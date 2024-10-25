Royal Northern Agricultural Society gong for ‘unsung hero’

An ‘”unsung hero” behind a firm serving many farms across the north-east will be recognised at next week’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) Awards.

Haulage contractor Albert Fyfe, of Auchenblae, near Laurencekirk, will be honoured for his key role in the sector.

The company he runs, alongside his wife, Elizan, specialises in bulk feed deliveries throughout the north-east. It was founded by Albert’s parents in 1956 and has since built up a reputation for excellent customer service.

Albert Fyfe a worthy winner of Royal Northern Agricultural Society award

Albert will be presented with the David Argo gong for an “unsung hero” of the industry at next Friday’s RNAS Awards.

Citation papers nominating him for the accolade spell out why he is a worthy winner.

The document says: “For any farmer in the north-east of Scotland, the sight of an Albert Fyfe lorry turning into their road end reassures them their feed delivery is in good hands.

“Albert is well liked and respected by the farmers he delivers to, and many request him.

“He has seen farm businesses change hands through generations and always treats everyone equally. When he carries out a job, he always leaves the site tidy.

He always makes time for people and likes news and a laugh while he is carrying out his work.”

“Often farmers phone to ask when their feed will be delivered, not realising Albert has been on site and carried the job out already. He always accommodates emergency deliveries without question and makes sure customers don’t go without feed.

“For many isolated farmers, Albert can be one of the only people who visit their farm.

Tragedy struck for firm’s founder

Albert’s dad, also called Albert, bought his first lorry after leaving the Army.

He started doing work locally for farmers and merchants using a flatbed vehicle and then expanded the business to include livestock haulage.

In July 1963, tragedy struck when Albert Snr was killed in a road accident. Albert Jnr was just two at the time.

Albert Jnr was put to work by his mum the day after he passed his lorry test

The business continued under the watchful eye of Albert Snr’s widow, Bunty, and expanded over the years as demand grew for its services.

Back then, most of its work was through Aberdeen-based North Eastern Farmers.

On leaving school, Albert Jnr became an apprentice mechanic with Volvo Commercial Vehicles in Aberdeen.

After serving his time there, he returned home to learn the family business. He celebrated his 21st birthday on a Monday and had passed his lorry test by the Friday.

His mum had a full day’s work lined up for him on the Saturday and he has been delivering feed ever since.

The business now boasts a fleet of rigid eight-wheeler lorries making deliveries for livestock feed companies including East Coast Viners, Norvite and WN Lindsay.

The business now boasts a fleet of rigid eight-wheeler lorries making deliveries for livestock feed companies including East Coast Viners, Norvite and WN Lindsay.