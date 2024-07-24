Royal Highland’s new-look top team unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Highland’s new-look top team unveiled

Read on to find out who's part of the presidential team at the 240-year-old agricultural charity

By Keith Findlay
RHASS's new chairman, James Logan. Image: Muckle Media
RHASS's new chairman, James Logan. Image: Muckle Media

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has revealed the men and women making up its new-look presidential team.

It is now under the chairmanship of East Lothian farmer James Logan.

RHASS says Mr Logan “has an extensive background in agriculture and been actively involved in various aspects of the industry”.

The agricultural charity also unveiled former Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP and MEP George Lyon as its new president.

RHASS president George Lyon.
RHASS president George Lyon. Image: Muckle Media

Mr Logan is credited with transforming his family’s traditional farm near North Berwick into a larger scale operation that has diversified into potato processing and seed potato sales to garden centres throughout the UK.

Serving at board level for the National Farmers’ Union and chairing the organisation’s East Lothian branch and Lothians area, he “refined his knowledge” of the wider sector.

Advanced business management studies led to him later establishing two co-operatives.

‘Dedication’ to Scottish agriculture

RHASS said: “James’ dedication to the agriculture community extends beyond business operations. He has contributed to the education of the next generation by opening his farm for school visits and through his support of the Royal Highland Education Trust.”

Alan Laidlaw, the charity’s chief executive, added: “Announcing James as our new chairman feels very much like a natural next step following his involvement as a board member and honorary secretary. He has brought a wealth of knowledge, advice and support to the organisation.

RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw.
RHASS chief executive Alan Laidlaw. Image: RHASS

“James is someone who inspires those across the industry. We are very much looking forward to working even more closely with him during his tenure as chairman as we continue to shape the future of RHASS to successfully support those across the sector for generations to come.”

Mr Logan said: “Having served as honorary secretary of RHASS for three years, I’ve had first-hand experience of the crucial work of the charity. The diverse experiences I have gained so far in my career have emphasised the importance of fostering connections and finding solutions to challenges farmers face today.

I’ve had first-hand experience of the crucial work of the charity.” James Logan, chairman, RHASS

“With a strong focus on communication and commitment to the agricultural sector, I am looking forward to bringing this ethos to my new role and working alongside the new presidential team to continue RHASS’s journey”.

Mr Lyon is a former president of NFU Scotland and was also chairman of Meat and Livestock Commercial Services, a subsidiary of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The new presidential team also includes Andrew Malcolm, Margo McGill Scott, Lord George Robertson of Port Ellen, Coll farmer and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, and Isabell Montgomerie, the charity’s new chaplain.

Isabell Montgomerie, George Lyon and Margo McGill Scott.
l-r Isabell Montgomerie, George Lyon and Margo McGill Scott. Image: Muckle Media

RHASS appoints 11-strong board

Meanwhile, a newly appointed RHASS board consists of 11 new members ranging from a variety of agricultural and rural sector backgrounds.

Founded in 1784, RHASS describes itself as “the leading voice for Scottish agriculture and the rural community”.

