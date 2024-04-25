Kintore steam wagon from 1928 sells for £190,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Kintore steam wagon from 1928 sells for £190,000

The auction sale conducted by Cheffins attracted a packed crowd of buyers and spectators.

By Katrina Macarthur
This immaculate Foden C Type achieved the top price of the day at £190,000.
This immaculate Foden C Type achieved the top price of the day at £190,000.

More than £2.4 million worth of vintage and classic machinery and vehicles was sold at a packed out Cheffins’ auction sale in Cambridgeshire.

Top price on the day was £190,000 paid for a steam wagon originally from an Aberdeenshire haulage contractor.

The 1928 Foden C Type is an original of William Nicol at Kintore and had undergone an extensive restoration creating one of the finest examples in existence.

From a similar era, a 1921 Marshall steam road roller made £38,000, while a 1915 Overtime model R was sold for £40,000.

An immaculate 1977 Massey Ferguson 1200 articulated tractor made £56,000, while a much smaller and iconic Massey Ferguson 135 with a cab, and just 855 hours on the clock, fetched £13,000.

Meanwhile, a Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee tractor made £46,000, with a County 1164, at £40,000.

Tom Godsmark, associate at Cheffins, says the April vintage auction is a real highlight, and this year it offered something for everyone, with a “star-studded” line-up.

This Massey Ferguson 1200 fetched an impressive £56,000.

He said: “The trade for classic and vintage tractors continues unabated as buyers look for tractors they remember seeing or operating from their youth.

“Ford variants such as County and Roadless, along with Muir Hill, are in demand. MB Tracs are also increasingly popular, with later high horsepower models commanding excellent prices.

“The sale was a huge success, with over £2m worth of equipment sold in one day, in excess of 700 online bidders, and a packed car park in Sutton, made for a strong trade and some notable prices.”

