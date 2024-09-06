Ellon pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Ellon pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork

Secondary school pupils across the country are getting the chance to sample the best Scotch beef, lamb and pork as part of project to boost the popularity of locally-sourced red meat.

By Kirsten Johnson
Ellon Academy pupils cook with chef Leslie Gillespie
Ellon Academy pupils cook with chef Leslie Gillespie. Image: QMS

It is part of a collaborative project to boost the popularity of locally-sourced red meat.

Meats that may otherwise be off the menu to some young people are being provided for cookery classes as part of a voucher scheme.

It is being rolled out at north-east  schools including Ellon Academy, Arbroath High School and Forfar Community Campus.

What’s this scheme for exactly?

The Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) initiative aims to educate pupils on the benefits of Scotch-assured red meat.

Participating schools – last year saw 300 take part – get up to £180-worth of vouchers to spend with their local Scotch Butcher Club member on premium red meat products.

Alongside the vouchers, schools will have access to a large bank of recipes and other resources filled with ideas to inspire pupils and their teachers.

Ellon Academy
Ellon Academy is among north-east schools taking part in the scheme. Image: DC Thomson.

Chance to show pupils raw beef, lamb and pork

Susan Kydd, who teaches home economics at Arbroath High School, said: “We tend to use the meat voucher for our S2 or S3 pupils.

“It is often an opportunity to promote a type of meat they might not be familiar with in its raw state.

“The recipe cards are really useful for developing practical skills. We try to use them throughout the year.

“The voucher has also given us the opportunity to develop a relationship with local butchers who support the scheme.

“It allows the pupils to see what fresh, good quality meat looks like and tastes like.”

Scotch Beef

Forfar Community Campus home economics teacher Lisa Whyte said: “It is a really great opportunity, with fantastic ingredients, to improve our pupil’s knowledge of what is available to them and how to prepare it.

“The scheme has been a huge success with all the classes who have loved working with ingredients that would otherwise not be available to them. They had no idea lamb was so tasty.

“We are still in the planning stages, but a lamb week will definitely be involved and linked with local produce.”

QMS aims to help teachers promote healthy and sustainable eating habits

QMS health and education co-ordinator Tracy Martin said: “We are delighted to bring back the meat voucher scheme this year, offering schools a fantastic opportunity to explore the flavours and nutritional benefits of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

“Our resources are designed to help teachers deliver engaging lessons that resonate with students and promote healthy, sustainable eating habits.”

Pupils taking advantage of Quality Meat Scotland's voucher scheme
Pupils taking advantage of Quality Meat Scotland’s voucher scheme. Image: QMS

The Tasty Little Weeks initiative is expected to be a highlight of this year’s programme.

Tasty Little Pork Week takes place next month, Tasty Little Lamb Week in November and Tasty Little Beef Week in December.

QMS will work with partners including Scottish Craft Butchers for Tasty Little Pork Week and the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland, whose Lamb for St Andrew’s Day campaign coincides with Tasty Little Lamb Week.

Scotch Lamb

The themed weeks are designed to give pupils hands-on experiences, from learning about the nutritional benefits of red meat to understanding the importance of supporting local farmers and sustainable food practices, as well as career opportunities in the sector.

QMS is urging teachers throughout Scotland to get involved and visit farmingfoodsteps.co.uk, both to access the trade body’s educational materials and apply for vouchers.

Conversation