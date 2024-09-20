Aberdeenshire farmer pays record price for ram at Lanark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire farmer pays record price for ram at Lanark

Alan Miller’ bought it for more than £22,000, adding to his flock at Midmar.

By Lynsey Clark
This 21,000gns record-setter is joining Alan Miller's flock at Midmar.
This 21,000gns record-setter is joining Alan Miller's flock at Midmar. Image: MacGregor Photography

A new centre record for a Beltex has been set at Lanark, with a ram lamb selling to an Aberdeenshire sheep farmer for 21,000gns (£22,050).

It eclipsed the previous breed record of 7,800gns at Lanark.

Faughhill Kealey is a February-born lamb from Grant Maxwell’s 60-ewe flock at Melrose.

It is now joining Alan Miller’s flock at Midmar, between Inverurie and Banchory.

Impressive pedigree

Mr Miller’s new ram was declared champion at Thursday’s Beltex Scotland show.

It boasts an impressive pedigree as the son of the 11,000gns Kingledores Godzilla.

And the dam is the home-bred Faughill Full Swing, by the 8000gns Faughill Elephant in the Room.

Meanwhile, full ET (embryo transfer) brothers of the prize-winning lamb have sold for up to 9000gns.

Millers sold another ram lamb, bringing in 10,000gns

Mr Miller and his daughter, Ellie, had earlier received 10,000gns for their best, Lurg Knockout, a ram lamb sired by the 14,000gns Pager Jackpot, bought at Carlisle last year. The dam is the 11,000gns Buckles Gem, a daughter of Buckles Dark Dawn.

Lurg Knockout, which fetched 10,000gns for the Millers.
Lurg Knockout, which fetched 10,000gns for the Millers. Image: MacGregor Photography

Brought out by Finn Christie, of Newton of Balquhain, near Inverurie, Lurg Knockout was male champion at the Scottish National show at Echt, in July.

It was sold to a trio of buyers from England.

What are Beltex?

Beltex arrived in the UK from Belgium in 1989.

The Beltex Sheep Society’s website says: “With their double-muscle traits they brought a totally new dimension to British lamb production.

“Results of the combined efforts of science and stockmanship can be seen today in the superb conformation and gigots (legs) -which are the Beltex trademark.”

The first Beltex rams imported into the UK were named Lotar van het Korenhof and Mistral. They were chosen for their outstanding “conformation” (muscular development) and used extensively in the breed in the early years.

Mary Dunlop and John McIlwraith established the first Beltex flocks in Scotland.

