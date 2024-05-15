Morrisons to sell NZ lamb on its shelves because it’s ‘cheaper to sell and source than British lamb’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Morrisons to sell NZ lamb on its shelves because it’s ‘cheaper to sell and source than British lamb’

The supermarket chain said it will start the trial in 39 stores this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
The trial begins in 39 stores this week. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire.
The trial begins in 39 stores this week. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire.

Frustration has broke out in the industry after it has become apparent that Morrisons supermarket will no longer sell solely British lamb in its stores.

The supermarket chain has said that it will start a trial later this week to sell New Zealand lamb in 39 stores because the meat is cheaper to source and sell than British lamb.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The trial follows an extensive exercise listening to customers who were very clear that they want us to sell lamb at a more accessible price all year round.

Trial to begin in 39 stores this week

“The blunt commercial reality is that New Zealand lamb is cheaper to source and therefore cheaper to sell than British lamb.

“We will remain 100% British lamb on all our butchers’ counters, and the New Zealand lamb will of course be clearly labelled so customers in these trial stores will see the difference and can make a choice.

“We do not intend this move to mean a reduction in the overall volumes of lamb that we buy directly from British farmers.”

‘NZ lamb is cheaper to source and therefore cheaper to sell than British lamb’ says Morrisons

Phil Stocker, chief executive of the National Sheep Association (NSA) said that the move is “hugely disappointing” and goes against all the principles on which supermarket has built its reputation amongst the farming community.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker says the timing of the announcement is “really quite unbelievable”.

Mr Stocker said: “We learnt of this disappointing news whilst returning from the Field to Fork Summit held on Tuesday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street. An event that was designed to show support for UK agriculture and where the supermarket itself had a presence promoting its commitment to British farmers. So, the timing of this announcement is really quite unbelievable.

“This is a very poor decision, and something NSA warned could happen during the negotiations around the new trade deals agreed with Australia and New Zealand last year.”

Announcement made after supermarket attends farming summit at 10 Downing Street

Mr Stocker continues: “UK sheep farmers have been receiving strong prices for their produce over recent months, but if we want high standards in the UK then these are realistic prices that are needed for farmers to produce lamb sustainably and at a price that can allow much needed reinvestment into their farms.

“And not forgetting the UK sheep sector has endured a very difficult winter and early spring with seriously challenging weather conditions, Schmallenberg virus causing losses on many farms, plus the threat of Bluetongue virus arriving from Europe this summer.

‘Very poor decision’ says NSA chief

“All these things are causing a level of uncertainty amongst many farmers. The last thing UK producers now need is for their prices to be undermined by cheaper imports.”

More from Farming

Country comes to down at the farming summit in London. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA.
PM launches UK Food Security Index at Farm to Fork Summit
Elgin Teuchter from the Milne family stood overall champion and sold for 8,000gns.
Elgin herd achieves Charolais championship in Carlisle
The overall champion sold for the top price of 25,000gns to Coul Farm Partnership at Laggan.
British Blue bulls sell to the Highlands and Morayshire for 25k and 16k
Graeme MacRae and his daughter Issy with some of their Luing cattle ahead of the sale in Dingwall. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae
Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson are the new owners of the practice in Huntly.
New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future
The 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) payments have commenced today (Friday May 10).
Scottish upland sheep scheme payments begin to farmers and crofters
Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at impacted premises.
BSE confirmed on Scottish farm
The Keith based company has been hauling livestock for over 50 years.
Keith hauliers Ian S Roger to cease all livestock haulage from May 31
King Charles III takes on the role in the society's 240th anniversary year.
King Charles III announced as patron of the RHASS
The food supply chain relies on seasonal workers such as fruit pickers. Photograph by John Giles/PA Wire.
UK Government extends seasonal worker visa route for 5 years