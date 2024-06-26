Frontier announces new contract to remove financial risk of growing OSR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frontier announces new contract to remove financial risk of growing OSR

The de-risking partnership ensures growers who fulfil contract requirements only pay for the crop that survives the key establishment window.

By Katrina Macarthur
Oilseed rape can be difficult to establish due to the weather and pests such as cabbage stem flea beetle. Photo by Kim Cessford/DCT Media
Oilseed rape can be difficult to establish due to the weather and pests such as cabbage stem flea beetle. Photo by Kim Cessford/DCT Media

Frontier Agriculture has unveiled a new contract for oilseed rape growers which will remove much of the financial risk associated with producing the crop.

The firm’s oilseed rape de-risking partnership is an exclusive offer that ensures growers who fulfil certain contract requirements only pay for oilseed rape seed that survives the key establishment window.

Oilseed rape remains a profitable break crop for UK growers but its success is heavily dependent on good establishment.

Those in the firm have said this has become increasingly challenging in recent seasons given the impact of difficult weather and continued threats such as cabbage stem flea beetle.

Seed cost partially or entirely waived if crop fails to establish by Oct 31

For any oilseed rape that fails to establish by October 31, the seed cost will be entirely waived, or partially if only some of the crop fails.

“The resilience of farm businesses is critical for continuity of supply but when shouldering much of the risk associated with growing the crop it can be difficult for some farmers to justify it in the rotation – it needs to be commercially sustainable,” said Frontier’s seed director Sam Brooke.

“Through our de-risking model we hope farmers can make the most of strong market opportunities for oilseed rape without having to bear the financial burden in a scenario where the crop fails.”

Eligible varieties for the contract include LG Adeline, Murray, LG Wagner, Matrix CL and Crocodile.

Under the scheme, Frontier will defer the payment on oilseed rape and accompanying companion crop seed until September 2025, as long as orders are placed before September 2024.

For any oilseed rape that fails to establish by October 31, the seed cost will be entirely waived, or partially if only some of the crop fails.

The scheme includes market-leading hybrid options so growers stand the best chance of a successful crop, with eligible varieties including LG Adeline, Murray, LG Wagner, Matrix CL and Crocodile.

Jim Knightbraid, who is the firm’s seed business development manager, said: “With the deferred payment, growers will benefit from an upfront cost saving of approximately £90/hectare on any of the seed, plus £33/hectare on the accompanying companion crop.”

Growers must sow an approved Kings Crops companion crop to qualify

Any grower using Frontier’s agronomy services is eligible for the contract, including new customers and those who only use it for the oilseed rape crop.

A condition of the contract is that growers must sow an approved Kings Crops companion crop alongside their oilseed rape.

“We want to offer as much flexibility when trading with Frontier as possible, so growers can sell as a produce of area, via a Frontier crush scheme or oilseed rape pool, choose deferred movement and even upgrade to privately funded contracts in the future that offer additional rewards for sustainable farming practices,” added Sam.

