Home Business Farming

Crofters encouraged to participate in crofting reform debate

The consultation commences in Inverness on July 3 and Thurso on July 4.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU Scotland is encouraging members to have their say on the plans. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Crofters are being encouraged to get involved in the debate on crofting law reform following the recent publication of the Scottish Government’s consultation.

NFU Scotland is urging its 850 crofting members to participate in a series of public meetings which will commence in Inverness on July 3, followed by Thurso on July 4.

A further 13 meetings will be held throughout the summer, stretching from Oban to Shetland.

The consultation, which runs until September 2 2024, seeks views on a range of proposals for crofting reform.

These will help to create opportunities for new entrants, encourage the active management and use of crofts and common grazings, and support rural population.

Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said: “Crofting has a special place in the cultural heritage of Scotland, and we want it to play its part in our future too.

“We want to ensure that legislation enables and supports the sustainability of crofting, crofters and crofting communities, while allowing for modernisation, innovation, diversification and adaptation to help meet today’s and tomorrow’s climate and environmental challenges.

“Crofting’s place in agriculture and food production will remain at the heart of the system, but alongside these we now see crofting playing an increasing role in tourism, renewable energy generation, forestry, peatland restoration, beekeeping and small-scale horticulture production.

“The consultation proposals range from relatively small technical changes to significant innovations and I would encourage everyone with an interest to respond to the consultation or come to one of the meetings if they are able.”

Chair of NFU Scotland’s Crofting, Highlands and Islands Committee (CHIC), Arthur Macdonald, said: “This is an important piece of legislation for our crofting members, and our committee will be working closely on this consultation, in collaboration with the wider crofting membership, to ensure member views are fully represented.

“I would encourage our crofter members to take a look at the proposals and think about how the changes may make it easier to be an active crofter and a little tougher to be an inactive one. I would also encourage members to attend one of the many roadshows organised to discuss the bill.

“Amending crofting legislation will help but we know that the agencies who are responsible for delivering it need to be able to do so, and resources are an issue that we will be considering as part of our response.”

