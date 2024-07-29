North-east farms for sale at offers over £3.7 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east farms for sale at offers over £3.7 million

Buyer will acquire nearly 700 acres of farmland.

By Keith Findlay
Farms for sale
Clinkstone and Stodfold Farms, near Huntly, are being sold as a whole. Image: Galbraith

Current or would-be farmers are being offered a “rare” chance to buy a “significant” Scottish arable and livestock farm, on sale at offers over £3.7 million.

Agent Galbraith described its nearly 700 acres of land, including 39 enclosures, as “in good heart”.

Clinkstone and Stodfold, formerly two adjacent farms, near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, are being sold as a whole.

The property includes a two-storey, six-bedroom farmhouse.

New facilities for pigs

The new owner will also get a three-bedroom bungalow, two groups of “high quality” farm buildings, and recently constructed pig rearing and finishing accommodation.

Tom Stewart of Galbraith, who is handling the sale on behalf of a private seller, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire an integrated arable and livestock farm with excellent commercial farm buildings.

“The farm offers ample opportunity to continue the livestock and arable businesses, and the land is in good heart.

“In addition, the flexibility of the two residential properties offers a range of options for the purchaser.”

Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith in Aberdeen.
Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith in Aberdeen. Image: Galbraith

The bungalow is currently let on a short assured tenancy.

Galbraith described the Clinkstone Farm buildings as “very extensive” with capacity for 600 growing and 620 finishing pigs.

Both pig buildings are Quality Meat Scotland/Nitrate Vulnerable Zone compliant for current housing standards and, according to Galbraith, provide “ample manure storage capacity”.

farm buildings
Image: Galbraith

All rooms have dual automated feed lines and climate control, and are fitted with built-in medicated water lines, sprinklers and wet-dry crystal spring stainless steel feeders.

There are also various cattle courts, stores, sheds and a moist grain silo.

Galbraith added: “The Stodfold Farm buildings have ample storage for the grain grown on the farm.”

Both sets of farm buildings have an adjacent yard, suitable for storing machinery and bales.

land
Nearly 700 acres of land are up for grabs. Image: Galbraith

The land – totalling 682.12 acres -has been farmed in an arable rotation by “minimum tillage” in recent years, Galbraith said.

It added: “A wind turbine was erected in 2012, with net income in recent years being £16,500 per annum.

“The farm has a rolling 10-year contract for carbon capture, with annual payments being received for net improvement to soil fertility and crop establishment and management methods. This scheme can be exited at any time.

“The farm is situated in a well-known farming area, with good local resources including grain merchants and livestock auction marts.”

More from Farming

Nairn Show champion of champions Vanessa.
'So sweet' cross-bred Vanessa sparkles in sunshine at Nairn Show
The champion of champions at Banchory.
Saltire Golden Girl supreme winner at Banchory Show
Banchory Show.
Gallery: 25 of the best pictures from Banchory Show
Wark Farm pies, produced near Alford.
North-east's rich larder being showcased at Turriff Show
dad smiles at girl sitting on his shoulders while walking to Turriff show for food and drink
EQ Accountants at the Turriff Show: Celebrating local producers
Getting ready for Tarland Show 2024
Nearly time to let your hair down at Tarland Show
The Sheep Show
Gundogs and dancing sheep to entertain crowds at Turriff Show
Farmer and Highland Games competitor, judge and enthusiast, Bob Aitken.
Obituary: Mearns farmer and Aboyne Highland Games 'pocket Hercules', Bob Aitken
woman inspects livestock in a farm
Blackadders backs farmers as it sees market opportunities
Potatoes
Potatoes in Practice back next month

Conversation