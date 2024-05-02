Ally Brunton and Jillian Kennedy to lead SAYFC’s national committee

A young farmer from Fife has been appointed national chair of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

Ally Brunton, 27, from East Fife JAC was officially elected at the association’s annual general meeting held recently after serving as SAYFC’s vice-chairman for the past year.

Upon his leading role, Ally said he is “absolutely delighted” to be appointed chair of SAYFC.

“I have gained a huge amount from Young Farmers since I joined East Fife back in 2012 so to have the opportunity to give back and lead this amazing organisation is an honour,” said Ally.

“The association is in a strong position, largely due to the hard work of outgoing chair Jane Strawhorn from Ayrshire. I would like to thank her for everything she has done.”

Ally says the organisation has a strong team across all national and regional committees this year and he is excited to see where their enthusiasm and dedication can take it over the next year.

Outgoing chair Jane Strawhorn of Crossroads YFC saw SAYFC enjoy a year of growth and positivity.

In an emotional final report, she addressed those gathered at the AGM, remarking on how the last 12 months had been the best year of her life.

She encouraged members to every every moment and seize every opportunity that SAYFC sends their way.

The new national vice-chairperson is Jillian Kennedy, 28, of Aberfeldy & District JAC.

Jillian has spent the last year guiding SAYFC’s work in the East region as regional chair and is excited to be moving up onto the national stage.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with Ally and all our national and regional committees over the coming year.

“SAYFC is a fantastic organisation with so much to offer its members and I look forward to another incredible year within the organisation building on existing opportunities and striving for more for the membership.”

Honorary president of SAYFC is Alex Allison, with Sheena Munro as vice-president.

The month of April also saw each of SAYFC’s six national committees hold AGMs in order to elect office bearers for the year ahead.

The appointments for 2023/24 are:

Agri & Rural Affairs

National chair – Scott Dey (Inverurie JAC)

National vice-chair – Fraser Graham (Crossroads YFC)

West region chair – Jack Young (Carluke YFC), East region chair – Christina Smith (Edinburgh JAC), North region chair – John Forbes (Bower YFC)

Communications & Marketing

Chair – Wallace Currie (Lower Nithsdale YFC)

Vice-chair – Joanne Hall (Carluke YFC)

Competitions & Events

Chair – Jane Donald (Biggar YFC)

Vice-chair – Lois Scott (Forfar JAC)

Development & Wellbeing

Chair – Abby Forsyth (Stewartry YFC)

Vice-chair – Elspeth Purdie (Lower Nithsdale YFC)

Finance & Risk

Chair – Lewis Carruthers (Annandale YFC)

International Travel

Chair – Mhairi Dalgleish (Bankfoot JAC)

Vice-chair – Ellen Glennie (Vale of Alford JAC)

West region

Chair – Michael Rolfe (Lanark YFC)

Vice-chair – Anne Craig (East Kilbride YFC)

East region

Chair – James Kennedy (East Lothian JAC)

Vice-chair – Lucy Orr (West Fife YFC)

North region

Chair – Euan Bremner (Halkirk YFC)

Vice-chair – Ellen Glennie (Vale of Alford JAC)