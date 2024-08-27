National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts

Quality Meat Scotland is going on the road to speak to farmers wanting to find out more about its quality assurance schemes.

By Kirsten Johnson
livestock mart
QMS is taking its new drop-in clinics on the road to Scottish livestock marts. Image: QMS

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has announced a series of drop-in clinics at Scottish livestock marts.

They are aimed at making sure farmers, auctioneers and other industry professionals are informed, involved, and supported.

QMS says they will offer an “invaluable opportunity” for stakeholders to engage directly with its team.

Attendees will also be able to learn more about QMS and its quality assurance schemes.

Scotch beef.
Scotch Beef.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss any aspects of the internationally recognised assurance schemes. These extend across the red meat supply chain as a global marker of Scotland’s high quality, welfare, production and traceability standards.

QMS will also have an assessor from its certification body, Food Integrity Assurance, present at each event.

They will address any queries related to the assessment or certification process.

QMS hopes to reach as many farmers and auctioneers as possible

The upcoming drop-in clinics align with QMS’s strategy, which aims to position Scotland as the premium choice for red meat.

Kathryn Kerr, head of brands integrity, QMS, said: “We have listened to feedback, and we’re looking forward to meeting farmers, auctioneers and other industry stakeholders across Scotland.

“These market days provide a fantastic opportunity for direct engagement, allowing us to answer questions about  our assurance schemes.”

Beef cattle
Scotland is renowned globally for its top-quality beef. Image: Chris Austin

She added: “We’re here to support our members and the wider community.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in what we do to come and have a chat.

“We look forward to meeting you and discussing how QMS can continue to support the quality and integrity of Scotland’s meat industry.

“Whether you are an existing QMS member, with specific questions, or someone interested in learning more about what we do, we encourage you to stop by, bring your queries and say hello.”

Dates and venues of drop-in clinics

  • Today (August 29) – Caledonian Mart, Stirling
  • Friday September 13 – Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie
  • Wednesday September 25 – Dingwall Mart, Dingwall
  • Thursday September 26 – Huntly Mart, Huntly
  • Monday September 30 – Orkney Mart, Kirkwall

Conversation