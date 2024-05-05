Newhouse and Westhall buy 38,000gns sale leader in Carlisle

Angus breeders paid the top price of 38,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s breed sale in Carlisle on Saturday.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 77 bulls to average £8,405.45 with a 68% clearance, back £777.52 on the year for three less sold.

With 20 bulls achieving five-figure prices, sale leader was September 2022-born Cowin Tequin, from Welsh breeders Dyfan and Carol James.

Selling to the Adam family for their Newhouse herd at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, and Robert and Hazel McNee, who run the Westhall herd at Over Finlarg, Tealing, he stood second in his class and is an AI son of the 19,000gns Ampertaine Jeronimo.

Bred out of the Dinmore Jonesy dam, Cowin Octopws, he carries two copies of the F94L gene.

2o bulls achieve five-figure prices

The junior champion and reserve overall from Craig Ridley’s Haltcliffe herd in Cumbria sold for the second top price of 28,000gns to Allan Jenkinson’s Whinfellpark herd, Penrith.

This was Haltcliffe Umpire, a January 2023-born bull which is the first calf bred out of the Westpit Omaha sired dam, Haltcliffe Romance, that stood overall female champion at the breed’s 50th anniversary show.

He is by the 30,000gns Haltcliffe Iceman.

Next best at 22,000gns was the senior champion Ampertaine Tornado, from James Mckay, Co Derry, Northern Ireland.

A July 2022-born AI son of the 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic, bred out of the Ampertaine Jamboree sired dam, Ampertaine Miranda, he sold to Hugh Annett, Morpeth, Northumberland.

Whinfellpark pays 28,000gns, 20,000gns and 16,000gns

Allan Jenkinson also forked out 20,000gns for first prize bull Sarkley Tyndall, from the Pennie family, Wales.

This December 2022-born bull is an AI son of Foxhillfarm Ourbest, which has produced progeny to 52,000gns.

His dam, Sarkley Leanne, is a half sister to the 180,000gns Graiggoch Rambo.

Whinfellpark also took home September 2022-born Brontemoor Theoutsider, from local breeders Steven and Richard Priestley, Cracrop, Brampton, for 16,000gns.

He is by Haltcliffe Doctor, out of the Ronick Hawk sired, Brontemoor Nightingale.

Ballindalloch commercial producer Mark Meldrum of Shenval, paid 16,000gns for Loosebeare Tesla, from the Quick family, Devon.

He is an AI son of the 19,000gns Ampertaine Jeronimo, bred out of the Loosebeare Fantastic sired dam, Loosebeare Ness.

The Irvine family – Stephen, Denise, Martin and Melissa – from Braehead, near Keith, received 15,000gns for November 2022-born Anside Tonto.

Selling to Ronald and Stephanie Dick’s Ronick herd at Stirling, he is by the famous Ampertaine Elgin, out of Anside Owena, making him a maternal brother to 14,000gns Anside Santa, sold last May.

Ian and Wendy Callion’s Lodge herd from Stirling sold at 14,000gns for September 2022-born Lodge Timothy.

He is an AI son of Uptonley Livingthedream, and was bought by the Shennan family, Farden, Girvan, Ayrshire.

Also at 14,000gns, was Glenrock Timetoshine, from Stephen and Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie, to Messrs Rutter, Northumberland.

Lodge, Glenrock and Westpit also sell at five-figures

Andrew Gammie’s Westpit herd from Laurencekirk sold November 2022-born Westpit Tisallgood for 13,000gns to Andrew Ewing, Annan.

He is an ET-bred bull by Jalex Itsallgood, out of the Ampertaine Elgin-sired Wilodge Option, which is a full sister to the record priced 250,000gns Wilodge Poshspice.

Walter Cruikshank of the Clury herd at Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey, paid 12,000gns for October 2022-born Wilodge Topbrass, from Christine Williams, Shropshire.

This ET bull is by Powerful Irish, out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired dam, Wilodge Diamante.

Millgate Triumph from M Loughran, Northern Ireland, made 10,000gns to Stuart Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld.