Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers’ wellbeing

A Highlands-based doctor has joined the team for an innovative wellbeing scheme now being rolled out to farmers throughout Scotland.

Dr Louise MacLarty is working with RSABI, the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture, to bring its pioneering Health Hut initiative to more people around the country.

Health Hut scheme reaching out to farmers Scotland-wide

The scheme delivers health and wellbeing expertise at livestock markets and other events. The aim is to provide support to farmers at a time and place convenient to them and in an environment where they feel comfortable.

Dr MacLarty lives on a small farm in the Black Isle.

She has been helping RSABI at agricultural shows during the summer.

And she’s now running a monthly Health Hut at Dingwall Mart, supported by RSABI staff.

‘Huge opportunity’

With 18 years’ experience as a qualified general practitioner, Dr MacLarty has been a GP and occupational health doctor in the Inverness and Dingwall area since 2007.

She told The Press and Journal she was very much looking forward to working with RSABI on the Health Hut initiative. It is a huge opportunity to make a major contribution to the wellbeing of farming families around the country, she added.

Dr MacLarty continued: “Farmers give so much to their communities but, unfortunately, they don’t tend to take the best care of themselves – the farm takes priority.

“With long and demanding working hours, too often farmers’ own health takes a back seat.

“The Health Hut provides a hugely valuable and convenient opportunity for them to focus on their wellbeing and speak about any concerns they may have.

“I’m excited to be part of this initiative that is truly making a difference and I am looking forward to promoting better health and wellbeing in the farming community.”

Through the Health Hut initiative, RSABI hopes to encourage farmers and others in Scottish agriculture to think about how they can improve their health, and provide them with an opportunity to discuss any mental or physical health concerns they have.

Since August last year Health Huts have been held at many of the main sales at Aberdeen and Northern Mart’s Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie.

And in recent months the scheme has been rolled out to marts including United Auctions’ operations in Stirling and Lochboisdale, plus ANM’s facility in Caithness.

The Health Huts have also appeared at Lawrie and Symington’s mart at Lanark.

More venues are planned for the coming weeks, including United Auctions’ Dalmally Mart.

Welcoming Dr MacLarty to the Health Hut team, RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said: “Louise’s extensive experience and dedication to both the farming community and healthcare make her an invaluable addition.

“We are grateful to all our Health Hut team for their enthusiasm to help us improve physical and mental wellbeing in the farming community.”

Health Huts to have regular spot at Dingwall Mart

Dingwall and Highland Marts managing director Grant Macpherson said he and his team were “really looking forward” to the Health Huts making a regular appearance.

He added: “Dingwall Mart is very much at the heart of the local farming community.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this RSABI service to our customers.”

Farming notoriously bad for your health

Studies frequently put farmers and agricultural workers near the bottom of the pile when it comes to bad health.

Whether its physical issues such as strokes and heart attacks or because of the worryingly high incidence of suicides in the sector – three a week, according to the latest figures — farmers are among the sickest workers in the country.

RSABI offers free practical, financial, and emotional support, including counselling services, 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 (calls won’t show up on phone bills) and through a confidential webchat service at rsabi.org.uk