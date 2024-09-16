New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown

New Scotland-wide workshops focused on the wellbeing of farmers and crofters get under way this week.

Farmstrong Scotland and the Farm Advisory Service (FAS) have teamed up to deliver them.

A total of four are planned for this autumn, with the first taking place in Grantown on Wednesday.

This will be followed by others in Stranraer on October 2, Pathhead, Midlothian, on October 23 and Halkirk, in Cathness, on October 29.

The Grantown event – Better Wellbeing, Better Business – will take place at the Grant Arms Hotel from 10am-1.30pm.

It will be chaired by Farmstrong trustee Emily Grant, a Perthshire-based beef and sheep consultant, with north farmer Vic Ballantyne as guest speaker.

Vic is a 2022 Nuffield Farming Scholar and originally from Australia. She farms with her husband, Jason, near Brora. Their aim is to run low input systems, centred around a work-life balance, while still being productive and profitable.

Who are Farmstrong Scotland and FAS?

Farmstrong is a wellbeing initiative to help farmers, crofters and their families to cope with the ups and downs of farming and crofting by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business.

FAS is funded by the Scottish Government, providing information and resources aimed at increasing the profitability and sustainability of farms and crofts.

The challenges we face in farming can be hard to predict and control.” Alix Ritchie, programme director

In the new workshops, attendees will hear from speakers like Emily and Vic about steps they have taken to improve their wellbeing, and how this has had a positive impact on their businesses.

There will also be tools and practical tips from Farmstrong on how people can improve their own wellbeing to ensure they live well to farm and croft well.

Real-life examples can inspire others

Programme director Alix Ritchie said: “The challenges we face in farming can be hard to predict and control.

“We can’t afford to let these pressures reach the point where they damage productivity and affect the lives of families.

“It’s real-life examples from farmers like Emily and Vic, and hearing about the impactful changes they’ve made that will help others to be inspired to make similar changes.

“Together, we can learn and share to support our wellbeing.”

Mary-Jane Lawrie, of FAS, said: “Investing in yourself leads to better outcomes in both your life and your business.

“We hope these workshops will encourage people to make small changes that can lead to big improvements – not just for their businesses, but for their own peace of mind and quality of life.”

All of the workshops take place in the morning and finish with lunch.

More details can be found at farmstrongscotland.org.uk/events

And free places for the Grantown event can be booked through the fas.scot website.