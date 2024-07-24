Royal Highland’s new-look top team unveiled

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has revealed the men and women making up its new-look presidential team.

It is now under the chairmanship of East Lothian farmer James Logan.

RHASS says Mr Logan “has an extensive background in agriculture and been actively involved in various aspects of the industry”.

The agricultural charity also unveiled former Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP and MEP George Lyon as its new president.

Mr Logan is credited with transforming his family’s traditional farm near North Berwick into a larger scale operation that has diversified into potato processing and seed potato sales to garden centres throughout the UK.

Serving at board level for the National Farmers’ Union and chairing the organisation’s East Lothian branch and Lothians area, he “refined his knowledge” of the wider sector.

Advanced business management studies led to him later establishing two co-operatives.

‘Dedication’ to Scottish agriculture

RHASS said: “James’ dedication to the agriculture community extends beyond business operations. He has contributed to the education of the next generation by opening his farm for school visits and through his support of the Royal Highland Education Trust.”

Alan Laidlaw, the charity’s chief executive, added: “Announcing James as our new chairman feels very much like a natural next step following his involvement as a board member and honorary secretary. He has brought a wealth of knowledge, advice and support to the organisation.

“James is someone who inspires those across the industry. We are very much looking forward to working even more closely with him during his tenure as chairman as we continue to shape the future of RHASS to successfully support those across the sector for generations to come.”

Mr Logan said: “Having served as honorary secretary of RHASS for three years, I’ve had first-hand experience of the crucial work of the charity. The diverse experiences I have gained so far in my career have emphasised the importance of fostering connections and finding solutions to challenges farmers face today.

“With a strong focus on communication and commitment to the agricultural sector, I am looking forward to bringing this ethos to my new role and working alongside the new presidential team to continue RHASS’s journey”.

Mr Lyon is a former president of NFU Scotland and was also chairman of Meat and Livestock Commercial Services, a subsidiary of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The new presidential team also includes Andrew Malcolm, Margo McGill Scott, Lord George Robertson of Port Ellen, Coll farmer and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, and Isabell Montgomerie, the charity’s new chaplain.

RHASS appoints 11-strong board

Meanwhile, a newly appointed RHASS board consists of 11 new members ranging from a variety of agricultural and rural sector backgrounds.

Founded in 1784, RHASS describes itself as “the leading voice for Scottish agriculture and the rural community”.