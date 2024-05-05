Newhouse and Westhall buy 38,000gns sale leader in Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newhouse and Westhall buy 38,000gns sale leader in Carlisle

In total, 77 Limousin bulls sold to average £8,405.45 with a 68% clearance.

By Katrina Macarthur
Cowin Tequin sold for the top price of 38,000gns to the Adam and McNee families. Pictures by MacGregor Photography.
Cowin Tequin sold for the top price of 38,000gns to the Adam and McNee families. Pictures by MacGregor Photography.

Angus breeders paid the top price of 38,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s breed sale in Carlisle on Saturday.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 77 bulls to average £8,405.45 with a 68% clearance, back £777.52 on the year for three less sold.

With 20 bulls achieving five-figure prices, sale leader was September 2022-born Cowin Tequin, from Welsh breeders Dyfan and Carol James.

Selling to the Adam family for their Newhouse herd at Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, and Robert and Hazel McNee, who run the Westhall herd at Over Finlarg, Tealing, he stood second in his class and is an AI son of the 19,000gns Ampertaine Jeronimo.

Bred out of the Dinmore Jonesy dam, Cowin Octopws, he carries two copies of the F94L gene.

2o bulls achieve five-figure prices

The junior champion and reserve overall from Craig Ridley’s Haltcliffe herd in Cumbria sold for the second top price of 28,000gns to Allan Jenkinson’s Whinfellpark herd, Penrith.

This was Haltcliffe Umpire, a January 2023-born bull which is the first calf bred out of the Westpit Omaha sired dam, Haltcliffe Romance, that stood overall female champion at the breed’s 50th anniversary show.

He is by the 30,000gns Haltcliffe Iceman.

Next best at 22,000gns was the senior champion Ampertaine Tornado, from James Mckay, Co Derry, Northern Ireland.

A July 2022-born AI son of the 35,000gns Ampertaine Majestic, bred out of the Ampertaine Jamboree sired dam, Ampertaine Miranda, he sold to Hugh Annett, Morpeth, Northumberland.

Whinfellpark pays 28,000gns, 20,000gns and 16,000gns

Allan Jenkinson also forked out 20,000gns for first prize bull Sarkley Tyndall, from the Pennie family, Wales.

This December 2022-born bull is an AI son of Foxhillfarm Ourbest, which has produced progeny to 52,000gns.

His dam, Sarkley Leanne, is a half sister to the 180,000gns Graiggoch Rambo.

Whinfellpark also took home September 2022-born Brontemoor Theoutsider, from local breeders Steven and Richard Priestley, Cracrop, Brampton, for 16,000gns.

He is by Haltcliffe Doctor, out of the Ronick Hawk sired, Brontemoor Nightingale.

Ballindalloch commercial producer Mark Meldrum of Shenval, paid 16,000gns for Loosebeare Tesla, from the Quick family, Devon.

He is an AI son of the 19,000gns Ampertaine Jeronimo, bred out of the Loosebeare Fantastic sired dam, Loosebeare Ness.

The Irvine family – Stephen, Denise, Martin and Melissa – from Braehead, near Keith, received 15,000gns for November 2022-born Anside Tonto.

Anside Tonto from the Irvine family made 15,000gns to Ronick.

Selling to Ronald and Stephanie Dick’s Ronick herd at Stirling, he is by the famous Ampertaine Elgin, out of Anside Owena, making him a maternal brother to 14,000gns Anside Santa, sold last May.

Ian and Wendy Callion’s Lodge herd from Stirling sold at 14,000gns for September 2022-born Lodge Timothy.

He is an AI son of Uptonley Livingthedream, and was bought by the Shennan family, Farden, Girvan, Ayrshire.

Also at 14,000gns, was Glenrock Timetoshine, from Stephen and Thomas Illingworth, Lockerbie, to Messrs Rutter, Northumberland.

Lodge, Glenrock and Westpit also sell at five-figures

Andrew Gammie’s Westpit herd from Laurencekirk sold November 2022-born Westpit Tisallgood for 13,000gns to Andrew Ewing, Annan.

He is an ET-bred bull by Jalex Itsallgood, out of the Ampertaine Elgin-sired Wilodge Option, which is a full sister to the record priced 250,000gns Wilodge Poshspice.

Walter Cruikshank of the Clury herd at Dulnain Bridge, Grantown-on-Spey, paid 12,000gns for October 2022-born Wilodge Topbrass, from Christine Williams, Shropshire.

This ET bull is by Powerful Irish, out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired dam, Wilodge Diamante.

Millgate Triumph from M Loughran, Northern Ireland, made 10,000gns to Stuart Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld.

