Eilish Johnston: Everyone is welcome in SAYFC

Each month, we catch up with an SAYFC member in the north region.

This time round, we hear from Eilish Johnston, a member of Nairn JAC, who is also the current secretary of the Ross-shire, Nairn and Inverness (RNI) Young Farmers District.

She tells us how her passion for the agricultural industry has grown despite growing up in a non-farming family.

What’s your background? I grew up on the outskirts of Edinburgh in a non-farming family. I started helping on a family friend’s farm at a young age before taking the leap and moving down to the Borders to work part-time on a dairy farm while studying for my agriculture degree at SRUC Edinburgh.

This developed my stockmanship skills and gave me valuable experience in different agricultural sectors, including oilseed rape and malting barley production. While at university, I fell in love with the course’s technical agronomy and farm management aspects, which led me to my current career.

What do you do for an occupation? I am an agronomist/farm advisor with Robertson Crop Services (ProCam UK) and work as a relief milker for the Innes family at Meikle Urchany, Cawdor, Nairn.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers, or have you been previously?

I am the current secretary for the Ross-shire, Nairn and Inverness Young Farmers District.

Why did you join Young Farmers? I joined Young Farmers to meet like-minded people and increase my experience in different agricultural sectors. At first, I was reluctant to participate as I had assumed Young Farmers was only for farmers’ sons/ daughters.

However, this idea was quickly dismissed when I realised that everyone is welcome, whether they have an agricultural background or not.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

It would have to be this year’s SAYFC Highland Rally that allowed me to participate in Young Farmer of the Year eliminations and try halter making and welding for the first time.

What is your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Spring, whenever it decides to arrive!

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? I would increase access and education on sustainably grown produce for those in non-rural areas.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? Young Farmers has positively impacted many aspects of my life, from making lifelong friendships to developing social and practical skills by attending club, region, and national events.

What are your life ambitions? To settle down and explore more of what the Highlands have to offer.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? I would encourage somebody to join SAYFC, as you simply miss out on all the opportunities you don’t take.

SAYFC is unique in that it is led by young people, for young people giving members an array of opportunities that would otherwise not be accessible.

As with many organisations, you get out what you put in, so I would encourage new members to dive in wholeheartedly to experience everything SAYFC has to offer.