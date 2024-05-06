Dyke and Goldies herds top Stirling Limousins at 12,000gns thrice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Dyke and Goldies herds top Stirling Limousins at 12,000gns thrice

The 42 Limousin bulls averaged £6,700.

By Katrina Macarthur
Dyke stockman John Duncan with the senior champion Dyke Tango which sold for 10,000gns.
Dyke stockman John Duncan with the senior champion Dyke Tango which sold for 10,000gns.

Limousin breeders enjoyed a decent day’s trading at Stirling when they produced the highest clearance on the day of 91% with 42 bulls averaging £6,700.

Despite the average being back £482 on the year for seven more sold, five bulls sold at five-figure prices, with a further nine bulls at 7,000gns or above.

Bulls from the Goldies and Dyke herds led the way, with Bruce Goldie from Townfoot, Dumfries, selling at 12,000gns twice.

First at this money was Goldies Toshiba, a July 2022-born ET son of the noted Wilodge LJ, out of the Ampertaine Commander sired Goldies Iona.

Goldies Toshiba from Bruce Goldie sold for 12,000gns to Aberdeenshire.

Full brother to two 10,000gns bulls, he is a double F94L carrier and sold to Aberdeenshire with the McLeods at Blackhole Farm, Finzean, Banchory.

The other at 12,000gns was Goldies Trafalgar, a November 2022-born ET son by Ampertaine Opportunity, and bred from the Wilodge Cerberus sired Goldies Peach.

He sold to AN McArthur, Lossit Farm, Portnahaven, Islay.

Goldies Trafalgar also made 12,000gns.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie sold at 12,000gns, 11,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest was Dyke Tornado, an April 2022-born son of the 12,000gns Goldies Lordoftherings, which has produced more than 30 bull sales for the family and several five-figure prices.

Dyke Tornado from the MacGregors sold for 12,000gns.

Bred out of the Netherhall Gilbert sired Dyke Nora, this F94L double carrier sold to Huntlyhill Farms, Lanark.

At 11,000gns, was another Lordoftherings son, this time May 2022-born Dyke Tenor, out of the Ryedale Paragon sired Dyke Beatrice.

With full brothers sold to 8,500gns and 7,500gns, he sold to the Patersons at Dunruchan Farm, Muthill, Crieff.

The senior champion Dyke Tango, sold for 10,000gns to NA McCulloch, Kenmuir, Stranraer.

He is by the 7,500gns Whinfellpark Ohagan, out of a Claragh Franco dam.

The Nimmo family’s Maraiscote herd at Wishaw topped at 9,500gns for the reserve senior brought out by Sophie Harvey.

This was Maraiscote Tyler, an October 2022-born son of the 50,000gns Bassingfield Machoman, out of the Goldies Comet dam, Maraiscote Nemma.

He sold to W Steel and Co, Cumberhead, Lesmahagow.

From the same home, was Maraiscote Travolta, by the same sire, which sold for 7,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

John and Eric Sim, Rorandle, Monymusk, Inverurie, paid 9,000gns for Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton Trampus.

Spittalton Trampus made 9,000gns to the Sim family at Rorandle, Monymusk.

This September 2022-born son of the privately purchased £14,000 Dyke Papa, is out of Spittalton Pade, by Burnbank Judge.

The Davidson family’s overall champion from Corsairtly, Keith, sold for 8,500gns to  James Shennan and Sons, Knockgerran Farm, Girvan.

January 2023-born Corsairtly Upperclass, which is one of the first sons by Whinfellpark Ronaldo, is out of Corsairtly Macey, by Maythorn Focker.

The overall champion Corsairtly Upperclass from the Davidson family made 8,500gns.

A black Limousin from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Insch, sold for 8,000gns to Fife with J and J Whylie, Knockhouse Farm, Crossford, Dunfermline.

This was Harestone Texas, a September 2022-born son of Goldies Florida.

Also selling for 8,000gns, was the Irvine family’s October 2022-born Anside Tron, from Braehead, Drummuir, Keith.

A son of Ampertaine Elgin, he was bought by Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Orkney.

The Irvines also sold at 7,000gns for the reserve overall champion Anside Tesla, by Anside Prometheus, to M Wiper, Tigh Na Cleit, Kiltarlity, Inverness.

Reserve overall in the Limousins was Anside Tesla which sold for 7,000gns.

Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, sold two bulls at 7,500gns and 7,000gns.

Dearest was Wedderburn Topgun, an August 2022-born AI son of Westpit Omaha, purchased by Trade Solution Farms Ltd, Middleton of Glasscune, Blairgowrie.

The other at 7,000gns, December 2022-born Wedderburn Trademark, sold to Robert Manson, Brodieshill, Forres.

He is an ET bred out of Wedderburn Eliza, and by Ampertaine Elgin.

Andrew Burnett also received 6,500gns for October 2022-born Spittalton Trademark, by Dyke Papa, when purchased by Pitkinnie Farms, Abernyte, Perth.

More from Farming

Rednock Shaggy Poll from Gill and Malcolm Pye sold for 11,000gns.
Salers and Beef Shorthorns achieve dearer trade on the year in Stirling
Stephick Elvis Y395 from Steph Dick was overall Aberdeen-Angus champion and led the trade at 8,000gns.
Stephick tops Stirling Aberdeen-Angus trade at 8,000gns
Goldies Timmy from Hamish Goldie topped the Charolais offering at 12,000gns.
Goldies herd tops Charolais offering in Stirling at 12,000gns
Sale leader at 22,000gns across all breeds was Denizes New Orleans 22 from the Barlow family.
Simmentals lead the way in Stirling at 22,000gns
The two-row KOSMA M offers patch growers an accurate and cost-effective option for pumpkin establishment.
Kuhn introduces pumpkin drill to precision range
Rachael Davidson, Corsairtly and Melissa Irvine, Anside, pictured with judge Drew Kennedy and Galbraith sponsor.
Stirling Bull Sales: Keith breeders enjoy success in the show ring
Cowin Tequin sold for the top price of 38,000gns to the Adam and McNee families. Pictures by MacGregor Photography.
Newhouse and Westhall buy 38,000gns sale leader in Carlisle
Kath Forbes pictured on her last day at Thainstone.
Farewell to Thainstone Mart's Kath after almost 28 years service
Farmer William Law with some of his sheep and lambs at his farm West Cruichie, near Huntly.
'I've never regretted buying my Huntly farm - but rainiest ever lambing season almost…
Northern Irish breeding bulls may not be welcome.
Northern Irish farmers fear serious lack of vet medicines after inquiry launched