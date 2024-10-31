‘Fermer Jim’ heading over sea to Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

‘Fermer Jim’ heading over sea to Skye

He will join local musicians Peter Morrison and Seamus McLennan to help raise money for a worthy cause.

By Keith Findlay
Farmer and comedian Jim Smith.
Farmer and comedian Jim Smith. Image: Muckle Media

Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith is looking forward to hosting a night of fun and laughter, in aid of a good cause, on Skye.

He will take to the stage alongside local musicians Peter Morrison and Seamus McLennan for the #KeepTalking tour gig in support of agricultural charity RSABI.

The #KeepTalking campaign encourages people living and working in Scottish agricultural communities to support those around them, while also looking after their own mental health.

As a farmer myself, I know how isolating it can be and I am very aware of the importance of speaking to one another.” Jim Smith

“Fermer Jim”, who farms at Caputh, near Perth, is a #KeepTalking ambassador.

Looking forward to the Skye event on Saturday December 7, he said: “It’s great to be hosting this gig in partnership with RSABI.

“As a farmer myself, I know how isolating it can be and I am very aware of the importance of speaking to one another.

“Having been an RSABI ambassador for four years, I understand the need for the vital work RSABI carries out daily and how significant it is to our farming communities.

“I’m excited to be performing alongside Peter and Seamus, and looking forward to a wonderful evening filled with music, laughter and fun.”

 

The event, aimed at island farmers and crofters, will take place in the Isle of Skye Candle Company‘s visitor centre in Portree.

Tickets cost £20, plus a booking fee, with 10% donated to RSABI. They can be purchased via Eventbrite.

An RSABI spokeswoman said: “As the nights draw in, the gig will be an opportunity to relax and connect with friends and family, while enjoying a combination of comedy and great music.”

Challenging time for farmers

Carol McLaren, the charity’s chief executive, added: “Many thanks to Jim, Peter and Seamus for providing what promises to be an excellent evening of entertainment, as well as an opportunity for farmers, crofters and others to get together.

“The winter months can be long and for some this can be a time of year which can feeling challenging.

“We hope the night on Skye will be a great opportunity to get out and get together.”

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren.
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren. Image: RSABI

RSABI offers free practical, financial and emotional support including counselling services. Its free, confidential support service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, by calling 0808 1234 555 – calls won’t show up on phone bills – or through a confidential webchat service, available on the charity’s website at rsabi.org.uk

