Business Farming

GALLERY: Crowds turn out for fun at Grantown Show

Our photographer, Jason Hedges, attends the 2024 Grantown Show to capture the best moments of the family friendly event.

Amelia Booth, Kelsey Munnerley and Maci Munnerley. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Jamie Ross

Hundreds of families took to Heathfield Park this morning as the 2024 Grantown Show got underway.

The annual event, which is one of the highlights of the agricultural calendar, included events like livestock judging and shearing contests, and live entertainment for families making the most of their summer holidays.

Our photographer, Jason Hedges/DC Thomson, attended this year’s Grantown Show and captured some of the atmosphere in his images.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know below?

From left to right is Ashley Traill with daughter Gracie, Leanne Grant with Daughter Lana and at the back Pat Gordon.
The best tractors were on display.
A judge at the sheep pens.
Gavin Breathet from Ardersier wins Cross Section Champion, first and 2nd sheep.
Beef Shorthorn best group of three animals owned by same exhibitor Champion Shorthorn Zander. Left to right is Kai Duncan, Alison Watt, Gavin Petrie based in Keith, Moray.
The popular Sheep show with Stuart Barnes.
Crowds enjoying the popular sheep show with Stuart Barnes.
Shear Delight at the Sheep Show!
Kellie Main with her Dog Wendy from Tomintoul.
The traditional art of Threshing.
Winners Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine win at Sheep and Interbreed.
Visitors having fun on the Twister ride.
Laughter and screams on the Twister ride.
Naomi and Martha from Boat O Garten.
Charlie the dog with owner Brian Engles from Keith.
Cairngorm Alpacas got some attention today!
Cairngorm Alpacas pose for the cameras.
Fun on the Twister ride.
Fun and Laughter on the Twister ride.
Magnus Milne trying to win a prize on one of the stalls.
Chill time at the Grantown Show.
Magnus Milne and Archie Patterson from Delfur Farms.
Eric Craig from Elgin.
Newton of Stretchers Rhind Bull.
Rob Thomson and Henry Davidson.
Demonstrating the art of Threshing.
Jock Morrison helping demonstrate the traditional art of Threshing.
Bringing history to life with the art of Threshing.
Tractor fun at the Grantown Show!
Strathisla Pipe Band perform for the crowd.
Members of the Strathisla Pipe Band.
Grantown Show joy!
Spreading smiles at the Grantown Show.
The crowd enjoy the tractor parade.

Conversation