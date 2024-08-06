Day of reflection at Turriff Show as Joe Watson Stockjudging Award handed back to family

For the second day in a row, crowds flocked to The Haughs to enjoy Turriff Show on Monday.

The event, run by the Turriff District Agricultural Association, celebrated its 160th anniversary this year.

The main events were the grand parades of cattle and Clydesdales.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the sudden and tragic passing of former Press and Journal Farming editor Joe Watson.

Described as a “gentle giant and skilled reporter” his passing was a real shock for not only the journalism world, but also the farming community.

In his memory, a Stockjudging Award was set up in his name and was presented across the country, most recently in 2023 at Auchmaliddie Mains, where the award went to Sally Glennie from Burnside, Keig.

In the seven years of the award being handed out, more than £60,000 has been raised for charity. It also allowed Joe’s passion for farming to continue in his name long after he passed away

The Joe Watson Stockjudging Award was handed back to his family yesterday.

His brothers and their partners collected the award in the main ring.