‘Fermer Jim’ heading over sea to Skye

Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith is looking forward to hosting a night of fun and laughter, in aid of a good cause, on Skye.

He will take to the stage alongside local musicians Peter Morrison and Seamus McLennan for the #KeepTalking tour gig in support of agricultural charity RSABI.

The #KeepTalking campaign encourages people living and working in Scottish agricultural communities to support those around them, while also looking after their own mental health.

“Fermer Jim”, who farms at Caputh, near Perth, is a #KeepTalking ambassador.

Looking forward to the Skye event on Saturday December 7, he said: “It’s great to be hosting this gig in partnership with RSABI.

“As a farmer myself, I know how isolating it can be and I am very aware of the importance of speaking to one another.

“Having been an RSABI ambassador for four years, I understand the need for the vital work RSABI carries out daily and how significant it is to our farming communities.

“I’m excited to be performing alongside Peter and Seamus, and looking forward to a wonderful evening filled with music, laughter and fun.”

The event, aimed at island farmers and crofters, will take place in the Isle of Skye Candle Company‘s visitor centre in Portree.

Tickets cost £20, plus a booking fee, with 10% donated to RSABI. They can be purchased via Eventbrite.

An RSABI spokeswoman said: “As the nights draw in, the gig will be an opportunity to relax and connect with friends and family, while enjoying a combination of comedy and great music.”

Challenging time for farmers

Carol McLaren, the charity’s chief executive, added: “Many thanks to Jim, Peter and Seamus for providing what promises to be an excellent evening of entertainment, as well as an opportunity for farmers, crofters and others to get together.

“The winter months can be long and for some this can be a time of year which can feeling challenging.

“We hope the night on Skye will be a great opportunity to get out and get together.”

RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support including counselling services. Its free, confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 – calls won’t show up on phone bills – or through a confidential webchat service, available on the charity’s website at rsabi.org.uk