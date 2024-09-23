Labour shortages threaten UK’s farming future

One in 12 UK farmers (8.5%) are being forced to cut production amid growing pressure from widespread labour shortages in the industry, a study has found.

And many of them may quit the sector if there is no improvement.

Arla Foods, the UK’s largest dairy company, warned food security and affordability are being undermined.

The industry needs more support from government in the face of “deepening challenges” in the labour market, the company added.

Nearly 500 UK farmers surveyed

Arla surveyed 472 UK dairy farmers.

More than half (56%) said it was harder than ever to recruit.

And nearly nine in 10 (86%) with vacancies said they had very few or no applicants with the right skills.

The survey also found that, on average, farmers are paying staff 27% more than they were at the end of 2019, before the pandemic and the end of free movement of people from the EU.

“The pressure this is placing on the cost of food is clear,” Arla said.

Looking ahead, 16% of the farmers surveyed warned that without changes they will consider leaving farming altogether.

Arla added: “These developments are putting the UK’s food security under pressure.”

‘Real challenges’

Bas Padberg, the dairy co-operative‘s managing director, said “Our farmers have told us for some time that they are facing real challenges with the state of the labour market.

“This new data bears out their concerns, and the potential impact on food prices and food security.

“If we want our farmers to continue to put food on the table in millions of homes around the country, they need help.

“We’re calling on the government and industry to work together to bring people into our exciting sector, and then to give them the skills and equipment they need to be fully productive.”

Arla farmer David Christensen said: “This has been a problem for a number of years and it is getting worse.

“We need schools, parents and careers advisors all to recognise the benefits of working in the food and farming sector, and to share them with young people. It is people who will deliver a thriving food and farming sector that feeds the nation and contributes to the growth of our economy.”

Co-op’s wish list for dairy farmers

Arla Foods has set out a list of asks for government. These include cutting administration by simplifying its own paperwork, helping promote the food and farming sector, supporting skills development and up-to-date portable qualifications, and accelerating investments in technology to underpin automation on farm.

The firm written to the environment secretary and prime minister, inviting them to back its proposals.

Fran Ball, vice-president of production, Arla, said: “The challenges in recruiting suitably skilled people into the food supply chain is becoming increasingly harder.

“With advancements in technology and automation, we should be getting more efficient.

“But we still need the right people with the right skills if we want to have a workforce that is fit for the future.”