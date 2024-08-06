Day of reflection at Turriff Show as Joe Watson Stockjudging Award handed back to family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Day of reflection at Turriff Show as Joe Watson Stockjudging Award handed back to family

Joe Watson's brothers and family collected the award in the main ring.

By Joe Bell
Joe Watson's brothers Murdo and Fraser and family with the Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Joe Watson's brothers Murdo and Fraser and family with the Trophy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For the second day in a row, crowds flocked to The Haughs to enjoy Turriff Show on Monday.

The event, run by the Turriff District Agricultural Association, celebrated its 160th anniversary this year.

The main events were the grand parades of cattle and Clydesdales.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the sudden and tragic passing of former Press and Journal Farming editor Joe Watson.

Joe Watson. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Described as a “gentle giant and skilled reporter” his passing was a real shock for not only the journalism world, but also the farming community.

In his memory, a Stockjudging Award was set up in his name and was presented across the country, most recently in 2023 at Auchmaliddie Mains, where the award went to Sally Glennie from Burnside, Keig.

In the seven years of the award being handed out, more than £60,000 has been raised for charity. It also allowed Joe’s passion for farming to continue in his name long after he passed away

The Joe Watson Stockjudging Award was handed back to his family yesterday.

His brothers and their partners collected the award in the main ring.

