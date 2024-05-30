MSPs tackle agricultural minister on flooding support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs tackle agricultural minister on flooding support

Liam Kerr and Willie Rennie raised concerns in Holyrood this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sheep take to high ground at Tomnachrochar near Nethy Bridge as the floodwaters of the Spey encroach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sheep take to high ground at Tomnachrochar near Nethy Bridge as the floodwaters of the Spey encroach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr has tackled the Scottish Government this week to offer more support to farmers who have been impacted by flooding over recent months.

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, Mr Kerr referenced the hardship faced by producers after severe wet weather and a difficult winter drastically impacted production.

He made reference to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement of a £75 million flood fighting fund and an index for UK-wide food security issues.

Liam Kerr MSP reminded Scottish Government of flooding support in England

This was followed by last week’s pledge of a further £50 million of support English farmers hit by flooding and exceptional wet weather.

In his question, Mr Kerr asked: “What precisely will the Scottish Government do to support farmers in Scotland such as looking to replicate these UK Government sums?”

North-east Tory MSP Liam Kerr speaking in Holyrood.

Mr Fairlie responded and said that the Scottish Government had no notification that any of that funding would be coming to Scotland.

He said: “The Scottish Government has put a Capital Grants Fund of £1.8 million into play to help farmers in the current crisis and we are still waiting on applications to come in based on the fact we have had this wet weather.”

Mr Fairlie added that over 306,000 of agricultural flood bank repair scheme payments have been processed.

Capital Grants Fund of £1.8m available but ‘waiting on applications’ says Jim Fairlie

He said that because many farmers have been unable to carry out repairs due to the horrendous spring, the Scottish Government has extended the deadline for repairs to be carried out in claim from May 31 to July 31.

Mr Kerr later said: “I asked the minister where the much-needed support was coming from, on behalf of farmers and NFU Scotland which has made similar calls.

“In his answer, Mr Fairlie didn’t seem to know about the support scheme in England – so I take that to mean nothing is coming, any time soon.

Deadline for repairs extended from May 31 to July 31

“Rather than waiting for ‘applications to come in’, the Scottish Government must actively release funding to farms across Scotland to alleviate the destruction which has been caused by the prolonged rainfall.”

Willie Rennie, North East Fife Lib Dem MSP argued that there was no clear advice for farmers on how they should manage water on their land and in the rivers, and that there were no grants available for natural water management.

How should farmers manage water on their land?

Mr Rennie asked: “Will the new flood resilience strategy include plans, advice and grants?”

Mr Fairlie replied: “I recently hosted a round table on river flood management and the conversation was about catchment areas and how we are going to mitigate flooding in the future. We absolutely accept that there are changing climate issues and we need to place resilience in order for us to deal with flooding going forward.”

