Stephick tops Stirling Aberdeen-Angus trade at 8,000gns

The 21 Aberdeen-Angus bulls averaged out at £765 dearer on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Stephick Elvis Y395 from Steph Dick was overall Aberdeen-Angus champion and led the trade at 8,000gns.
Aberdeen-Angus bulls met an 81% clearance and sold dearer on the year when 21 bulls changed hands to average £5,295.

This is up £765 on last year’s sale for the same number of bulls sold.

Dearest at 8,000gns was Stephanie Dick’s supreme champion winner Stephick Elvis Y395 from her herd which runs alongside pedigree Limousins at Westerton, Cowie.

81% clearance achieved for A-A bulls

He is an August 2022-born embryo calf by Weeton Diamond Mine P444, and is bred out of Steph’s foundation female Weeton Evora P439.

The buyer was JT Fleming and Son, Falnash Farm, Teviothead.

Peter and Susan Calcott, and son Rob, of Blelack, near Aboyne, sold their reserve champion for 7,500gns to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stromness.

This was Blelack Hill Enoch Y005, an April 2022-born son of Rodmead Primero, out of the Weeton Evolution R477 sired dam, Blelack Eyebright.

Blelack Hill Enoch Y005 from the Calcott family made 7,500gns.

He was used at home last summer and has his first calves on the ground now.

Glenkiln Farms paid 6,800gns for September 2022-born Thrunton Plato Y630 from the Campbell family’s herd at Alnwick.

By Tonley Kasper, he sold to Glenkiln Farms, Dumfries.

June Barclay’s Harestone herd from Insch topped at 6,500gns for similarly aged Harestone Lord Harry Y764 to Matt Langlands and Co, Dalbhradden, Alyth.

He is by Blelack Prince Colorado, out of Harestone Lady Heather.

Dearest from Neil and Mark Wattie’s Tonley herd from Mains of Tonley, Alford, was 6,200gns for July 2022-born Tonley Panther Y010, by Tonley Jester Eric.

The buyers were S and S More, Mains of Balhall, Menmuir.

Keith Rennie, Fiddlehall Farm, Cupar, sold Fiddehall Proud Impact Z053, for 6,500gns to Longloch Farm, Kirkcaldy.

