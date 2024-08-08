GALLERY: Crowds turn out for fun at Grantown Show

Hundreds of families took to Heathfield Park this morning as the 2024 Grantown Show got underway.

The annual event, which is one of the highlights of the agricultural calendar, included events like livestock judging and shearing contests, and live entertainment for families making the most of their summer holidays.

Our photographer, Jason Hedges/DC Thomson, attended this year’s Grantown Show and captured some of the atmosphere in his images.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know below?