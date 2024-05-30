Perth Show’s top team hope to deliver two-day sell-out event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Perth Show’s top team hope to deliver two-day sell-out event

The show is expected to attract 1,000 livestock and equestrian entries.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, Perth Show chairman David Barclay, with vice-chairman Phil Murrie, secretary Jen Leslie, and junior vice-chairman Jock Wilkie.
From left, Perth Show chairman David Barclay, with vice-chairman Phil Murrie, secretary Jen Leslie, and junior vice-chairman Jock Wilkie.

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Perth Show which takes place over two dAays on August 2 and 3 at South Inch in the heart of the city.

The society’s new chairman David Barclay has pulled together a top team to help deliver this year’s event and is looking to the weather gods to play their part in ensuring a sell-out event.

Mr Barclay, 37, who is an agronomist with UK-wide agronomy service provider AGRII, has been associated with the show for the past 16 years after moving north from Berwickshire.

He joined the board in 2012 and has seen every aspect of the organisation and delivery of the annual event since.

Agronomist David takes up chairman’s role

In 2023, he accepted the role of vice-chairman when Jen Leslie took up the post of secretary, leaving the position vacant.

“Perth Show is a fantastic and unique event,” said Mr Barclay.

“An agricultural show of this size staged in the heart of a city is something you won’t see anywhere else. To be chairman and head up the team that is responsible for delivering the 2024 event is such an honour. It’s hugely challenging but such a privilege.”

‘A show of this size in the heart of the city is something you won’t see anywhere else’

Mr Barclay is supported by the show committee which includes vice-chairman and Perth Show stalwart Phil Murrie, junior vice-chairman Jock Wilkie of Netherton Equestrian and secretary Jen Leslie, who is a primary teacher.

The top team is supported by an army of fellow volunteers and office bearers who give their time and expertise to support the show.

More than 1,000 livestock and horses expected for the event

This year’s chairman is keen to build on the diversity of attractions that has seen Perth Show evolve from an annual gathering of the region’s farming community to a spectacular day out for the general public as well.

Over 1,000 livestock and equestrian entries are expected to go on show this year, alongside public entertainment such as pony club games, a dedicated dog show, farrier and falconry displays and the food and drink festival.

More from Farming

From left, Andrew Gunn, Gemma Duguid, Scott Chapman and Kirsty Strachan, pictured at Quoybrae Mart.
Staff changes at ANM Group's Caithness Livestock Centre
Sheep take to high ground at Tomnachrochar near Nethy Bridge as the floodwaters of the Spey encroach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
MSPs tackle agricultural minister on flooding support
Ceva Animal Health says some stock may be available later in the season.
EAE vaccine shortage expected this summer due to batch failure
NSA Scotsheep host farmer James Hamilton with Campbell Ewen and Irene Scott.
Farmers to be offered free post-lambing MOT at Scotsheep
Bower YFC members dominated the majority of competitions at this year's Highland Rally in Caithness.
Bower YFC win overall for second year on the trot at SAYFC's Highland Rally
Iain has been described as a stalwart of the auctioneering company. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Dingwall Mart's yardsman Iain retires after 41 years in the industry
NFU Scotland's ShelfWatch survey is carried out by an independent research firm.
Union's ShelfWatch survey to revisit major supermarkets over next 48 hours
Christopher Nicholson is chair of the Scottish Tenant Farmers Association.
Urgent call from Scottish Tenant Farmers Association to review Land Reform Bill
New season lambs have witnessed a year-on-year increase of 26% while hoggs have valued 35% higher.
Tight market continues to fuel strong sheep trade in live rings
The overall wool intake weight is impacting the returns, according to the marketing body.
British Wool to pay similar prices on the year as it handles 2,500 less…