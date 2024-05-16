Trainee auctioneer Fraser wins accolade at NE Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ trainee auctioneer Fraser Chapman was recently awarded the Rising Star Award at the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE), in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards have been running for over 30 years.

Fraser regularly auctioneers at the weekly cattle and sheep sales at Thainstone alongside canvassing for stock across Alford, Deeside and the Isle of Uist.

He is training to become a fully qualified auctioneer and is currently studying Livestock Market Operations and Management at Harper Adams University.

Fraser recently became an associate of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) after completing his first two years of the course.

The judges highlighted Fraser’s clear vision of his career pathway, including ensuring that the sector, which can sometimes be challenging, is represented in a positive way.

They were impressed that he recognised the social aspect of his work, engaging with clients during farm visits, being mindful of mental health and social skills.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group said: “We are delighted that Fraser has been recognised at the North East Food & Drink Awards, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the role.

“We are extremely proud of the professionalism of our auctioneers and the important role they play within the food supply chain and also the social aspect and wellbeing of our members and customers.

“Congratulations to Fraser and all the other award winners on the night.”