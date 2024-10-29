North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars

Two north-east pig farmers, a forest manager and aquaculturist make up the four-strong team of Scotland’s latest Nuffield Farming Scholars.

The are among 24 scholars from throughout the UK who will now be able to travel internationally to gain a better understanding of their study topics from global experts.

The Scottish quartet includes Ben Lowe, who farms near Ellon, with his wife, Harriet.

Ben’s pig-rearing quest

Ben and Harriet run an intensive pig and arable enterprise. Ben is also a newspaper columnist and agent for agronomy company Agrovista.

Through his Nuffield Scholarship, he aims to learn how to “efficiently rear a pig in a circular farming system to produce a sustainable food resource at scale which is also resilient to external influences.”

Fellow Aberdeenshire scholar Gregor Bruce helps to run his family’s arable and pig farm, also near Ellon.

His interest in technology drove him to look at ways to boost farm processes using data insights. He is keen to understand more about pig litter size and what impact it has on gestation and farrowing, as well as management plans to support sow and piglet health.

Peter Roe’s forestry ambitions

Peter Roe is a Dumfries and Galloway-based forest manager with Tilhill Forestry.

He is interested in diversifying UK forestry by integrating innovative species and practices from overseas. He wants to expand the scope of commercial forestry and broaden the horizons of upland forestry in the UK.

Through his scholarship, he aims to explore and implement new approaches to boosting the resilience and productivity of our forests in the face of changing climate conditions.

The fourth new Scottish Nuffield Scholar is Andrew Richardson, technical and standards manager at trade body Salmon Scotland. As the founder of the Young Aquaculture Society, he is passionate about nurturing young talent in the industry.

He will use his scholarship to further explore the impact of young professional networks in addressing challenges and fostering resilience across the growing aquaculture sector.

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust director Rupert Alers-Hankey said: “Applications this year were incredibly strong, which made the job of our selection committee particularly challenging.

“The list of topics the scholars have chosen to explore is inspiring and reflects some of our industry’s most pressing challenges.”

The trust will officially introduce its latest cohort of scholars at the Nuffield Farming Conference, in Belfast in November.

What do Nuffield Farming Scholars do and how much money do they get?