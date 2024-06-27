Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale

The sale of 17 bulls averaged £5,753, up £155 on the year and £907 on 2022.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader at 18,000gns for Craig Ridley was Westpit Omaha, pictured here in 2019.
A six-year-old bull bred in Aberdeenshire sold for the top price of 18,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s sale at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale, conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, met a 68% clearance, with the 17 bulls averaging £5,753, up £155 on the year and £907 on the 2022 sale.

Sale leader was Westpit Omaha, from Craig Ridley of the Haltcliffe herd, Wigton, and bred by Jim and Andrew Gammie, of the Westpit herd at Drumforber, Laurencekirk.

Purchased privately by Haltcliffe at 17 months of age in 2019, he is by Ampertaine Foreman, out of the Wilodge Vantastic-sired, Brockhurst Holy.

Omaha has had considerable breeding success in the time since, producing multiple animals that have gone on to sell for five-figure sums, topping at 32,000gns for Haltcliffe Raquel.

With a F94L/Q204X Myostatin, he sold to the Hughes family of the Pabo herd at Fferam Gyd, Anglesey.

The Norman family of the Norman herd at Little Orton Farm, Carlisle, sold the next best at 12,000gns for Frogmore Ronaldo.

This 2020-born bull was bred by Chris White, Gloucestershire, and was originally sold to the Norman herd at Carlisle in February 2022 for 15,000gns.

Frogmore Ronaldo, pictured in 2022, made 12,000gns for the Norman herd.

He is by Ampertaine Magnum, out of the Ampertaine Gigolo-sired, Foxhillfarm Oriel, and sold to commercial buyer G and P Middleton, Low House Farm, Sedburgh.

The Haltcliffe herd also sold at 6,000gns for Tabasco, an imported French bull from the Rochard herd.

This March 2022-born bull is by Japon, out of Galette, and sold to Messrs Jones, Wales.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth of the Glenrock herd at Howgillside, near Lockerbie, sold 17-month-old Glenrock Unionjack for 5,500gns to Messrs Strong, Wigton.

He is an AI son of Ampertaine Elgin, and a heifer’s calf bred out of the Wilodge LJ-sired, Glenrock Royalhighness.

From the same home, Glenrock Touchofspice made 5,000gns when purchased by the Youngsons at Turfhill of Auchtylair, Stuartfield, Peterhead.

This December 2022-born embryo calf is bred from the Objat-sired, Glenrock Diamante, and by Bremore Artist.

Peter and Karen Henshall, Sarkshields, Lockerbie, received 5,000gns for September 2022-born Ringway Torino.

By Millington Langton, he is out of Ringway Nerine, and sold to Messrs Crichton, Ruthwell, Dumfries.

Aberdeenshire breeder pays 5,000gns

Christine Williams of the Wilodge herd, Shropshire, also sold at 5,000gns.

This was for Wilodge Topnotch, an October 2022-born embryo bred from the herd’s top producing and grossing female, the Wilodge Vantastic-sired, Wilodge Diamante.

By Plumtree Deus, which has bred daughters to 17,000gns and granddaughters to 25,000gns, he sold to Messrs McGill, Newton Stewart.

