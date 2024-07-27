EQ Accountants at the Turriff Show: Celebrating local producers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EQ Accountants at the Turriff Show: Celebrating local producers

The accounting firm continues its support for the local agricultural show.

Presented by EQ Accountants
dad smiles at girl sitting on his shoulders while walking to Turriff show for food and drink
A favourite area across the whole show ground, the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion has more to offer this year.

For the fourth consecutive year, EQ Accountants is proud to sponsor the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show, showcasing the best of Aberdeenshire’s local producers.

Supporting local agriculture

EQ Accountants is deeply rooted in the Scottish rural sector. Our dedicated team is recognised for its expertise in accountancy, taxation and business advisory services tailored to farmers, estates and rural businesses across Scotland. Many of our team members are farmers themselves, bringing firsthand knowledge of the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

Proactive and personal service

Our approach is proactive and personal. We take the time to understand our clients’ unique circumstances and goals, providing tailored advice to help them succeed and grow. From tax planning to financial controls and support with accounting software, we offer comprehensive services to meet the diverse needs of our agricultural clients.

Join us at the show

Mark Smeaton, Head of EQ Agriculture, says:

“Agriculture is a significant sector for us, and we are thrilled to support the Turriff Show again this year. The EQ Food & Drink Pavilion is a fantastic opportunity to highlight local producers and engage with the community. We look forward to connecting with clients and friends at our stand.”

After significant investment from Sumer Group, we have been able to expand our presence across Scotland and our now better positioned than ever to serve our client base.

Visit us at stand 64 around the main ring of the Turriff Show and explore the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion to see the superb showcase of local produce.

For more information or to discuss your requirements, contact the EQ Agriculture team on 01307 474274 or email agriculture@eqaccountants.co.uk.

At EQ Accountants, we are With You. Every step of the way.

