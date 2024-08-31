New owner sought for Argyll farm built by steam ship pioneer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owner sought for Argyll farm built by steam ship pioneer

It was once the holiday home of an 18th and 19th Century marine engineer.

By Keith Findlay
Glenshellish Farm in Argyll
Glenshellish Farm in Argyll is up for sale. Image: Galbraith

Among the latest farms to hit the market is a property that was once the summer holiday haunt of pioneering Scottish marine engineer David Napier.

Galbraith is seeking offers over £875,000 for Glenshellish Farm, three miles from Strachur in the north-western part of the Cowal Peninsula in Argyll, by Loch Fyne.

It could also be split into four lots.

A spokeswoman for Galbraith said the current owners were downsizing.

David Napier’s summer resort

Glenshellish’s farmhouse and buildings were built in 1826 by Napier, who was born in Inverary and lived from 1790 to 1869. He used it as a summer resort.

Napier, whose cousin was one of the founders of the Cunard shipping and cruise line, built one of the first iron steam passenger ships in the world on Loch Eck.

He ran daily steamers on the loch on a route designed to simplify travel between Glasgow and the Highlands.

Read more: North-east farms for sale at offers over £3.7 million

It is thought likely the stables and outbuildings at Glenshellish were home to the horses used to take passengers from Loch Eck to Strachur Pier.

The farmhouse and adjoining outbuildings were constructed n a horseshoe shape.

Glenshellish Farm is built in the shape of a horseshoe.
Glenshellish Farm is built in the shape of a horseshoe. Image: Galbraith
The farmhouse kitchen.
The farmhouse kitchen. Image: Galbraith
Another aerial view of Glenshellish Farm.
Another aerial view of Glenshellish Farm. Image: Galbraith

Sae family has owned Glenshellish Farm for more than six decades

In more recent times the property has been owned by the same family for more than 60 years. It was run as a dairy farm until 1999.

Most of the land is let to local farmers on a seasonal basis for fodder and grazing purposes.

At the heart of the property is the five-bedroom, B-listed farmhouse.

Glenshellish Farm sitting room.
Glenshellish Farm sitting room. Image: Galbraith
Glenshellish Farm in Argyll
David Napier made this rural location his home for the summer. Image: Galbraith

Galbraith highlights its “spacious” accommodation over three levels, including a kitchen and utility room, large dining room, lounge and double bedroom with en-suite bathroom on the ground floor.

It has four double bedrooms and a shower room on the first floor, with two further attic rooms on the second floor.

There are also “several useful modern farm buildings”, as well as an area of “productive” pasture and grazing land extending to about 164.49 acres in total.

Inside Glenshellish Farm.
Inside Glenshellish Farm. Image: Galbraith
Glenshellish Farm in Argyll
Another view of the amazing rural setting: Image: Galbraith

The land, which is currently used for grazing livestock, includes a small patch of amenity woodland to the east of the farmhouse and steading.

Galbraith says all fields benefit from “an excellent level of vehicle access directly from adjacent Forestry and Land Scotland roads”.

The property agent also highlights “panoramic views over the beautiful surrounding countryside towards the River Cur and hills to the north”.

Glenshellish Farm boasts spectacular views
Glenshellish Farm boasts spectacular views. Image: Galbraith

Galbraith partner Duncan Barrie said: “This is a wonderful property of great historic interest, in an exceptionally scenic setting.

“The traditional farmhouse offers well-presented and spacious accommodation which would be ideal for modern family life.

“The horseshoe steading adjoining the farmhouse offers a rare layout which may present the opportunity to either extend the existing farmhouse or convert to alternative use, subject to obtaining necessary planning and listed building consents.”

Glenshellish Farm has ‘degree of versatility’

He added: “The land is well-suited to livestock or grazing, and there is a good range of buildings, both traditional and modern accompanying the house – offering a degree of versatility to the property.

“The beauty of the setting at Glenshellish provides great potential for a range of possible alternative uses.”

Conversation