Inverness vegetable supplier crowned award winner

Highland vegetable supplier Steven Jack is the regional winner of this year’s Only At M&S Farming Award in the retailer’s annual Select Farm Awards.

As the only Scottish winner in the category, the Nessgro owner received his award at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

Steven has worked with M&S to develop a new M&S Speciality Carrot Pack which launched in January of this year.

The judges commended Steven for his commitment to innovation and excellence in the produce sector.

“A feature of our relationship with M&S is that we are encouraged to innovate,” said Steven.

“That started when we made the decision to improve freshness by combining growing and packing at the same location, which no one was doing at the time. We then started to innovate with different root vegetables, such as baby rainbow carrots, which are very popular with consumers.

“This creative mindset has more recently delivered the Speciality Carrot Pack,” he continues.

“The process to develop this product has been ongoing for more than three years, and has utilised trials between 40 different varieties, and the result is a carrot that delivers great taste and texture, and is only available at M&S.

“To create products such as these you need an open mind, you need to be prepared to fail and you need to work hard alongside everyone else in the supply chain.

“We founded the business with M&S’s support and encouragement, and the near 20-year long partnership speaks for itself.”

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S, said Nessgro has consistently provided M&S with the highest-quality produce consumers have come to know and expect.

“Steven has been a driving force behind that success and we hope to continue this relationship for many more years,” said Steve.