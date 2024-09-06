Ellon pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork

More secondary school pupils across Scotland are getting the chance to sample the best Scotch beef, lamb and pork.

It is part of a collaborative project to boost the popularity of locally-sourced red meat.

Meats that may otherwise be off the menu to some young people are being provided for cookery classes as part of a voucher scheme.

It is being rolled out at north-east schools including Ellon Academy, Arbroath High School and Forfar Community Campus.

What’s this scheme for exactly?

The Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) initiative aims to educate pupils on the benefits of Scotch-assured red meat.

Participating schools – last year saw 300 take part – get up to £180-worth of vouchers to spend with their local Scotch Butcher Club member on premium red meat products.

Alongside the vouchers, schools will have access to a large bank of recipes and other resources filled with ideas to inspire pupils and their teachers.

Chance to show pupils raw beef, lamb and pork

Susan Kydd, who teaches home economics at Arbroath High School, said: “We tend to use the meat voucher for our S2 or S3 pupils.

“It is often an opportunity to promote a type of meat they might not be familiar with in its raw state.

“The recipe cards are really useful for developing practical skills. We try to use them throughout the year.

“The voucher has also given us the opportunity to develop a relationship with local butchers who support the scheme.

“It allows the pupils to see what fresh, good quality meat looks like and tastes like.”

Forfar Community Campus home economics teacher Lisa Whyte said: “It is a really great opportunity, with fantastic ingredients, to improve our pupil’s knowledge of what is available to them and how to prepare it.

“The scheme has been a huge success with all the classes who have loved working with ingredients that would otherwise not be available to them. They had no idea lamb was so tasty.

“We are still in the planning stages, but a lamb week will definitely be involved and linked with local produce.”

QMS aims to help teachers promote healthy and sustainable eating habits

QMS health and education co-ordinator Tracy Martin said: “We are delighted to bring back the meat voucher scheme this year, offering schools a fantastic opportunity to explore the flavours and nutritional benefits of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

“Our resources are designed to help teachers deliver engaging lessons that resonate with students and promote healthy, sustainable eating habits.”

The Tasty Little Weeks initiative is expected to be a highlight of this year’s programme.

Tasty Little Pork Week takes place next month, Tasty Little Lamb Week in November and Tasty Little Beef Week in December.

QMS will work with partners including Scottish Craft Butchers for Tasty Little Pork Week and the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland, whose Lamb for St Andrew’s Day campaign coincides with Tasty Little Lamb Week.

The themed weeks are designed to give pupils hands-on experiences, from learning about the nutritional benefits of red meat to understanding the importance of supporting local farmers and sustainable food practices, as well as career opportunities in the sector.

QMS is urging teachers throughout Scotland to get involved and visit farmingfoodsteps.co.uk, both to access the trade body’s educational materials and apply for vouchers.