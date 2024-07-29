North-east farms for sale at offers over £3.7 million

Current or would-be farmers are being offered a “rare” chance to buy a “significant” Scottish arable and livestock farm, on sale at offers over £3.7 million.

Agent Galbraith described its nearly 700 acres of land, including 39 enclosures, as “in good heart”.

Clinkstone and Stodfold, formerly two adjacent farms, near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, are being sold as a whole.

The property includes a two-storey, six-bedroom farmhouse.

New facilities for pigs

The new owner will also get a three-bedroom bungalow, two groups of “high quality” farm buildings, and recently constructed pig rearing and finishing accommodation.

Tom Stewart of Galbraith, who is handling the sale on behalf of a private seller, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an integrated arable and livestock farm with excellent commercial farm buildings.

“The farm offers ample opportunity to continue the livestock and arable businesses, and the land is in good heart.

“In addition, the flexibility of the two residential properties offers a range of options for the purchaser.”

The bungalow is currently let on a short assured tenancy.

Galbraith described the Clinkstone Farm buildings as “very extensive” with capacity for 600 growing and 620 finishing pigs.

Both pig buildings are Quality Meat Scotland/Nitrate Vulnerable Zone compliant for current housing standards and, according to Galbraith, provide “ample manure storage capacity”.

All rooms have dual automated feed lines and climate control, and are fitted with built-in medicated water lines, sprinklers and wet-dry crystal spring stainless steel feeders.

There are also various cattle courts, stores, sheds and a moist grain silo.

Galbraith added: “The Stodfold Farm buildings have ample storage for the grain grown on the farm.”

Both sets of farm buildings have an adjacent yard, suitable for storing machinery and bales.

The land – totalling 682.12 acres -has been farmed in an arable rotation by “minimum tillage” in recent years, Galbraith said.

It added: “A wind turbine was erected in 2012, with net income in recent years being £16,500 per annum.

“The farm has a rolling 10-year contract for carbon capture, with annual payments being received for net improvement to soil fertility and crop establishment and management methods. This scheme can be exited at any time.

“The farm is situated in a well-known farming area, with good local resources including grain merchants and livestock auction marts.”