New owner sought for Argyll farm built by steam ship pioneer

Among the latest farms to hit the market is a property that was once the summer holiday haunt of pioneering Scottish marine engineer David Napier.

Galbraith is seeking offers over £875,000 for Glenshellish Farm, three miles from Strachur in the north-western part of the Cowal Peninsula in Argyll, by Loch Fyne.

It could also be split into four lots.

A spokeswoman for Galbraith said the current owners were downsizing.

David Napier’s summer resort

Glenshellish’s farmhouse and buildings were built in 1826 by Napier, who was born in Inverary and lived from 1790 to 1869. He used it as a summer resort.

Napier, whose cousin was one of the founders of the Cunard shipping and cruise line, built one of the first iron steam passenger ships in the world on Loch Eck.

He ran daily steamers on the loch on a route designed to simplify travel between Glasgow and the Highlands.

It is thought likely the stables and outbuildings at Glenshellish were home to the horses used to take passengers from Loch Eck to Strachur Pier.

The farmhouse and adjoining outbuildings were constructed n a horseshoe shape.

Sae family has owned Glenshellish Farm for more than six decades

In more recent times the property has been owned by the same family for more than 60 years. It was run as a dairy farm until 1999.

Most of the land is let to local farmers on a seasonal basis for fodder and grazing purposes.

At the heart of the property is the five-bedroom, B-listed farmhouse.

Galbraith highlights its “spacious” accommodation over three levels, including a kitchen and utility room, large dining room, lounge and double bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the ground floor.

It has four double bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor, with two further attic rooms on the second floor.

There are also “several useful modern farm buildings”, as well as an area of “productive” pasture and grazing land extending to about 164.49 acres in total.

The land, which is currently used for grazing livestock, includes a small patch of amenity woodland to the east of the farmhouse and steading.

Galbraith says all fields benefit from “an excellent level of vehicle access directly from adjacent Forestry and Land Scotland roads”.

The property agent also highlights “panoramic views over the beautiful surrounding countryside towards the River Cur and hills to the north”.

Galbraith partner Duncan Barrie said: “This is a wonderful property of great historic interest, in an exceptionally scenic setting.

“The traditional farmhouse offers well-presented and spacious accommodation which would be ideal for modern family life.

“The horseshoe steading adjoining the farmhouse offers a rare layout which may present the opportunity to either extend the existing farmhouse or convert to alternative use, subject to obtaining necessary planning and listed building consents.”

Glenshellish Farm has ‘degree of versatility’

He added: “The land is well-suited to livestock or grazing, and there is a good range of buildings, both traditional and modern accompanying the house – offering a degree of versatility to the property.

“The beauty of the setting at Glenshellish provides great potential for a range of possible alternative uses.”