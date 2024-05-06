Dyke and Goldies herds top Stirling Limousins at 12,000gns thrice

Limousin breeders enjoyed a decent day’s trading at Stirling when they produced the highest clearance on the day of 91% with 42 bulls averaging £6,700.

Despite the average being back £482 on the year for seven more sold, five bulls sold at five-figure prices, with a further nine bulls at 7,000gns or above.

Bulls from the Goldies and Dyke herds led the way, with Bruce Goldie from Townfoot, Dumfries, selling at 12,000gns twice.

First at this money was Goldies Toshiba, a July 2022-born ET son of the noted Wilodge LJ, out of the Ampertaine Commander sired Goldies Iona.

Full brother to two 10,000gns bulls, he is a double F94L carrier and sold to Aberdeenshire with the McLeods at Blackhole Farm, Finzean, Banchory.

The other at 12,000gns was Goldies Trafalgar, a November 2022-born ET son by Ampertaine Opportunity, and bred from the Wilodge Cerberus sired Goldies Peach.

He sold to AN McArthur, Lossit Farm, Portnahaven, Islay.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie sold at 12,000gns, 11,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest was Dyke Tornado, an April 2022-born son of the 12,000gns Goldies Lordoftherings, which has produced more than 30 bull sales for the family and several five-figure prices.

Bred out of the Netherhall Gilbert sired Dyke Nora, this F94L double carrier sold to Huntlyhill Farms, Lanark.

At 11,000gns, was another Lordoftherings son, this time May 2022-born Dyke Tenor, out of the Ryedale Paragon sired Dyke Beatrice.

With full brothers sold to 8,500gns and 7,500gns, he sold to the Patersons at Dunruchan Farm, Muthill, Crieff.

The senior champion Dyke Tango, sold for 10,000gns to NA McCulloch, Kenmuir, Stranraer.

He is by the 7,500gns Whinfellpark Ohagan, out of a Claragh Franco dam.

The Nimmo family’s Maraiscote herd at Wishaw topped at 9,500gns for the reserve senior brought out by Sophie Harvey.

This was Maraiscote Tyler, an October 2022-born son of the 50,000gns Bassingfield Machoman, out of the Goldies Comet dam, Maraiscote Nemma.

He sold to W Steel and Co, Cumberhead, Lesmahagow.

From the same home, was Maraiscote Travolta, by the same sire, which sold for 7,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

John and Eric Sim, Rorandle, Monymusk, Inverurie, paid 9,000gns for Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton Trampus.

This September 2022-born son of the privately purchased £14,000 Dyke Papa, is out of Spittalton Pade, by Burnbank Judge.

The Davidson family’s overall champion from Corsairtly, Keith, sold for 8,500gns to James Shennan and Sons, Knockgerran Farm, Girvan.

January 2023-born Corsairtly Upperclass, which is one of the first sons by Whinfellpark Ronaldo, is out of Corsairtly Macey, by Maythorn Focker.

A black Limousin from Neil and Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Insch, sold for 8,000gns to Fife with J and J Whylie, Knockhouse Farm, Crossford, Dunfermline.

This was Harestone Texas, a September 2022-born son of Goldies Florida.

Also selling for 8,000gns, was the Irvine family’s October 2022-born Anside Tron, from Braehead, Drummuir, Keith.

A son of Ampertaine Elgin, he was bought by Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Orkney.

The Irvines also sold at 7,000gns for the reserve overall champion Anside Tesla, by Anside Prometheus, to M Wiper, Tigh Na Cleit, Kiltarlity, Inverness.

Jim and Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly, sold two bulls at 7,500gns and 7,000gns.

Dearest was Wedderburn Topgun, an August 2022-born AI son of Westpit Omaha, purchased by Trade Solution Farms Ltd, Middleton of Glasscune, Blairgowrie.

The other at 7,000gns, December 2022-born Wedderburn Trademark, sold to Robert Manson, Brodieshill, Forres.

He is an ET bred out of Wedderburn Eliza, and by Ampertaine Elgin.

Andrew Burnett also received 6,500gns for October 2022-born Spittalton Trademark, by Dyke Papa, when purchased by Pitkinnie Farms, Abernyte, Perth.