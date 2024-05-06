Simmentals lead the way in Stirling at 22,000gns

It was the Simmental breed that led the day’s trade at Stirling Bull Sales when the Barlow family’s 80-cow Denizes herd in Lancashire peaked at 22,000gns.

The 22 bulls averaged £6,720, an increase of £892 on the year for two less sold with an 85% clearance.

Michael and John Barlow, who are holding a reduction sale of 60 females later in the year, topped the breed’s trade for a fifth time at Stirling.

22 Simmentals average £6,720 (+£892 on the year)

This was with Denizes New Orleans 22, an October 2022-born bull by Denizes Hamish 16 – a stock bull which five sons sold to average £17,640 at Stirling in February.

The first calf out of the Blackford Galaxy 15-sired dam, Denizes Melody, he sold to Allan Wright, West Lundie, Argaty, Doune.

Next best in the breed at 8,500gns was the reserve overall champion Braidwood Nero 22 from Lindsay Moffat, Innerwick, Dunbar.

Selling to Douganhill Farms, Castle Douglas, he is the first bull sold off the 17,000gns Wolfstar Jimmy Choo 18, which has been used on the 60 Innerwick cows and 10 Braidwood females.

His dam is Braidwood Freckles by the German sire Promi.

Lindsay and Robert Currie’s Braegarrie herd from Girvan in Ayrshire topped at 8,000gns for Braegarrie Northern Light 22.

This November 2022-born bull by Overhill House Link 20, is out of the Keeldrum Geronimo sired Braegarrie Jenna, and sold to Gartincaber Farms, Drymen.

Two bulls sold for 7,000gns including October 2022-born Islavale Niko 22 from the Stronach family at Berryleys and Maisley, Keith.

This one is by the privately purchased Irish bull Coose Lincoln, out of a Woodhall Walker dam, Islavale Freda.

He sold to Mountquhanie Estate, Cupar.

Also at 7,000gns, was Kilbride Farm Nemo 22 from Norman Robson and family, Northern Ireland.

By Flop Agrochyt, which first son sold for 11,000gns in February, he sold to T Tennant, Gilmanscleugh, Ettrick.

The overall champion from the Stronachs, Islavale Norse 22, made 6,000gns to Orkney with Vestrafold Farm, Sandwick, as did Islavale Neville 2 22, to R and D Farquhar, Tewel Farm, Stonehaven.

Delfur Farms, Rothes, also sold at 6,000gns for Delfur Nightrider 22, to Tom Walker, Newton of Mountblairy, Banff.