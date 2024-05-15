Morrisons to sell NZ lamb on its shelves because it’s ‘cheaper to sell and source than British lamb’

Frustration has broke out in the industry after it has become apparent that Morrisons supermarket will no longer sell solely British lamb in its stores.

The supermarket chain has said that it will start a trial later this week to sell New Zealand lamb in 39 stores because the meat is cheaper to source and sell than British lamb.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The trial follows an extensive exercise listening to customers who were very clear that they want us to sell lamb at a more accessible price all year round.

“The blunt commercial reality is that New Zealand lamb is cheaper to source and therefore cheaper to sell than British lamb.

“We will remain 100% British lamb on all our butchers’ counters, and the New Zealand lamb will of course be clearly labelled so customers in these trial stores will see the difference and can make a choice.

“We do not intend this move to mean a reduction in the overall volumes of lamb that we buy directly from British farmers.”

Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association (NSA) said that the move is “hugely disappointing” and goes against all the principles on which supermarket has built its reputation amongst the farming community.

Mr Stocker said: “We learnt of this disappointing news whilst returning from the Field to Fork Summit held on Tuesday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. An event that was designed to show support for UK agriculture and where the supermarket itself had a presence promoting its commitment to British farmers. So, the timing of this announcement is really quite unbelievable.

“This is a very poor decision, and something NSA warned could happen during the negotiations around the new trade deals agreed with Australia and New Zealand last year.”

Mr Stocker continues: “UK sheep farmers have been receiving strong prices for their produce over recent months, but if we want high standards in the UK then these are realistic prices that are needed for farmers to produce lamb sustainably and at a price that can allow much needed reinvestment into their farms.

“And not forgetting the UK sheep sector has endured a very difficult winter and early spring with seriously challenging weather conditions, Schmallenberg virus causing losses on many farms, plus the threat of Bluetongue virus arriving from Europe this summer.

“All these things are causing a level of uncertainty amongst many farmers. The last thing UK producers now need is for their prices to be undermined by cheaper imports.”