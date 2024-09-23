Labour shortages threaten UK’s farming future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Labour shortages threaten UK’s farming future

Dairy giant Arla says they are putting upward pressure on cost of food.

By Keith Findlay
UK dairy farming
UK dairy farming in crisis? Image: Shutterstock

One in 12 UK farmers (8.5%) are being forced to cut production amid growing pressure from widespread labour shortages in the industry, a study has found.

And many of them may quit the sector if there is no improvement.

Arla Foods, the UK’s largest dairy company, warned food security and affordability are being undermined.

The industry needs more support from government in the face of “deepening challenges” in the labour market, the company added.

Nearly 500 UK farmers surveyed

Arla surveyed 472 UK dairy farmers.

More than half (56%) said it was harder than ever to recruit.

And nearly nine in 10 (86%) with vacancies said they had very few or no applicants with the right skills.

The survey also found that, on average, farmers are paying staff 27% more than they were at the end of 2019, before the pandemic and the end of free movement of people from the EU.

“The pressure this is placing on the cost of food is clear,” Arla said.

Dairy cow in pasture.
Dairy cow in pasture. Image: Shutterstock

Looking ahead, 16% of the farmers surveyed warned that without changes they will consider leaving farming altogether.

Arla added: “These developments are putting the UK’s food security under pressure.”

‘Real challenges’

Bas Padberg, the dairy co-operative‘s managing director, said “Our farmers have told us for some time that they are facing real challenges with the state of the labour market.

“This new data bears out their concerns, and the potential impact on food prices and food security.

“If we want our farmers to continue to put food on the table in millions of homes around the country, they need help.

“We’re calling on the government and industry to work together to bring people into our exciting sector, and then to give them the skills and equipment they need to be fully productive.”

Arla farmer David Christensen said: “This has been a problem for a number of years and it is getting worse.

“We need schools, parents and careers advisors all to recognise the benefits of working in the food and farming sector, and to share them with young people. It is people who will deliver a thriving food and farming sector that feeds the nation and contributes to the growth of our economy.”

Co-op’s wish list for dairy farmers

Arla Foods has set out a list of asks for government. These include cutting administration by simplifying its own paperwork, helping promote the food and farming sector, supporting skills development and up-to-date portable qualifications, and accelerating investments in technology to underpin automation on farm.

The firm written to the environment secretary and prime minister, inviting them to back its proposals.

Arla Foods' logo
Image: Shutterstock

Fran Ball, vice-president of production, Arla, said: “The challenges in recruiting suitably skilled people into the food supply chain is becoming increasingly harder.

“With advancements in technology and automation, we should be getting more efficient.

“But we still need the right people with the right skills if we want to have a workforce that is fit for the future.”

