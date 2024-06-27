Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale

A six-year-old bull bred in Aberdeenshire sold for the top price of 18,000gns at the British Limousin Cattle Society’s sale at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale, conducted by Harrison and Hetherington, met a 68% clearance, with the 17 bulls averaging £5,753, up £155 on the year and £907 on the 2022 sale.

Sale leader was Westpit Omaha, from Craig Ridley of the Haltcliffe herd, Wigton, and bred by Jim and Andrew Gammie, of the Westpit herd at Drumforber, Laurencekirk.

Purchased privately by Haltcliffe at 17 months of age in 2019, he is by Ampertaine Foreman, out of the Wilodge Vantastic-sired, Brockhurst Holy.

Omaha has had considerable breeding success in the time since, producing multiple animals that have gone on to sell for five-figure sums, topping at 32,000gns for Haltcliffe Raquel.

Bulls average £5,753 (+£155 on the year)

With a F94L/Q204X Myostatin, he sold to the Hughes family of the Pabo herd at Fferam Gyd, Anglesey.

The Norman family of the Norman herd at Little Orton Farm, Carlisle, sold the next best at 12,000gns for Frogmore Ronaldo.

This 2020-born bull was bred by Chris White, Gloucestershire, and was originally sold to the Norman herd at Carlisle in February 2022 for 15,000gns.

He is by Ampertaine Magnum, out of the Ampertaine Gigolo-sired, Foxhillfarm Oriel, and sold to commercial buyer G and P Middleton, Low House Farm, Sedburgh.

The Haltcliffe herd also sold at 6,000gns for Tabasco, an imported French bull from the Rochard herd.

This March 2022-born bull is by Japon, out of Galette, and sold to Messrs Jones, Wales.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth of the Glenrock herd at Howgillside, near Lockerbie, sold 17-month-old Glenrock Unionjack for 5,500gns to Messrs Strong, Wigton.

He is an AI son of Ampertaine Elgin, and a heifer’s calf bred out of the Wilodge LJ-sired, Glenrock Royalhighness.

Glenrock sells at 5,500gns

From the same home, Glenrock Touchofspice made 5,000gns when purchased by the Youngsons at Turfhill of Auchtylair, Stuartfield, Peterhead.

This December 2022-born embryo calf is bred from the Objat-sired, Glenrock Diamante, and by Bremore Artist.

Peter and Karen Henshall, Sarkshields, Lockerbie, received 5,000gns for September 2022-born Ringway Torino.

By Millington Langton, he is out of Ringway Nerine, and sold to Messrs Crichton, Ruthwell, Dumfries.

Aberdeenshire breeder pays 5,000gns

Christine Williams of the Wilodge herd, Shropshire, also sold at 5,000gns.

This was for Wilodge Topnotch, an October 2022-born embryo bred from the herd’s top producing and grossing female, the Wilodge Vantastic-sired, Wilodge Diamante.

By Plumtree Deus, which has bred daughters to 17,000gns and granddaughters to 25,000gns, he sold to Messrs McGill, Newton Stewart.