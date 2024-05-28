Bower YFC win overall for second year on the trot at SAYFC’s Highland Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Bower YFC win overall for second year on the trot at SAYFC’s Highland Rally

The event was held in Caithness and was attended by more than 150 members from six clubs.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bower YFC members dominated the majority of competitions at this year's Highland Rally in Caithness.
Bower YFC members dominated the majority of competitions at this year's Highland Rally in Caithness.

Members of Bower Young Farmers Club celebrated a second overall win in succession at this year’s SAYFC Highland Rally held in Caithness.

The event, held at Quoybrae Mart near Wick, was attended by more than 150 Young Farmers from the Caithness and Ross, Nairn and Inverness (RNI) districts.

The day commenced with an impressive array of baking, handicrafts and team entries in the industrial section, followed by the stockjudging competition which involved the majority of attendees from each of the six competing clubs.

Competitions were also held in the practical section including fault finding, the identification of feeds and weeds, welding and halter making

The Hamilton Auction Mart Trophy – awarded annually to the overall top placed club -went to Bower YFC with 95 points, followed by Forss YFC in second place with 75 points and Halkirk YFC in third with 55 points.

In the industrial section, Bower YFC won the Nan Howie Silver Salver for the most points in the baking section with 49 points.

Halkirk YFC took second place with 40 points and third equal went to InverRoss and Forss with 35 points.

The Press & Journal Rose Bowl for the club with the most points in the industrial section was won by Bower YFC with 54 points, followed by Forss YFC in second place with 52.5 points and Halkirk in third with 42 points.

In the stockjudging competition, Bethany Swanson, James Swanson and Will Oag of Forss YFC, won overall with 677 points, while Bower A’s Alistair McCarthy, Jak Murray and William Campbell, took second place with 633 points.

Forss YFC win overall stockjudging

Third place went to Bower’s B team of John Forbes, Abbie Gunn and Lauren Oag, with 632 points.

Forss member Bethany Swanson was the best individual in the stockjudging with 247 points and first in the junior section.

Luke Taylor from Forss took second in the juniors with 241 points, while third went to Alec Cormack from Bower with 232 points.

The overall winners of the practical competition was Bower with 28 points, InverRoss YFC in second with 23 points, and Halkirk in third with 22 points.

Members also competed in the sports section which included boys’ 5-a-side football, girls’ 5-a-side football, mixed netball, tossing the sheaf, Tug of War and an obstacle race.

This section was won by Bower with 52 points, Forss in second place with 42.5 points and InverRoss in third with 37 points.

Robbie Levack of Forss also scooped the Highland Area Young Farmer of the Year title, with Eilish Johnston of Nairn JAC coming a close second, and Ryan Luckhurst of InverRoss in third.

Robbie will now go forward to the national competition and will be in with the chance of winning a brand-new ATV donated by ATV Services.

Awards

Baking section – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Halkirk; 3, Forss and InverRoss.

Overall industrial – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Forss YF; 3, Halkirk YFC.

Stockjudging – 1, Forss A (Bethany Swanson, James Swanson Will Oag, 677 points); 2, Bower A (Alistair McCarthy, Jak Murray, William Campbell, 633 points); 3, Bower B (John Forbes, Abbie Gunn and Lauren Oag, 632 points).

Individual stockjudging – 1, Bethany Swanson (Forss YF); 2, Jak Murray (Bower YF); 3, Euan Bremner (Halkirk YF).

Junior stockjudging – 1, Bethany Swanson (Forss YF); 2, Luke Taylor (Forss YF); 3, Alec Cormack (Bower YF).

Practical – 1, Bower YF; 2, InverRoss; 3, Halkirk. Sports – 1, Bower YFC; 2, Forss YFC; 3, InverRoss YFC.

Overall – 1, Bower; 2, Forss; 3, Halkirk.

Young Farmer of the Year – 1, Robbie Levack (Forss); 2, Eilish Johnston (Nairn); 3, Ryan Luckhurst (InverRoss).

More from Farming

Iain has been described as a stalwart of the auctioneering company. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dingwall Mart's yardsman Iain retires after 41 years in the industry
NFU Scotland's ShelfWatch survey is carried out by an independent research firm.
Union's ShelfWatch survey to revisit major supermarkets over next 48 hours
Christopher Nicholson is chair of the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association.
Urgent call from Scottish Tenant Farmers Association to review Land Reform Bill
New season lambs have witnessed a year-on-year increase of 26% while hoggs have valued 35% higher.
Tight market continues to fuel strong sheep trade in live rings
The overall wool intake weight is impacting the returns, according to the marketing body.
British Wool to pay similar prices on the year as it handles 2,500 less…
Front row, from left, Colin Duffy, ABP operations director, George Burgess, director of agriculture and rural economy, Sarah Millar, chief executive of QMS, Jim Fairlie, agriculture minister. Top row, from left, John Burton, ABP finance director, Bob Carnell, managing director of ABP’s UK d, and Frank Ross, general manager at ABP Perth.
ABP plant set to process 1,700 to 1,750 cattle per week at £24.5m Perth…
The classes of North Country Cheviots always attract a bumper crowd at the show.
Black Isle Show reveals its livestock judges
Fraser Chapman pictured with ANM Group director Alan Hutcheon, left and ANM's head of livestock John Angus, right.
Trainee auctioneer Fraser wins accolade at NE Scotland Food and Drink Awards
Luing cattle judge Euan Ferguson (left) presents the champions trophy to Rory Cameron of Monzie, Blair Atholl. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Breeding cattle attract large crowd at Dingwall Mart
The annual event attracted a crowd from all over Scotland and the north of England. Pictures by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A busy day at Dingwall Mart in pictures