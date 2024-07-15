Eilish Johnston: Everyone is welcome in SAYFC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eilish Johnston: Everyone is welcome in SAYFC

Having grown up on the outskirts of Edinburgh, Eilish has since developed a passion for the industry.

To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Eilish is the current secretary for the Ross-shire, Nairnshire, and Inverness Young Farmers District (RNI) Picture shows; Eilish Johnston. Nairnshire. Supplied by Eilish Johnston Date; 10/07/2024
By Katrina Macarthur

Each month, we catch up with an SAYFC member in the north region.

This time round, we hear from Eilish Johnston, a member of Nairn JAC, who is also the current secretary of the Ross-shire, Nairn and Inverness (RNI) Young Farmers District.

She tells us how her passion for the agricultural industry has grown despite growing up in a non-farming family.

What’s your background? I grew up on the outskirts of Edinburgh in a non-farming family. I started helping on a family friend’s farm at a young age before taking the leap and moving down to the Borders to work part-time on a dairy farm while studying for my agriculture degree at SRUC Edinburgh.

This developed my stockmanship skills and gave me valuable experience in different agricultural sectors, including oilseed rape and malting barley production. While at university, I fell in love with the course’s technical agronomy and farm management aspects, which led me to my current career.

What do you do for an occupation? I am an agronomist/farm advisor with Robertson Crop Services (ProCam UK) and work as a relief milker for the Innes family at Meikle Urchany, Cawdor, Nairn.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers, or have you been previously? 
I am the current secretary for the Ross-shire, Nairn and Inverness Young Farmers District.

Why did you join Young Farmers? I joined Young Farmers to meet like-minded people and increase my experience in different agricultural sectors. At first, I was reluctant to participate as I had assumed Young Farmers was only for farmers’ sons/ daughters.

However, this idea was quickly dismissed when I realised that everyone is welcome, whether they have an agricultural background or not.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far? 
It would have to be this year’s SAYFC Highland Rally that allowed me to participate in Young Farmer of the Year eliminations and try halter making and welding for the first time.

What is your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar? Spring, whenever it decides to arrive!

If you could change something in the world, what would it be? I would increase access and education on sustainably grown produce for those in non-rural areas.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life? Young Farmers has positively impacted many aspects of my life, from making lifelong friendships to developing social and practical skills by attending club, region, and national events.

What are your life ambitions? To settle down and explore more of what the Highlands have to offer.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC? I would encourage somebody to join SAYFC, as you simply miss out on all the opportunities you don’t take.

SAYFC is unique in that it is led by young people, for young people giving members an array of opportunities that would otherwise not be accessible.

As with many organisations, you get out what you put in, so I would encourage new members to dive in wholeheartedly to experience everything SAYFC has to offer.

