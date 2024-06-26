Frontier announces new contract to remove financial risk of growing OSR

Frontier Agriculture has unveiled a new contract for oilseed rape growers which will remove much of the financial risk associated with producing the crop.

The firm’s oilseed rape de-risking partnership is an exclusive offer that ensures growers who fulfil certain contract requirements only pay for oilseed rape seed that survives the key establishment window.

Oilseed rape remains a profitable break crop for UK growers but its success is heavily dependent on good establishment.

Those in the firm have said this has become increasingly challenging in recent seasons given the impact of difficult weather and continued threats such as cabbage stem flea beetle.

Seed cost partially or entirely waived if crop fails to establish by Oct 31

For any oilseed rape that fails to establish by October 31, the seed cost will be entirely waived, or partially if only some of the crop fails.

“The resilience of farm businesses is critical for continuity of supply but when shouldering much of the risk associated with growing the crop it can be difficult for some farmers to justify it in the rotation – it needs to be commercially sustainable,” said Frontier’s seed director Sam Brooke.

“Through our de-risking model we hope farmers can make the most of strong market opportunities for oilseed rape without having to bear the financial burden in a scenario where the crop fails.”

Under the scheme, Frontier will defer the payment on oilseed rape and accompanying companion crop seed until September 2025, as long as orders are placed before September 2024.

For any oilseed rape that fails to establish by October 31, the seed cost will be entirely waived, or partially if only some of the crop fails.

The scheme includes market-leading hybrid options so growers stand the best chance of a successful crop, with eligible varieties including LG Adeline, Murray, LG Wagner, Matrix CL and Crocodile.

Jim Knightbraid, who is the firm’s seed business development manager, said: “With the deferred payment, growers will benefit from an upfront cost saving of approximately £90/hectare on any of the seed, plus £33/hectare on the accompanying companion crop.”

Growers must sow an approved Kings Crops companion crop to qualify

Any grower using Frontier’s agronomy services is eligible for the contract, including new customers and those who only use it for the oilseed rape crop.

A condition of the contract is that growers must sow an approved Kings Crops companion crop alongside their oilseed rape.

“We want to offer as much flexibility when trading with Frontier as possible, so growers can sell as a produce of area, via a Frontier crush scheme or oilseed rape pool, choose deferred movement and even upgrade to privately funded contracts in the future that offer additional rewards for sustainable farming practices,” added Sam.