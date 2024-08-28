Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers’ wellbeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers’ wellbeing

Dr Louise MacLarty is working with RSABI to bring its pioneering Health Hut initiative to more people around the country.

By Keith Findlay
Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Dr Louise MacLarty, right, with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart. Image: Muckle Media

A Highlands-based doctor has joined the team for an innovative wellbeing scheme now being rolled out to farmers throughout Scotland.

Dr Louise MacLarty is working with RSABI, the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture, to bring its pioneering Health Hut initiative to more people around the country.

Health Hut scheme reaching out to farmers Scotland-wide

The scheme delivers health and wellbeing expertise at livestock markets and other events. The aim is to provide support to farmers at a time and place convenient to them and in an environment where they feel comfortable.

Dr MacLarty lives on a small farm in the Black Isle.

She has been helping RSABI at agricultural shows during the summer.

And she’s now running a monthly Health Hut at Dingwall Mart, supported by RSABI staff.

Dr MacLarty, right, outside Dingwall Mart with junior auctioneer Aimie Bisset.
Dr MacLarty, right, outside Dingwall Mart with junior auctioneer Aimie Bisset. Image: Muckle Media

‘Huge opportunity’

With 18 years’ experience as a qualified general practitioner, Dr MacLarty has been a GP and occupational health doctor in the Inverness and Dingwall area since 2007.

She told The Press and Journal she was very much looking forward to working with RSABI on the Health Hut initiative. It is a huge opportunity to make a major contribution to the wellbeing of farming families around the country, she added.

Dr MacLarty continued: “Farmers give so much to their communities but, unfortunately, they don’t tend to take the best care of themselves – the farm takes priority.

Read more: Dad’s stroke turned nurse Laura into north-east farming health hero

“With long and demanding working hours, too often farmers’ own health takes a back seat.

“The Health Hut provides a hugely valuable and convenient opportunity for them to focus on their wellbeing and speak about any concerns they may have.

“I’m excited to be part of this initiative that is truly making a difference and I am looking forward to promoting better health and wellbeing in the farming community.”

With long and demanding working hours, too often farmers’ own health takes a back seat.” Dr MacLarty

Through the Health Hut initiative, RSABI hopes to encourage farmers and others in Scottish agriculture to think about how they can improve their health, and provide them with an opportunity to discuss any mental or physical health concerns they have.

Since August last year Health Huts have been held at many of the main sales at Aberdeen and Northern Mart’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

And in recent months the scheme has been rolled out to marts including United Auctions’ operations in Stirling and Lochboisdale, plus ANM’s facility in Caithness.

Blackface ram sale at Stirling Auction Mart.
Blackface ram sale at Stirling Auction Mart. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Health Huts have also appeared at Lawrie and Symington’s mart at Lanark.

More venues are planned for the coming weeks, including United Auctions’ Dalmally Mart.

Welcoming Dr MacLarty to the Health Hut team, RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “Louise’s extensive experience and dedication to both the farming community and healthcare make her an invaluable addition.

“We are grateful to all our Health Hut team for their enthusiasm to help us improve physical and mental wellbeing in the farming community.”

Health Huts to have regular spot at Dingwall Mart

Dingwall and Highland Marts managing director Grant Macpherson said he and his team were “really looking forward” to the Health Huts making a regular appearance.

He added: “Dingwall Mart is very much at the heart of the local farming community.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this RSABI service to our customers.”

Dingwall Mart:
Dingwall Mart: Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Farming notoriously bad for your health

Studies frequently put farmers and agricultural workers near the bottom of the pile when it comes to bad health.

Whether its physical issues such as strokes and heart attacks or because of the worryingly high incidence of suicides in the sector – three a week, according to the latest figures — farmers are among the sickest workers in the country.

Read more: Aberdeen actor Ian Pirie lends voice to farmers’ mental health campaign

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support, including counselling services, 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) and through a confidential webchat service at rsabi.org.uk

More from Farming

Concept with plastic cow model and emission of CH4 methane in the air;
Scotland’s Rural College awarded £700,000 to measure cow farts
livestock mart
National meat group holding drop-in clinics at north and north-east marts
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairy-tale double for Wills Oakden at Blair Castle horse trials
Judges chose the top horse as their champion of champions at Lairg.
Accident-prone horse is judges' choice for top prize at Lairg Crofters' Show
Overall show champion was this Blackface from Fulton Ronald.
Mull gimmer comes out on top at Lochaber Show
Greystone Farm, near Fisherford, and East Mains and Pennan Farm, near Fraserburgh. These two Aberdeenshire farms are both up for sale.
Aberdeenshire farms expected to net more than £4.35 million
The top price of £9,000 was paid for this young heifer from Orkney.
Thainstone Spectacular show and sale sparkles with top price of £9,000
Hexel High Voltage, bought for 70,000gns by north-east breeders Stuart Barclay, Kenny Pratt and Jim Innes, alongside Charlie Harkin.
North-east trio buy top-selling Texel at Lanark
Lochaber Agricultural Show
Lochaber Agriculture Show marks 125th anniversary
Alex Long loves the hens on Stonyfield farm. Image: Supplied by Stonyfield farm.
Egg farmer reveals secret behind hens laying double and triple-yolkers near Huntly

Conversation