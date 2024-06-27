Harbro expands business with acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harbro expands business with acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd

The Harbro Group's retail network will now sit at 24 country stores across Scotland and Northern England.

By Katrina Macarthur
Following the acquisition, Harbro will have a collective on-farm sales team of over 30 staff. 
Animal feed firm Harbro has announced the acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd which runs an independent group of country stores in Dumfriesshire and the North of England.

The move will see the Harbro Group’s retail network sit at 24 country stores across Scotland and Northern England and a collective on-farm sales team of over 30 staff.

Following the acquisition, Harbro will also have a transactional website offering an
additional sales channel, with the Murray Farmcare team having access to the broader Harbro product range.

Chris Baxter, Harbro managing director, said: “Murray Farmcare has a very similar offering and audience to Harbro, so it is a perfect fit and will allow us to expand our retail and on-farm sales in the south of Scotland and over the border into the North of England.

“We have the shared ethos of providing excellent customer service, advice and value for money.

“The business will continue to trade as Murray Farmcare Ltd and we look forward to welcoming the Murray Farmcare team to the Harbro Group and continuing the success of both businesses.”

Murray Farmcare is a successful independent group of country stores based in Dumfriesshire and over the border.

Andrew Cairns, Murray Farmcare’s managing director, said: “We look forward to joining the Harbro group and offering the Murray Farmcare customer base a broader variety of products and services.”

Harbro was established in 1977 and now has a manufacturing capacity of 280,000 tonnes from sites based in Scotland and England, specialising in livestock feeds for beef, sheep, dairy, pig, and poultry.

The network of Harbro Country Stores supply both the farming and wider rural
community with animal health products, farming supplies, equestrian, pet food, wild
bird feed and everything required for rural life.

The Harbro Group also includes Strathclyde Nutrition Ltd, which contract
manufactures animal feed buckets & blocks and Transpan (Scotland) Ltd.

Murray Farmcare Ltd was established in 1973 and has a dedicated team of industry experts, including qualified pharmacists who have developed a reputation for offering specialist information and advice on both prescription and non-prescription items.

