Obituary: Mearns farmer and Aboyne Highland Games ‘pocket Hercules’, Bob Aitken

Renowned Mearns farmer and Aboyne Highland Games champion, Bob Aitken, has died aged 89.

A remarkable athlete – nicknamed “Pocket Hercules” – he won the prestigious Chieftain’s Challenge Cup at Aboyne Games nine times consecutively between 1960 and 1968. A great all rounder, he also gained most points in combined ‘light’ and ‘heavy’ events.

Farmer’s son with athletic promise

Robert Aitken – better known as Bob – was born in Dellavaird, in the parish of Glenbervie, eight miles south of Stonehaven, on February 17 1935.

Son of farmers John and Euphemia Aitken, Bob had four sisters and three brothers. Despite the scramble for food at mealtimes, “Ye didna’ hing aboot or ye’d be left hungry!”, the children had a happy upbringing on Inchbreck Farm in the vibrant hamlet of Dellavaird.

It was at the community’s annual picnic and sports day where Bob made his athletic debut, winning a prize in the under-fours race.

He attended Brae School after which he began working on Inchbreck, later running it himself while progressing his sporting career.

Bob Aitken – a ‘pocket Hercules’

A good jumper capable of a five-foot standing high jump, he also began trying the ‘heavy’ events. As farmwork built up his strength, he regularly practised the Scots hammer at home with his brothers.

Success at Glenbervie Flower Show’s sports events led to him competing at Banchory Show in 1951, where undeterred by first having to cycle over the taxing 1,500-ft-high Cairn O’Mount, he won two prizes to launch his career.

Soon winning prizes at Aboyne Games for high jump and pole vault, he’d go on to claim prizes at the Braemar Gathering. His heavy events included stone putts, hammer throws, and 28lb and 56lb weights for distance and height.

Despite his modest stature – Bob was 5’10” tall and weighed 14 stones – he was powerful, dubbed “a pocket Hercules” by Highland Games authority David Webster. In stark contrast to today’s athletes, Bob never did weight training, he simply relied on farming strength.

Respected farmer and competitor

A job he did for most of his working life, Bob’s competitive edge emerged in the farming arena also. He engaged successfully in ploughing competitions, showing sheep and cattle. His keen interest in Clydesdale horses, led to him preparing them for shows and often leading them into the arena.

A true countryman, his knowledge of horses, rural craftsmanship and country matters was extensive. In addition, his willingness to share his knowledge – enhanced by his excellent communication skills – was widely appreciated.

Highland Games enthusiast

Bob’s fitness and versatility was best seen by his successes in the Chieftain’s Challenge Cup, where he’d often compete in 10 or more events in an afternoon.

A “scissors” high jump of 6 feet, pole vault of 12 feet [landing on grass using a steel pole with a spike to plant in the ground], a hammer throw of over 130 feet and a 28 lb weight throw of 75 feet, were performances of the highest order.

He had a deep love of and respect for the Games and their traditions. The competitive element of such gatherings never seemed to infringe on friendships made. He often travelled with fellow athletes like Bill Anderson and Sandy Gray.

Aitken boys continue heavy events legacy

In 1960 Bob met June Gray at a dance at the Alexandra Hotel, Stonehaven and the couple were married at Dunnottar Kirk on April 28 1962. They went on to enjoy a long happy marriage during which they had four children, Morag, Hazel, Stephen and Bruce.

As well as competing, Bob coached a number of aspiring heavy athletes. These included George Mackie, a future Scottish rugby internationalist. He also helped English Olympic shot-putter Arthur Rowe adapt to traditional Scottish heavy events.

Later, his sons Stephen and Bruce were guided by him too, in heavy events. Both won Scottish Championships and Bruce also took the World Championship title, making Bob understandably proud.

Regular Aberdeenshire and Deeside “games” judge

Bob was also a highly respected and popular official, judging regularly at Braemar, many Grampian Games, and elsewhere. His standing was such that he was awarded life membership of Braemar Royal Highland Society. Also the recipient of an honorary membership of Lonach Highland Gathering, he was appointed honorary vice president of the Grampian Games Association.

While he enjoyed high-profile games and being introduced to Queen Elizabeth, he also loved smaller community-oriented festivities too. Loch Lee Games in Glenesk was a favourite and in 1977 as part of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations, Bob helped establish Drumtochty Games.

Once retired from officiating he maintained his interest in the games. He recalled recently how he loved their friendly atmosphere and had fond memories of many good friendships made there.

Man of the Mearns

Very much a man of his community, Bob was immersed in many aspects of life in the Mearns. He was a committee member of the Fettercairn Show and a trustee of the James Gray Nicol Trust, supporting Church of Scotland Eventide Homes.

Bob died on June 10 2024. A credit to his family, community and the Highland Games, time in his company always well and cordially spent. Forward-looking in outlook, he always saw the best in people and will be warmly remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Morag, Hazel, Bruce, thirteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.