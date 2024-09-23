Scottish crofting worth ‘staggering’ £588 million a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish crofting worth ‘staggering’ £588 million a year

Crofting Commission says that's the size of the sector's contribution to the economy annually.

By Keith Findlay
Lone traditional Scottish Highlands white croft house
Lone traditional Scottish Highlands white croft house. Image: Shutterstock

Crofting generates £588 million a year for Scotland’s economy, a new report says.

The “landmark” findings are from the Crofting Commission, which commissioned Biggar Economics to measure the sector’s impact in gross value added (GVA) terms.

The commission described Biggar’s findings as “staggering” and “extraordinary”.

Biggar found Scottish crofting sustains 30,385 jobs across the country.

Scottish crofting’s ‘pivotal’ role

The report – The Value of Crofting – paints a picture of a sector that “punches well above its weight”, the commission said.

It added: “A remarkable 80% of the wealth created by crofting is retained within the crofting counties, illustrating its pivotal role in revitalising rural communities.

“Crofting also delivers exceptional value for public investment. For every £1 of public funds invested in crofting, an impressive £13 GVA is generated for the Scottish economy.”

Croft by the sea.
Croft by the sea. Image: Crofting Commission

Commission chairman Malcolm Mathieson continued: “This report confirms what we’ve always known – crofting is a vital part of Scotland’s economic fabric.

“It’s not just about agriculture; it’s about creating sustainable livelihoods and thriving communities in some of the most beautiful but challenging parts of the Highlands and Islands.

“These figures clearly show us that the benefits to rural communities, if crofting regulation were to be extended to all of Scotland, could benefit the whole country.”

Crofting Commission’s boss says report ‘underscores the importance of continued support’ for the sector

Commission chief executive Gary Campbell said the report would be a platform for further research.

Mr Campbell added: “The methodology used by Biggar and the conclusions that have been drawn show crofting plays a critical role in environmental stewardship, cultural preservation and the fight against climate change, all of which we plan to use as basis for future research.

“Overall, though, this report underscores the importance of continued support for crofting as we build a prosperous and resilient future for Scotland.”

croft
The new report has revealed the value of crofting. Image: Travel Images/UIG/Shutterstock

The report highlights crofting’s ability to sustain communities around Scotland.

It also showcases the sector’s resilience, adaptability and “significant” potential for future growth.

Key Findings

  • Crofting contributes £588 million GVA to the Scottish economy annually.
  • The sector supports 30,385 jobs across Scotland
  • 80% of the wealth generated by crofting stays within crofting counties
  • Every £1 of public investment in crofting generates £13 GVA for the Scottish economy.

The full report can be found on the crofting.scotland.gov.uk website.

More from Farming

L-r RNAS award winners Albert Fyfe, Pete Watson, Nicola Wordie and George Duncan.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society award winners unveiled
The new expansion will supply eggs to Turriff-based Duncan Farms. Image: ASPC
Young farmers' dream comes true with huge shed for 32,000 chickens near Huntly
5
The £8,000 champion Cheviot.
Records tumble at Caithness Ram Sales
This 21,000gns record-setter is joining Alan Miller's flock at Midmar.
Aberdeenshire farmer pays record price for ram at Lanark
Hugh and Marlene Munro with the Princess Royal.
Highland couple's right royal date with Princess Anne
Last year's Texel champion, shown by Matthew Seed
740-strong lineup for annual pedigree ram show and sale at Thainstone
Brian Henderson
Brian Henderson: How my poo samples were mistaken for tasty biscuits
Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Jason and Vic Ballantyne of Clynelish Farm, near Brora.
New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown
Sheep in the pen at last year's ram sales at Caithness Livestock Centre
Caithness Livestock Centre gearing up for big event after 'fantastic' nine months

Conversation