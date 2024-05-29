EAE vaccine shortage expected this summer due to batch failure

Sheep farmers will be faced with a shortage of the enzootic abortion of ewes (EAE) vaccine this summer due to a batch failure in the manufacturing process.

Ceva Animal Health, the manufacturer of Cevac Chalmydia, has warned that there will be a gap in supply during the months of June to August.

Roy Geary, regional director for Northern Europe (including the UK) at Ceva Animal Health said: “Unfortunately, the anticipated vaccine batch has failed to meet the quality expected to be suitable for release.

“This has temporarily affected the ability to meet the demands of the UK sheep market within the main seasonal vaccination period for EAE.

“As a responsible provider, we are actively addressing these issues to minimise the impact on customers.

Vaccine batch failed to meet quality expected, says firm

“In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we have implemented comprehensive contingency plans to optimise the manufacturing and distribution process. Our dedicated team is working closely with our partners to resolve the challenges and restore normal supply levels as soon as possible.

“The vaccine challenge is being treated with the utmost urgency, and we are actively exploring alternative options to speed up the supply chain for future batches of the vaccine.

The company says it recognises that for some farmers the supply will arrive too late in the season for them to use the vaccine.

“We anticipate that the issue in supply will be resolved, with some stock potentially available later in the season,” said Mr Geary.

“We encourage all farmers to consult their vet and explore alternative means of safeguarding the health of their flocks during this period.

Some stock may be available later in the season

“We recommend implementing robust biosecurity measures and adhering to existing vaccination protocols for other preventable diseases to ensure the overall wellbeing of livestock.”

The company says it will provide vet practices and the wider industry with regular updates as it progresses towards a resolution and return to normal supply levels.