Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish shadow cabinet

Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle is now shadow cabinet secretary for rural affairs, land reform and fishing.

New Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay chose him for the role in a reshuffle.

Mr Eagle succeeds Rachel Hamilton MSP, who is now deputy leader of the party north of the border.

He only became an MSP for the Highlands and Islands in March.

His selection from the regional list came after new life peer Lord Cameron of Lochiel stepped down as an MSP.

MSP ‘Delighted and honoured’

The new shadow secretary said he relished the opportunity to put farming, crofting and fishing back into the centre of the political debate at Holyrood.

He added “I am truly delighted and honoured to have been entrusted by Russell with this responsibility which I do not take lightly.

Rural ‘backbone’

“Farming, crofting and fishing are the backbone of our rural and coastal communities, and have enormous economic, social and cultural significance for Scotland.

“As a farmer myself, I believe I have a pretty good understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

“And as a former councillor for Buckie, I have a great passion for our fishing industry.”

Mr Eagle continued: “As shadow cabinet secretary, I will make my first priority engaging with industry representatives the length and breadth of Scotland so that I hear first-hand what they are looking for to ensure the prosperity of their sectors.

“There is a real job to be done at Holyrood which, frankly, under the SNP has ignored rural and coastal Scotland for far too long.

“That neglect needs to be challenged and I will certainly be doing my best to ensure it gets the attention it deserves.”

Live from the lambing shed

Mr Eagle, who farms near Buckie, is married with three children. His wife, Rachel, is a local GP. He served on Moray Council, representing Buckie, between 2017 and 2022.

He made the news shortly after his election to the Scottish Parliament by contributing to a debate remotely from his lambing shed.