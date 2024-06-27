Harbro expands business with acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd

Animal feed firm Harbro has announced the acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd which runs an independent group of country stores in Dumfriesshire and the North of England.

The move will see the Harbro Group’s retail network sit at 24 country stores across Scotland and Northern England and a collective on-farm sales team of over 30 staff.

Following the acquisition, Harbro will also have a transactional website offering an

additional sales channel, with the Murray Farmcare team having access to the broader Harbro product range.

Chris Baxter, Harbro managing director, said: “Murray Farmcare has a very similar offering and audience to Harbro, so it is a perfect fit and will allow us to expand our retail and on-farm sales in the south of Scotland and over the border into the North of England.

“We have the shared ethos of providing excellent customer service, advice and value for money.

“The business will continue to trade as Murray Farmcare Ltd and we look forward to welcoming the Murray Farmcare team to the Harbro Group and continuing the success of both businesses.”

Andrew Cairns, Murray Farmcare’s managing director, said: “We look forward to joining the Harbro group and offering the Murray Farmcare customer base a broader variety of products and services.”

Harbro was established in 1977 and now has a manufacturing capacity of 280,000 tonnes from sites based in Scotland and England, specialising in livestock feeds for beef, sheep, dairy, pig, and poultry.

The network of Harbro Country Stores supply both the farming and wider rural

community with animal health products, farming supplies, equestrian, pet food, wild

bird feed and everything required for rural life.

The Harbro Group also includes Strathclyde Nutrition Ltd, which contract

manufactures animal feed buckets & blocks and Transpan (Scotland) Ltd.

Murray Farmcare Ltd was established in 1973 and has a dedicated team of industry experts, including qualified pharmacists who have developed a reputation for offering specialist information and advice on both prescription and non-prescription items.