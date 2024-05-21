British Wool to pay similar prices on the year as it handles 2,500 less tonnes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British Wool to pay similar prices on the year as it handles 2,500 less tonnes

Most core grades this year are up 1p or 2p per kg but Mountain grades are slightly lower,

By Katrina Macarthur
British Wool says prices paid to members in 2024 will be similar to the previous year due to a reduced wool clip in 2023.

The marketing body handled 2,500 tonnes less wool in 2023 primarily due to lighter fleeces, with a typical member delivering 10% less wool in 2023 than in 2022.

Most core grades this year are up 1p or 2p per kg but Mountain grades are slightly lower, with British wool auction prices for the season on a par with New Zealand.

Jim Robertson, who is chairman of British Wool and farms over 1,700 acres near Langholm, says the overall wool intake weight is impacting the returns.

He says prices strengthened in the autumn but have weakened again over the last two months with Mountain wool types struggling all season.

“Prices strengthened in the autumn but have weakened again over the last two months with Mountain wool types struggling all season,” said Mr Robertson.

“The decline in wool volumes reduced our returns by around 7p per kg.

“If we had handled the same weight as the previous year, many grades would have been up 20p per fleece.

“Every additional 500 tonnes we handle improves returns for all members by 1.5p per kg.”

Mr Robertson says that the rise of oil-based fibres over recent decades has driven down the value of wool but that the world is now starting to “wake up” to the environmental damage these fibres cause and the sustainability credentials of wool.

British Wool chair pictured with rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“More brands are specifying British wool – we now have 153 licensees producing a wide range of products from our wool,” he said.

“Driving demand for British wool is essential if we are to differentiate our clip from the commodity market. We have also been successful in broadening the bench of buyers in the auction over the past few years which has led to much more competitive auctions.”

New income streams are also making a growing contribution towards members’ payments.

The traceability scheme generated £150,000, while grading for the Isle of Man and other initiatives also boosted returns.

“We understand the recent wool prices have been disappointing to many, including ourselves but we are committed to creating long-term value for sheep farmers,” said Mr Robertson.

“Sheep farmers can be a stronger force by supporting British Wool together.

“With the initiatives we have in place, from traceability to our consumer marketing activity and our licensing scheme, we truly believe that the long-term outlook is encouraging.

“As such, we urge sheep farmers to continue supporting us as we continue to navigate these difficult times. Working together, we can build a positive future for wool.”

