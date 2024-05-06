Simmentals lead the way in Stirling at 22,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Simmentals lead the way in Stirling at 22,000gns

The 22 Simmental bulls averaged £6,720, an increase of £892 on the year, with an 85% clearance.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader at 22,000gns across all breeds was Denizes New Orleans 22 from the Barlow family.
Sale leader at 22,000gns across all breeds was Denizes New Orleans 22 from the Barlow family.

It was the Simmental breed that led the day’s trade at Stirling Bull Sales when the Barlow family’s 80-cow Denizes herd in Lancashire peaked at 22,000gns.

The 22 bulls averaged £6,720, an increase of £892 on the year for two less sold with an 85% clearance.

Michael and John Barlow, who are holding a reduction sale of 60 females later in the year, topped the breed’s trade for a fifth time at Stirling.

22 Simmentals average £6,720 (+£892 on the year)

This was with Denizes New Orleans 22, an October 2022-born bull by Denizes Hamish 16 – a stock bull which five sons sold to average £17,640 at Stirling in February.

The first calf out of the Blackford Galaxy 15-sired dam, Denizes Melody, he sold to Allan Wright, West Lundie, Argaty, Doune.

Next best in the breed at 8,500gns was the reserve overall champion Braidwood Nero 22 from Lindsay Moffat, Innerwick, Dunbar.

Lindsay Moffat’s Braidwood Nero 22 sold for 8,500gns.

Selling to Douganhill Farms, Castle Douglas, he is the first bull sold off the 17,000gns Wolfstar Jimmy Choo 18, which has been used on the 60 Innerwick cows and 10 Braidwood females.

His dam is Braidwood Freckles by the German sire Promi.

Lindsay and Robert Currie’s Braegarrie herd from Girvan in Ayrshire topped at 8,000gns for Braegarrie Northern Light 22.

This November 2022-born bull by Overhill House Link 20, is out of the Keeldrum Geronimo sired Braegarrie Jenna, and sold to Gartincaber Farms, Drymen.

Two bulls sold for 7,000gns including October 2022-born Islavale Niko 22 from the Stronach family at Berryleys and Maisley, Keith.

Islavale Niko 22 made 7,000gns for the Stronach team.

This one is by the privately purchased Irish bull Coose Lincoln, out of a Woodhall Walker dam, Islavale Freda.

He sold to Mountquhanie Estate, Cupar.

Also at 7,000gns, was Kilbride Farm Nemo 22 from Norman Robson and family, Northern Ireland.

By Flop Agrochyt, which first son sold for 11,000gns in February, he sold to T Tennant, Gilmanscleugh, Ettrick.

The overall champion from the Stronachs, Islavale Norse 22, made 6,000gns to Orkney with Vestrafold Farm, Sandwick, as did Islavale Neville 2 22, to R and D Farquhar, Tewel Farm, Stonehaven.

Delfur Farms, Rothes, also sold at 6,000gns for Delfur Nightrider 22, to Tom Walker, Newton of Mountblairy, Banff.

More from Farming

Goldies Timmy from Hamish Goldie topped the Charolais offering at 12,000gns.
Goldies herd tops Charolais offering in Stirling at 12,000gns
The two-row KOSMA M offers patch growers an accurate and cost-effective option for pumpkin establishment.
Kuhn introduces pumpkin drill to precision range
Rachael Davidson, Corsairtly and Melissa Irvine, Anside, pictured with judge Drew Kennedy and Galbraith sponsor.
Stirling Bull Sales: Keith breeders enjoy success in the show ring
Cowin Tequin sold for the top price of 38,000gns to the Adam and McNee families. Pictures by MacGregor Photography.
Newhouse and Westhall buy 38,000gns sale leader in Carlisle
Kath Forbes pictured on her last day at Thainstone.
Farewell to Thainstone Mart's Kath after almost 28 years service
Farmer William Law with some of his sheep and lambs at his farm West Cruichie, near Huntly.
'I've never regretted buying my Huntly farm - but rainiest ever lambing season almost…
Northern Irish breeding bulls may not be welcome.
Northern Irish farmers fear serious lack of vet medicines after inquiry launched
African swine fever is thought to have wiped out a quarter of the world’s pig population. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Scottish pig chief calls for tighter measures on border controls
Many farms rely on a contractor throughout the year. Image: FLPA/Shutterstock
Government must recognise importance of agricultural contractors, says NAAC
Laura, Iain and Jemma Green will welcome visitors to the farm later this month. Picture by Alan Richardson.
Corskie Farm set to host Big Beef Roadshow 2024 this month