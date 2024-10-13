Degree-awarding powers ‘historic’ moment for Scotland’s Rural College

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) achieves an historic milestone today.

It is the first Scottish education provider in nearly two decades to be granted degree-awarding powers.

SRUC’s degrees have previously been awarded through the universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh. But, from today, the multi-campus college can award taught higher education qualifications, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees itself.

Aberdeen-based veterinary science students break new ground for SRUC

Taught Degree Awarding Powers were conferred by the Privy Council and approved by the Scottish Parliament.

SRUC’s first degree course will be an BVSci in veterinary science.

And the first cohort of students starts at its new School of Veterinary Medicine in Aberdeen this week.

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive, SRUC, said: “Gaining Taught Degree Awarding Powers is a truly historic day,

“It is the fruit of years of dedication and hard work from our staff.

“I joined SRUC eight years ago and, while there have undoubtedly been significant challenges along the way, I have watched our institution flourish, thanks to the dedicated efforts of my colleagues and our students.”

Our degrees will represent all that is at SRUC’s core.” Prof Powell, SRUC

He added: “I would also like to thank the universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, who were hugely supportive of our application process.

“Our degrees will represent all that is at SRUC’s core – sustainability, and rural and environmental expertise, giving students an unrivalled all-round educational experience, and producing a workforce with the skills to drive a green economy and strategic collaboration.

“This achievement is perfectly aligned with SRUC’s ambition to become a leading tertiary university, demonstrating excellence in supporting skills and career opportunities for our students.”

SRUC ‘in control of its own destiny’

Prof Powell continued: “Our five-year strategy, launching within a few months, will show our ongoing commitment to developing new ways to thrive through collaboration – driving innovative new ways of working between business, government, communities and academia.

“More than ever before, SRUC is in control of its own destiny.

“Gaining degree awarding powers really is just the beginning.”

Eight key facts about SRUC