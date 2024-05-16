Trainee auctioneer Fraser wins accolade at NE Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trainee auctioneer Fraser wins accolade at NE Scotland Food and Drink Awards

Fraser is training to become a fully qualified auctioneer and is currently studying at Harper Adams University.

By Katrina Macarthur
Fraser Chapman pictured with ANM Group director Alan Hutcheon, left and ANM's head of livestock John Angus, right.
Fraser Chapman pictured with ANM Group director Alan Hutcheon, left and ANM's head of livestock John Angus, right.

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ trainee auctioneer Fraser Chapman was recently awarded the Rising Star Award at the North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE), in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards have been running for over 30 years.

Fraser regularly auctioneers at the weekly cattle and sheep sales at Thainstone alongside canvassing for stock across Alford, Deeside and the Isle of Uist.

He is training to become a fully qualified auctioneer and is currently studying Livestock Market Operations and Management at Harper Adams University.

Fraser recently became an associate of the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) after completing his first two years of the course.

The judges highlighted Fraser’s clear vision of his career pathway, including ensuring that the sector, which can sometimes be challenging, is represented in a positive way.

They were impressed that he recognised the social aspect of his work, engaging with clients during farm visits, being mindful of mental health and social skills.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group said: “We are delighted that Fraser has been recognised at the North East Food & Drink Awards, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the role.

“We are extremely proud of the professionalism of our auctioneers and the important role they play within the food supply chain and also the social aspect and wellbeing of our members and customers.

“Congratulations to Fraser and all the other award winners on the night.”

