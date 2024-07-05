Finishing bulls on forage main topic at upcoming Deeside Monitor Farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Finishing bulls on forage main topic at upcoming Deeside Monitor Farm

The meeting will take place on Tuesday July 16 at Upper Ingliston Farm, Inverurie.

By Katrina Macarthur
Duncan and Claire Morrison will be looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass this month.
Duncan and Claire Morrison will be looking at the costs of finishing cattle at grass this month.

Bookings are now open for the Deeside Monitor Farm summer meeting on July 16 which will focus on finishing cattle from forage.

The meeting, which is open to all, takes place at Upper Ingliston Farm, Inverurie, by kind permission of monitor farmers Duncan and Claire Morrison.

July is a key month for finishing beef cattle off grass as grass quality and quantity begins to decline while cattle weights need to increase.

The host farmers will take a close look at their system and costs for finishing bulls, and will discuss “Is finishing bulls at grass better or worse financially than finishing intensively?”

They will be joined by four industry speakers including Gregor Welsh from SoilEssentials who will talk about the SKAi precision spot-spraying system.

This is being demonstrated at Upper Ingliston Farm, where it could help tackle docks while protecting mixed species swards and reducing spray costs

Lanarkshire farmer Michael Shannon will be discussing how he finishes all his cattle off grass and forage crops, plus how he markets his livestock through his shop under the Damn Delicious brand.

Jill Hunter, beef and sheep nutritionist for Harbro, will discuss the options, how finishing cattle can be managed at grass and how best to transition onto feed.

The buyer’s perspective on finished cattle will come from Highland Meats buyer, Stuart Annand.

He will explain what he looks for in finishing cattle, and how farmers can optimise the price they receive.

The meeting starts at 12.30pm, and finishes at 3.30pm, with a BBQ to follow.

Booking is essential at https://www.monitorfarms.co.uk/event/deeside-monitor-farm-summer-24-open-meet/

More from Farming

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to a farm in Wiltshire. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.
Farming leaders 'cautiously' welcome new Labour government
Prospective students can now apply through clearing at SRUC.
New vet school in Aberdeen open for applications
Lawel Hill Wood is located three miles north east of Inverurie and two miles south of Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeenshire woodland for sale at offers over £275k
Sale leader at 10,000gns was Springhill Casino from Graham Foster, Co Tyrone.
Charollais ram sale tops at 10,000gns online
Alice Swift, former chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society.
Limousin breeders face more turmoil as chief executive departs society
NFU Scotland is encouraging members to have their say on the plans. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Crofters encouraged to participate in crofting reform debate
Auctioneer Colin Slessor presents the cheque to Jim Milne of Friends of Anchor. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Auctioneer Colin raises over £27k for Friends of Anchor
Sale leader at 18,000gns for Craig Ridley was Westpit Omaha, pictured here in 2019.
Westpit Omaha sells for 18,000gns at Carlisle Limousin sale
Following the acquisition, Harbro will have a collective on-farm sales team of over 30 staff. 
Harbro expands business with acquisition of Murray Farmcare Ltd
Strathbogie’s ladies team took second place in the national finals.
Pulling power earns Strathbogie ladies second place at Highland Show