Elgin herd achieves Charolais championship in Carlisle

Harrison and Hetherington sold 31 Charolais bulls to average £6,076.45 and 19 bulls Simmental bulls at £4,603.42.

By Katrina Macarthur
Elgin Teuchter from the Milne family stood overall champion and sold for 8,000gns.
A busy day of pedigree bulls sales at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart in Carlisle saw the Charolais breed reach 10,000gns and Simmentals peak at 7,200gns.

The firm sold 31 Charolais bulls to average £6,076.45 (+£35 on the year) and 14 females at £4,822.50 (+£641).

Leading the trade was Thrunton Trouper, a November 2022-born bull from the Campbell family at Alnwick, Northumberland.

He is by Thrunton Nevada, out of Thrunton Nigella, and sold to JC Hobday and Son, Hawick.

Charolais average rises £35 on the year

In the pre-sale show, two Scottish herds claimed the champion and reserve honours, with the top ticket going to a bull from the Milne family from Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde.

This was Elgin Teuchter, an October 2022-born bull which stood champion at Nairn Show and Grantown Show.

Thrunton Trouper made 10,000gns for the Campbell family.

Shown by Matthew’s son Gregor, Teucther is by the £17,500 Glenericht Pegasus, out of the Woodpark Elgin sired Elgin Ovette.

He sold the following day for 8,000gns to P Smith and Son, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Reserve champion went to December 2022-born Newhouse Tzar from the Adam family from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar.

This one is by Ballinlare Phantom, out of Newhouse Princess, and sold for 7,000gns to G and H Jerman, Wales.

Morayshire and Angus herds win the pre-sale Charolais show

The Adam family also sold at 8,500gns for another by the same sire, this time Newhouse Toddy, when bought by Evans and Corfield, Shropshire.

Peter and Allen Drysdale of the Glenericht herd at Blairgowrie paid 8,000gns for November 2022-born Caylers Thunder from David and Louise Barker, Hertfordshire.

He is an AI son of Meloman, out of Rosanna Jupiter sired Caylers Roxy, and will be used over heifers.

Bill Bruce’s Balmyle herd from Meigle in Perthshire topped the females at 6,000gns for May 2022-born heifer Balmyle Tiara.

Balmyle tops at 6,000gns for females

By Maerdy Onedirection, a bull which has sired progeny to 28,000gns and 13,000gns, she is out of Balmyle Horoscope, which was judged best cow in the herd at the Balmyle open day.

She sold to FA and PJ Pilkington and Son, Derbyshire.

In the Simmental sale, 19 bulls averaged £4,603.42 and reached 7,200gns for Grangewood New Hope 22 from the Leedhams, Rowan Farm, Yorkshire.

411-Grangewood-New-Hope-7200gns-4953

Selling to Aberdeenshire with Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly, he is by Ranfurly Impeccable 14, out of the Dinton Nautical sired Grangewood Jackie.

Top price Simmental sells to Huntly

Michael Durno’s Auchorachan herd from Glenlivet topped at 6,000gns for September 2022-born Auchorachan Newbie 22, by Greencap Kane 19.

Bred out of Auchorachan Gipsy, he sold to the Goldies of the Newbiemains herd, Annan.