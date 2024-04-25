Kintore steam wagon from 1928 sells for £190,000

More than £2.4 million worth of vintage and classic machinery and vehicles was sold at a packed out Cheffins’ auction sale in Cambridgeshire.

Top price on the day was £190,000 paid for a steam wagon originally from an Aberdeenshire haulage contractor.

The 1928 Foden C Type is an original of William Nicol at Kintore and had undergone an extensive restoration creating one of the finest examples in existence.

From a similar era, a 1921 Marshall steam road roller made £38,000, while a 1915 Overtime model R was sold for £40,000.

An immaculate 1977 Massey Ferguson 1200 articulated tractor made £56,000, while a much smaller and iconic Massey Ferguson 135 with a cab, and just 855 hours on the clock, fetched £13,000.

Meanwhile, a Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee tractor made £46,000, with a County 1164, at £40,000.

Tom Godsmark, associate at Cheffins, says the April vintage auction is a real highlight, and this year it offered something for everyone, with a “star-studded” line-up.

He said: “The trade for classic and vintage tractors continues unabated as buyers look for tractors they remember seeing or operating from their youth.

“Ford variants such as County and Roadless, along with Muir Hill, are in demand. MB Tracs are also increasingly popular, with later high horsepower models commanding excellent prices.

“The sale was a huge success, with over £2m worth of equipment sold in one day, in excess of 700 online bidders, and a packed car park in Sutton, made for a strong trade and some notable prices.”