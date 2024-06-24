Alistair McBain of Duncan Farms wins retailer Select Farm Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alistair McBain of Duncan Farms wins retailer Select Farm Award

The family run business was founded by Fred Duncan.  

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, Mairi Gougeon, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands, winner Alistair McBain, Sue Campbell M and S Head of Trade for Meat, Fish, Poultry, Deli and Dairy ,and Steve McLean M and S Head of Agriculture and Fisheries.
The farm operations manager at Duncan Farms has been announced as the regional winner of this year’s Low Impact Farming Award in the M&S annual Select Farm Awards.

Alistair McBain, who has worked hard to reduce the environmental impact of the egg enterprise in Aberdeenshire, was presented with the award on the retailer’s stand at the Royal Highland Show.

The judges commended Alistair for his pioneering work in significantly reducing farm emissions through changes in diet composition with a 50% reduction in soy, which is associated with a high carbon footprint in egg production.

“We started looking for alternatives to soy and at what we could grow on our land to provide a sustainable option,”  said Alistair.

“The solution includes home-grown proteins such as beans and oil seed rape which are grown and harvested within 12 miles of our egg enterprise.

“In line with Duncan Farms’ sustainability goals and M&S’s Plan A commitment, we were determined to develop a feed mix that works in terms of palatability for the hens, egg production performance, welfare outcomes and carbon reduction.”

Steve McLean, head of agriculture and fisheries at M&S, said: “Every day, our Select Farmers go to extraordinary lengths to deliver great quality M&S food to our customers, producing lower carbon, responsible food, whilst protecting natural resources and driving innovation.

“Alistair has demonstrated how much can be done by being innovative and using his skillset to make a significant improvement to his farm’s carbon footprint. His attitude and application should be truly admired.”

