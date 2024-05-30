Perth Show’s top team hope to deliver two-day sell-out event

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Perth Show which takes place over two dAays on August 2 and 3 at South Inch in the heart of the city.

The society’s new chairman David Barclay has pulled together a top team to help deliver this year’s event and is looking to the weather gods to play their part in ensuring a sell-out event.

Mr Barclay, 37, who is an agronomist with UK-wide agronomy service provider AGRII, has been associated with the show for the past 16 years after moving north from Berwickshire.

He joined the board in 2012 and has seen every aspect of the organisation and delivery of the annual event since.

Agronomist David takes up chairman’s role

In 2023, he accepted the role of vice-chairman when Jen Leslie took up the post of secretary, leaving the position vacant.

“Perth Show is a fantastic and unique event,” said Mr Barclay.

“An agricultural show of this size staged in the heart of a city is something you won’t see anywhere else. To be chairman and head up the team that is responsible for delivering the 2024 event is such an honour. It’s hugely challenging but such a privilege.”

Mr Barclay is supported by the show committee which includes vice-chairman and Perth Show stalwart Phil Murrie, junior vice-chairman Jock Wilkie of Netherton Equestrian and secretary Jen Leslie, who is a primary teacher.

The top team is supported by an army of fellow volunteers and office bearers who give their time and expertise to support the show.

More than 1,000 livestock and horses expected for the event

This year’s chairman is keen to build on the diversity of attractions that has seen Perth Show evolve from an annual gathering of the region’s farming community to a spectacular day out for the general public as well.

Over 1,000 livestock and equestrian entries are expected to go on show this year, alongside public entertainment such as pony club games, a dedicated dog show, farrier and falconry displays and the food and drink festival.