Business Farming

Staff changes at ANM Group’s Caithness Livestock Centre

A new northern sales manager and office manager will add to the team at Quoybrae.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, Andrew Gunn, Gemma Duguid, Scott Chapman and Kirsty Strachan, pictured at Quoybrae Mart.
From left, Andrew Gunn, Gemma Duguid, Scott Chapman and Kirsty Strachan, pictured at Quoybrae Mart.

ANM Group’s livestock division – Aberdeen and Northern Marts – has made staff changes within its northern team based at Caithness Livestock Centre.

The firm says these changes demonstrate the long-standing commitment to expand canvassing operations in the north of the country.

Senior auctioneer Scott Chapman has been promoted to store cattle auctioneer and northern sales manager.

Northern sales manager appointed

He will continue his cattle auctioneering duties at Thainstone while also managing operations and sales at the Caithness headquarters at Quoybrae Mart.

In the group’s canvassing effort to procure more stock to the centre, Andrew Gunn will transition to a livestock canvassing role, leveraging his wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in this area.

New office manager at Quoybrae

A new office manager for Quoybrae has also been appointed with the addition of Kirsty Strachan, who resides locally in Caithness with her family.

Kirsty has an agricultural background having attended Clinterty Agricultural College, bringing extensive expertise to the role.

Meanwhile, Gemma Duguid, who lives locally but hails from Aberdeenshire, will remain as a livestock canvasser and the assistant manager at Caithness Livestock Centre.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive at ANM Group said: “The combined efforts of the Caithness management team have already proven highly successful.

“As a group we continue to invest in the business and these strategic changes to further strengthen our team whose focus remains to provide market leading services to our members and customers in Caithness.”

