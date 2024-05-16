Breeding cattle attract large crowd at Dingwall Mart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Breeding cattle attract large crowd at Dingwall Mart

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 86 pedigree and commercial Luing cattle, as well as other breeding cattle and bulls.

By Katrina Macarthur
Luing cattle judge Euan Ferguson (left) presents the champions trophy to Rory Cameron of Monzie, Blair Atholl. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Luing cattle judge Euan Ferguson (left) presents the champions trophy to Rory Cameron of Monzie, Blair Atholl. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

There was plenty buzz around the sale ring at Dingwall Mart yesterday for the Luing Cattle Society’s annual spring breeding sale and the firm’s show and sale of pedigree bulls and breeding cattle.

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 86 pedigree and commercial Luing cattle including 60 pedigree bulling heifers which averaged £2,168.26.

Kintail herd tops the Luing females

Local breeder Graeme MacRae of the Kintail herd at Newton of Ferintosh, Mulbuie, topped the female trade at 2,700gns apiece for all five of his bulling heifers, including the reserve champion winners.

A bull from P Simpson’s Troutbeck herd goes through the ring.

Achieving a personal best at the sale for Graeme, they are all March and April 2022-born heifers by Luing Yahoo, a bull bought privately from the Cadzow Brothers, Isle of Luing.

They sold to the Scottish Borders with Jamie Gilchrist of Mullholland Contracts at Ettrickshaws, Selkirk.

Culmaily produces second top price

Angus and Ewan McCall’s Culmaily herd at Golspie topped at 2,600gns apiece for a March and April 2022-born pair to J and M Brimms, Thruster Mains, Bilbster, Wick.

One is sired by Finlarg Ziggy, while the other is by Harehead Xplorer.

The champion pair from the show, judged by Ewan Ferguson, Borgh, Kiltarlity, went to Rory Cameron of the Monzie herd, Blair Atholl.

A bumper crowd looks on to the sale ring.

They are April 2022-born heifers by Wooplaw Warlord SV and sold at 2,100gns apiece to Mrs H Birnie, Guisachan Farm, Tomich, Beauly.

Monzie takes champion in pre-sale show

The small offering of pedigree Luing bulls sold to 4,200gns for April 2022-born Altnaharra Bouncer, from P and A Bakker, Eastview, Altnaharra, Lairg.

He is by Nunnerie Wanderer, out of Arisaig Tansy, and sold to Lockerbie with S and L Dodd, Tundergarth Mains.

Outwith the Luing cattle, pedigree bulls reached £6,500 twice for the champion and reserve animals judged by Neil Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford.

Pedigree bulls sold to £6,500 twice from Craiglands and Craigiebank

The overall honours went to a Charolais bull from Rory McKenzie, Craiglands, Fortrose.

This was 18-month-old Craiglands Taurus, by Harestone Ozur, out of a dam by Inverlochy Etiquette.

He sold to Tom Riddoch, Greenloan, Cabrach, Huntly.

Auctioneer Luke Holmes.

The reserve champion, a 22-month-old British Blue, from Sarah Balfour and Luke Holmes, Craigiebank Farm, Forgie, Keith, made the same money to East Lothian with Cadzow and Co Ltd, Duncrahill, Pencaitland.

This was Old Stackyard Blues Samson, by New Close Colonel, out of Stonebyres Lizzie.

He stood first in his class in every outing last summer and was reserve champion at Turriff Show.

Other bulls sold to £5,000

Other prices included £5,000 for a Charolais from the Milne family’s Glenernan herd at Strathdon, to J Moir, Auchorties, Keith; £4,800 for a cross-bred bull from the Mackays at Wester Tomloan, Nairn, to D Swanson, Clatequoy, Glengolly, Thurso; £4,200 for a Simmental from Brian and Stuart Grant, Druid Temple, Inverness, to D MacKay, 17 Englishtonmir, Bunchrew; and £3,000 for a Beef Shorthorn from Alison Watt, Birkenburn, Keith, to G Hamilton, Tullochgribban Farm, Grantown-on-Spey.

More from Farming

The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures
Murdo Davidson, aged 4, collects the trophy for best bullock on the hoof. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The RNAS Spring Show trophy presentation in pictures
The trial begins in 39 stores this week. Photo by Ian West/PA Wire.
Morrisons to sell NZ lamb on its shelves because it's 'cheaper to sell and…
Country comes to down at the farming summit in London. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA.
PM launches UK Food Security Index at Farm to Fork Summit
Elgin Teuchter from the Milne family stood overall champion and sold for 8,000gns.
Elgin herd achieves Charolais championship in Carlisle
The overall champion sold for the top price of 25,000gns to Coul Farm Partnership at Laggan.
British Blue bulls sell to the Highlands and Morayshire for 25k and 16k
Graeme MacRae and his daughter Issy with some of their Luing cattle ahead of the sale in Dingwall. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Luing cattle tick all the boxes for Graeme MacRae
Alasdair Prentice and Olivia Busson are the new owners of the practice in Huntly.
New owners of Strathbogie Veterinary Centre looking to the future
The 2023 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) payments have commenced today (Friday May 10).
Scottish upland sheep scheme payments begin to farmers and crofters
Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at impacted premises.
BSE confirmed on Scottish farm