Home Business Farming

Pressure mounts for Budget to deliver more for farmers

Union chief says food production cannot be 'kicked around like a rotten pumpkin'.

By Keith Findlay
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves
What do Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have in store for farmers in the Labour Government's first Autumn Budget? Image: Shutterstock

MPs from across the House of Commons have called on the UK Government to help farmers by delivering an increased agriculture budget.

It comes after an opposition debate day raised the importance of farming to Britain’s food security, environment and economic growth.

There was cross-party consensus throughout the debate that food security is critical.

MPs also agreed the agriculture budget is essential to investing in the farming and growing businesses that underpin the future of food and deliver for the environment.

Minister says farming and food security are ‘foundations’ of Britain’s economy

During the debate, Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed reiterated that “farming and food security are the foundations of our economy, our communities and indeed our environment”.

Shadow secretary Steve Barclay highlighted that “if we don’t support our farmers now, many farm businesses say they’re unlikely to survive.”

And Liberal Democrat environment, food and rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron told fellow MPs farmers are “utterly invaluable in the fight against climate change”.

Farmers need ‘long-term certainty’

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Tom Bradshaw said: “As we saw in the debate, food is not partisan. It should not be a kicked around like a rotten pumpkin.

“The farming and growing businesses that produce food need long-term certainty so they can plan and invest for the future. The number one way to do this is to ensure we have a strategy to boost Britain’s food security, and this must be invested in and supported by an increased agriculture budget.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw.
NFU President Tom Bradshaw. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock

Mr Bradshaw added: “British farmers and growers have experienced a period of policy paralysis as they wait – surrounded by flooded fields and failed crops – for news of promises to reset the government’s relationship with British farming and invest in its future.

“This must start with all departments across Whitehall creating policies that assess the impact on our nation’s ability to feed itself, as well as take advantage of growth export markets and trade.

Farmers’ confidence at low ebb

“High costs, record inflation, low farm returns and the persistent bad weather has resulted in a collapse in farmer confidence, which is at its lowest level since records began.

“This October budget (Wednesday 30) is key to delivering certainty to our food producing businesses, food security and environmental targets, all of which contribute to the government’s missions for growth and prosperity.”

‘I’m backing British farming’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves held up an “I’m backing British farming” sign at the recent Labour Party conference.

And during a Back British Farming Day parliamentary reception Mr Reed said he was “making the case to Treasury to maximise support for farmers”.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed at the 165th Great Yorkshire Show earlier this year
Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Steve Reed at the 165th Great Yorkshire Show earlier this year. Image: Andrew McCaren/LNP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner has been on farm six times in the past 100 days.

Mr Bradshaw said: “There are countless examples of the government showing they value British farming, but these gestures and warm words must now be backed up by policy action.

“We’re at a tipping point in British farming, the bedrock of the industry that contributes £148 billion to the economy and provides 4.2 million jobs.

Tractor ploughing field
Farming creates billions of pounds for the UK economy. Image: Shutterstock

“It is vital the government recognises this on the October 30, and gives farmers and growers the confidence needed to invest in the future and deliver on our joint ambitions for growth, food security and the environment.”

The NFU wants the chancellor to announce a renewed multi-year annual agriculture budget of £5.6bn.

It said most of this is needed to deliver the government’s environmental goals.

The rest will help to drive productivity and support the economic stability of farm businesses, the union added.

We’re at a tipping point in British farming.” Tom Bradshaw, NFU president

Mr Bradshaw said: “Now is the time to make our voices heard. I urge all members to use our campaigning letter template to write to their MP to tell them why the agriculture budget is so important to their businesses.

“It’s vital we show this is an issue that affects farmers across the whole of the country.”

Conversation