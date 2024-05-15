PM launches UK Food Security Index at Farm to Fork Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM launches UK Food Security Index at Farm to Fork Summit

The Prime Minister also used the event to pledge £80 million of support to the horticulture sector.

By Katrina Macarthur
Country comes to down at the farming summit in London. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA.
Country comes to down at the farming summit in London. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a commitment to the British fruit and vegetable sector with the launch of the first UK Food Security Index at the Farm to Fork Summit at Downing Street.

This new framework will set out how the government will safeguard UK food security on an annual basis, while allowing the industry, farmers and crofters to monitor impacts of external factors on food production such as extreme weather.

£80m support package to horticulture

While the event was attended by more than 100 UK food and farming representatives, including NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon, was not on the guest list.

Ms Gougeon said: “This has been an incredibly challenging year for farmers and food producers and we have been stunned by the UK Government’s complete unwillingness to talk with us about the significant issues they are facing.

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gourgeon at Scottish Skipper Expo
Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon was not invited to the summit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We have written repeatedly to ask for meaningful engagement to look at solutions to labour shortages, long-term funding concerns and the impact of additional red tape caused by unilateral decisions taken on labelling – with deafening silence as a response.

“Despite these repeated requests, we were only made aware of the UK Government’s response to the UK Independent Review of Labour Shortages in the Food Supply Chain in England, within hours of its publication last week and it makes scant reference to UK migration policy.

Scottish Government receives ‘deafening silence’ from UK Government

“While we broadly welcome the extension to the Seasonal Visa Scheme, and stakeholders will likely be reassured by a level of certainty there, this was only ever meant to be a temporary fix.

“The problems with securing migrant labour in sensitive parts of the sector including seasonal and seafood processing still loom large as the domestic market has repeatedly been tested and found to be incapable of meeting demand.

“This summit is just another in a long list of opportunities squandered by the UK Government to champion the food and drink sector together.”

NFUS president Martin Kennedy in attendance

Mr Kennedy welcomed the new Food Security Index and said the impact of severe weather on farms and the long-running conflict in Ukraine has shown that food security needs to be higher up the agenda.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy joined more than 100 UK food and farming representatives and cabinet ministers in Downing Street.

“Food security is something we have taken for granted for too long,” said Mr Kennedy.

“The new Food Security Index will hopefully allow the UK government and farming sector to prepare themselves for future barriers to sustainable and profitable food production.

“If we focus on our own food production industry, farmers and crofters will not only deliver for our consumers but we will continue to look after the environment and combat climate change.”

Mr Kennedy attended a breakout session on growing an innovative sector where gene editing, automation, research and development, net zero innovation, and artificial intelligence, were all discussed.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks with butcher Richard Balson as he tours stalls in the garden of Downing Street. Photo: Toby Melville/PA Wire

It remains unclear whether this will be implemented in all devolved nations.

“Speaking to representatives from the UK farming sector, UK farming union leaders and fellow MPs at Downing Street today, the Prime Minister committed to continue to invest in and support farmers to produce the best of British food to strengthen our food security, championing innovation in the sector,” added Mr Kennedy.

“We are in an election year, but that is a commitment that we would be looking to any future UK Government to uphold.”

