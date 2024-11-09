Aberdeen healthcare worker Katie Kelly loves being a Young Farmer too

Each month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Katie Kelly, of Mearns Junior Agricultural Club (JAC).

What’s your background?

I grew up in Laurencekirk and my parents were active members in Young Farmers. They both work in the agricultural sector. Although I have no current agriculture connections, both my granddads worked on farms.

What do you do for an occupation?

I am currently a personal assistant looking after adults with learning disabilities at Milltown Community, which is part of Enable (a charity which strives to deliver an equal society for every citizen).

This is a day workshop which supports adults to gain skills and independence.

We have a craft centre, woodwork shop and large garden, where we grow our own vegetables. We also now have chickens and alpacas for the people we support to look after.

I also work at the Royal Cornhill Hospital (Aberdeen) on my days off, looking after over 65s with a variety of mental health and dementia diagnoses. I enjoy how no two days are the same.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I am currently chairperson for Aberdeen and Kincardine District Young Farmers.

It oversees three clubs – Kinneff, Durris and Mearns.

I have had various roles at club level over the years, including ladies’ convenor, sports convenor and assistant secretary, while I was also club secretary for three years.

With SAYFC, I really enjoy being part of a team and helping to organise events.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

My dad was club president when I was 13, and when I turned 14 he encouraged me to go along to some meetings. I quickly realised it was something I enjoyed.

It was good to have a variety of different activities and meet new people.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

Highlights over my nine years in Young Farmers include helping Mearns JAC win club of the year in 2019.

It was great seeing the club come together over the year and see our hard work pay off.

More recently, I had the opportunity to travel to Vietnam with 13 other Young Farmers from all over Scotland. It was an amazing experience and I would highly recommend anyone to travel with SAYFC.

Your favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

It would have to be show season, It’s a great opportunity to meet new people and reconnect with those I don’t see often.

I often find myself organising social events and buses to various marquees throughout the year.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

I would end the taboo around talking about mental health. Especially in the farming community, where it is a very evident issue. With my experience working in the mental health industry, I would love a world where anyone feels able to access the help they need and deserve.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

Young Farmers has, overall, been positive in my life. I have made lots of new friends and met my best friends through the organisation.

Taking on a role boosted my confidence and gave me so many skills and opportunities.

What are your life ambitions?

To be happy and healthy, and to enjoy the small things in life. I also like to think I can always have a positive impact on people I meet.

Travelling is a big ambition of mine. my aim is to visit 30 countries before I’m 30 and I would also love to travel to every continent in my lifetime.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

SAYFC has given me so much. I have met some of my best friends through it and my confidence has grown throughout my time as a member. There are so many opportunities for members to get involved in. There is something for everyone.

As someone who doesn’t actually work in the agricultural sector, I have always been welcomed into the Young Farmers community and can’t imagine not being a part of the organisation.