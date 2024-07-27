EQ Accountants at the Turriff Show: Celebrating local producers

For the fourth consecutive year, EQ Accountants is proud to sponsor the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show, showcasing the best of Aberdeenshire’s local producers.

Supporting local agriculture

EQ Accountants is deeply rooted in the Scottish rural sector. Our dedicated team is recognised for its expertise in accountancy, taxation and business advisory services tailored to farmers, estates and rural businesses across Scotland. Many of our team members are farmers themselves, bringing firsthand knowledge of the industry’s challenges and opportunities.

Proactive and personal service

Our approach is proactive and personal. We take the time to understand our clients’ unique circumstances and goals, providing tailored advice to help them succeed and grow. From tax planning to financial controls and support with accounting software, we offer comprehensive services to meet the diverse needs of our agricultural clients.

Join us at the show

Mark Smeaton, Head of EQ Agriculture, says:

“Agriculture is a significant sector for us, and we are thrilled to support the Turriff Show again this year. The EQ Food & Drink Pavilion is a fantastic opportunity to highlight local producers and engage with the community. We look forward to connecting with clients and friends at our stand.”

After significant investment from Sumer Group, we have been able to expand our presence across Scotland and our now better positioned than ever to serve our client base.

Visit us at stand 64 around the main ring of the Turriff Show and explore the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion to see the superb showcase of local produce.

For more information or to discuss your requirements, contact the EQ Agriculture team on 01307 474274 or email agriculture@eqaccountants.co.uk.

At EQ Accountants, we are With You. Every step of the way.