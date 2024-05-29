EAE vaccine shortage expected this summer due to batch failure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

EAE vaccine shortage expected this summer due to batch failure

The manufacturer said the vaccine challenge was being treated with the 'utmost urgency'.

By Katrina Macarthur
Ceva Animal Health says some stock may be available later in the season.
Sheep farmers will be faced with a shortage of the enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine this summer due to a batch failure in the manufacturing process.

Ceva Animal Health, the manufacturer of Cevac Chalmydia, has warned that there will be a gap in supply during the months of June to August.

Roy Geary, regional director for Northern Europe (including the UK) at Ceva Animal Health said: “Unfortunately, the anticipated vaccine batch has failed to meet the quality expected to be suitable for release.

“This has temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE.

“As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.

Vaccine batch failed to meet quality expected, says firm

“In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we have implemented comprehensive contingency plans to optimise the manufacturing and distribution process. Our dedicated team is working closely with our partners to resolve the challenges and restore normal supply levels as soon as possible.

“The vaccine challenge is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we are actively exploring alternative options to speed up the supply chain for future batches of the vaccine.

The company says it recognises that for some farmers the supply will arrive too late in the season for them to use the vaccine.

“We anticipate that the issue in supply will be resolved, with some stock potentially available later in the season,” said Mr Geary.

“We encourage all farmers to consult their vet and explore alternative means of safeguarding the health of their flocks during this period.

Some stock may be available later in the season

“We recommend implementing robust biosecurity measures and adhering to existing vaccination protocols for other preventable diseases to ensure the overall wellbeing of livestock.”

The company says it will provide vet practices and the wider industry with regular updates as it progresses towards a resolution and return to normal supply levels.

