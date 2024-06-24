Inverness vegetable supplier crowned award winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness vegetable supplier crowned award winner

Steven Jack has worked with M and S to develop a new Speciality Carrot Pack which launched in January.

By Katrina Macarthur
Highland vegetable supplier Steven Jack is the regional winner of this year’s Only At M&S Farming Award in the retailer’s annual Select Farm Awards.

As the only Scottish winner in the category, the Nessgro owner received his award at this year’s Royal Highland Show.

Steven has worked with M&S to develop a new M&S Speciality Carrot Pack which launched in January of this year.

The judges commended Steven for his commitment to innovation and excellence in the produce sector.

“A feature of our relationship with M&S is that we are encouraged to innovate,” said Steven.

“That started when we made the decision to improve freshness by combining growing and packing at the same location, which no one was doing at the time. We then started to innovate with different root vegetables, such as baby rainbow carrots, which are very popular with consumers.

“This creative mindset has more recently delivered the Speciality Carrot Pack,” he continues.

“The process to develop this product has been ongoing for more than three years, and has utilised trials between 40 different varieties, and the result is a carrot that delivers great taste and texture, and is only available at M&S.

“To create products such as these you need an open mind, you need to be prepared to fail and you need to work hard alongside everyone else in the supply chain.

“We founded the business with M&S’s support and encouragement, and the near 20-year long partnership speaks for itself.”

Steve McLean, Head of Agriculture and Fisheries at M&S, said Nessgro has consistently provided M&S with the highest-quality produce consumers have come to know and expect.

“Steven has been a driving force behind that success and we hope to continue this relationship for many more years,” said Steve.

