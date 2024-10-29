North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east pig farming pair among 24 new Nuffield Scholars

Their scholarships are each worth more than £15,000.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe
Aberdeenshire farmer Ben Lowe aims to learn how to "efficiently rear a pig in a circular farming system". Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Two north-east pig farmers, a forest manager and aquaculturist make up the four-strong team of Scotland’s latest Nuffield Farming Scholars.

The are among 24 scholars from throughout the UK who will now be able to travel internationally to gain a better understanding of their study topics from global experts.

The Scottish quartet includes Ben Lowe, who farms near Ellon, with his wife, Harriet.

Ben’s pig-rearing quest

Ben and Harriet run an intensive pig and arable enterprise. Ben is also a newspaper columnist and agent for agronomy company Agrovista.

Through his Nuffield Scholarship, he aims to learn how to “efficiently rear a pig in a circular farming system to produce a sustainable food resource at scale which is also resilient to external influences.”

Ben Lowe
Ben Lowe. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships

Fellow Aberdeenshire scholar Gregor Bruce helps to run his family’s arable and pig farm, also near Ellon.

His interest in technology drove him to look at ways to boost farm processes using data insights. He is keen to understand more about pig litter size and what impact it has on gestation and farrowing, as well as management plans to support sow and piglet health.

Gregor Bruce
Gregor Bruce. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships

Peter Roe’s forestry ambitions

Peter Roe is a Dumfries and Galloway-based forest manager with Tilhill Forestry.

He is interested in diversifying UK forestry by integrating innovative species and practices from overseas. He wants to expand the scope of commercial forestry and broaden the horizons of upland forestry in the UK.

Through his scholarship, he aims to explore and implement new approaches to boosting the resilience and productivity of our forests in the face of changing climate conditions.

Peter Roe
Peter Roe. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships

The fourth new Scottish Nuffield Scholar is Andrew Richardson, technical and standards manager at trade body Salmon Scotland. As the founder of the Young Aquaculture Society, he is passionate about nurturing young talent in the industry.

He will use his scholarship to further explore the impact of young professional networks in addressing challenges and fostering resilience across the growing aquaculture sector.

Andrew Richardson
Andrew Richardson. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust director Rupert Alers-Hankey said: “Applications this year were incredibly strong, which made the job of our selection committee particularly challenging.

“The list of topics the scholars have chosen to explore is inspiring and reflects some of our industry’s most pressing challenges.”

The trust will officially introduce its latest cohort of scholars at the Nuffield Farming Conference, in Belfast in November.

What do Nuffield Farming Scholars do and how much money do they get?

  • Scholars can travel anywhere in the world for a period of not less than eight weeks to further their knowledge and understanding of their chosen study topic.
  • On return from their travels, they present their findings, conclusions they have reached and recommendations to the industry in a variety of formats, including a written report and presentation during the annual Nuffield Farming Conference.
  • Scholars are also expected to use all other means at their disposal to spread the knowledge they have gained within their industry and beyond.
  • A bursary of approximately £8,500 is given towards scholars’ travel and subsistence expenses.
  • In addition, the trust and individual award sponsors pay for travel and other expenses to attend a pre-study Briefing and Contemporary Scholars Conference.
  • The total value of an award is in excess of £15,000.

