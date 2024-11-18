Rowett scientists using ancient barley to bolster butteries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rowett scientists using ancient barley to bolster butteries

By Kirsten Johnson
butteries on a plate.
Could butteries become a health food? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Scientists at Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute say bringing back ancient crops to Scottish fields may have huge health and environmental benefits – and make our butteries even tastier.

Traditional varieties of barley, buckwheat and cabbage have been found to have greater nutritional value than their modern relatives and require far less help to grow.

Rowett Institute scientists are exploring new ways to get old plants back into the food chain.

The institute recently teamed up with renowned north-east bakery firm Murdoch Allan to improve the nutritional quality of rolls, oatcakes and butteries with barley, buckwheat and hemp.

Aberdeen Butteries van
Scientists are working with Murdoch Allan to make their baked good more nutritious. Image: Korero

It is hoped the first-of-its kind project will reach people living with or at risk of metabolic disorders such as type two diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

The scientists say it may also contribute to climate and biodiversity targets.

The barley being used is a specialised food type, similar to that grown in Scotland hundreds of years ago.

It is not like the modern barley used in whisky production, which is low in nutrients.

The traditional crops have been shown through human studies to reduce hunger and modulate blood glucose, as well as to lower blood cholesterol.

They are also higher in fibre, beta-glucans and micronutrients.

‘This project will benefit hard-to-reach communities’

Wendy Russell, a professor at the Rowett Institute, said: “The older and wilder relatives of modern crops are starting to gain prominence again due to their nutritional and environmental benefits.

“In Scotland we grow a lot of barley but very little of it is actually eaten. Most goes to brewing and animal feed.

‘Better for the environment’

“We need to look at getting older varieties back into the food chain which are higher in fibre, beta-glucans and micronutrients, which are important for human health.

“Using traditional barley in baked goods would mean less fortification.

“And because it requires fewer pesticides and input to grow and can withstand climate fluctuations, it’s better for the environment.”

Wendy Russell, professor of molecular nutrition at the Rowett Institute.

She added: “We are delighted to be working with Murdoch Allan on this new project, which has the potential to make a big difference.

“They are looking at changing the recipes of some of their most popular items to make them more nutritious, by supplementing wheat for barley, buckwheat and hemp.

“The items will be sold in supermarkets across the country and it is hoped they will positively impact hard-to-reach communities.”

The two-year project is funded by Innovate UK’s Better Food for All programme.

A total of 47 winning projects across the UK will each receive a share of £17.4 million to improve food quality, create functional foods, boost nutrition, develop new proteins, and extend the shelf life of healthy and fresh foods.

