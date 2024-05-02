Ally Brunton and Jillian Kennedy to lead SAYFC’s national committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ally Brunton and Jillian Kennedy to lead SAYFC’s national committee

A young farmer from Fife has been appointed national chair of SAYFC, with Jillian Kennedy of Aberfeldy as vice.

By Katrina Macarthur
Ally Brunton of East Fife JAC and Jillian Kennedy of Aberfeldy and District JAC have been appointed national chair and vice-chair of SAYFC.
Ally Brunton of East Fife JAC and Jillian Kennedy of Aberfeldy and District JAC have been appointed national chair and vice-chair of SAYFC.

A young farmer from Fife has been appointed national chair of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

Ally Brunton, 27, from East Fife JAC was officially elected at the association’s annual general meeting held recently after serving as SAYFC’s vice-chairman for the past year.

Upon his leading role, Ally said he is “absolutely delighted” to be appointed chair of SAYFC.

“I have gained a huge amount from Young Farmers since I joined East Fife back in 2012 so to have the opportunity to give back and lead this amazing organisation is an honour,” said Ally.

“The association is in a strong position, largely due to the hard work of outgoing chair Jane Strawhorn from Ayrshire. I would like to thank her for everything she has done.”

Ally says the organisation has a strong team across all national and regional committees this year and he is excited to see where their enthusiasm and dedication can take it over the next year.

Outgoing chair Jane Strawhorn of Crossroads YFC saw SAYFC enjoy a year of growth and positivity.

In an emotional final report, she addressed those gathered at the AGM, remarking on how the last 12 months had been the best year of her life.

She encouraged members to every every moment and seize every opportunity that SAYFC sends their way.

The new national vice-chairperson is Jillian Kennedy, 28, of Aberfeldy & District JAC.

Jillian has spent the last year guiding SAYFC’s work in the East region as regional chair and is excited to be moving up onto the national stage.

She said: “I am really looking forward to working with Ally and all our national and regional committees over the coming year.

“SAYFC is a fantastic organisation with so much to offer its members and I look forward to another incredible year within the organisation building on existing opportunities and striving for more for the membership.”

Honorary president of SAYFC is Alex Allison, with Sheena Munro as vice-president.

The month of April also saw each of SAYFC’s six national committees hold AGMs in order to elect office bearers for the year ahead.

The appointments for 2023/24 are:

Agri & Rural Affairs

National chair – Scott Dey (Inverurie JAC)

National vice-chair – Fraser Graham (Crossroads YFC)

West region chair – Jack Young (Carluke YFC), East region chair – Christina Smith (Edinburgh JAC), North region chair – John Forbes (Bower YFC)

Communications & Marketing

Chair – Wallace Currie (Lower Nithsdale YFC)

Vice-chair – Joanne Hall (Carluke YFC)

Competitions & Events

Chair – Jane Donald (Biggar YFC)

Vice-chair – Lois Scott (Forfar JAC)

Development & Wellbeing

Chair – Abby Forsyth (Stewartry YFC)

Vice-chair – Elspeth Purdie (Lower Nithsdale YFC)

Finance & Risk

Chair – Lewis Carruthers (Annandale YFC)

International Travel

Chair – Mhairi Dalgleish (Bankfoot JAC)

Vice-chair – Ellen Glennie (Vale of Alford JAC)

West region

Chair – Michael Rolfe (Lanark YFC)

Vice-chair – Anne Craig (East Kilbride YFC)

East region

Chair – James Kennedy (East Lothian JAC)

Vice-chair – Lucy Orr (West Fife YFC)

North region

Chair – Euan Bremner (Halkirk YFC)

Vice-chair – Ellen Glennie (Vale of Alford JAC)

