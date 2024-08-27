National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has announced a series of drop-in clinics at Scottish livestock marts.

They are aimed at making sure farmers, auctioneers and other industry professionals are informed, involved, and supported.

QMS says they will offer an “invaluable opportunity” for stakeholders to engage directly with its team.

Attendees will also be able to learn more about QMS and its quality assurance schemes.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss any aspects of the internationally recognised assurance schemes. These extend across the red meat supply chain as a global marker of Scotland’s high quality, welfare, production and traceability standards.

QMS will also have an assessor from its certification body, Food Integrity Assurance, present at each event.

They will address any queries related to the assessment or certification process.

QMS hopes to reach as many farmers and auctioneers as possible

The upcoming drop-in clinics align with QMS’s strategy, which aims to position Scotland as the premium choice for red meat.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity, QMS, said: “We have listened to feedback, and we’re looking forward to meeting farmers, auctioneers and other industry stakeholders across Scotland.

“These market days provide a fantastic opportunity for direct engagement, allowing us to answer questions about our assurance schemes.”

She added: “We’re here to support our members and the wider community.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in what we do to come and have a chat.

“We look forward to meeting you and discussing how QMS can continue to support the quality and integrity of Scotland’s meat industry.

“Whether you are an existing QMS member, with specific questions, or someone interested in learning more about what we do, we encourage you to stop by, bring your queries and say hello.”

Dates and venues of drop-in clinics