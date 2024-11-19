Orkney farmers pack out mart to protest ‘anti-farming’ Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Orkney farmers pack out mart to protest ‘anti-farming’ Budget

Isles farmers gather at local auction mart in solidarity with marches taking place in London against changes to inheritance tax.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney farmers gathered in Orkney Auction Mart this morning, Image; Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson
Orkney farmers gathered in Orkney Auction Mart this morning, Image; Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Orkney Auction Mart was the scene of an angry rally as island farmers voiced their protests to the latest UK Budget.

Hundreds of farmers from all corners of the islands gathered ringside just after 11am to support the demonstration.

They heard from three speakers during the event.

One local farmer said he hoped the protests would “turn the tide” on controversial new inheritance tax rules.

Another called the new rules “impossible”.

And the farmers received words of support from their MPs.

Like those in many areas, Orkney farmers are concerned by the proposals in the Autumn budget. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

The first speaker was Paul Ross – a farmer from the Orkney’s mainland’s West side and the chairman of the Scottish Beef Association.

The second was a well-known face to anyone involved in the county’s agricultural scene: John Copland.

Farm inheritance tax rules ‘an impossible burden’

Mr Copland was tasked with reading speeches from three politicians who represent the county in Holyrood or Westminster but who could not attend the Orkney rally.

These were Alistair Carmichael MP, Liam McArthur MSP, and Jamie Halcro Johnson MSP.

Finally, they heard from Stevie Hay, the vice chairman of the Orkney branch of NFU Scotland.

Farmers packed the ringside at Orkney Auction Mart this morning. Image Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson

Taking to the podium Mr Ross said: “The protest here is small in comparison to what’s happening in London and at Holyrood today.

“We hope these protests do something to turn the tide on the budget release by Labour.”

“It is a budget that certainly seems to be anti-farming.”

Paul Ross speaking at today’s event. John Copland is immediately behind him and Stevie Hay is to the right. Image:  Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

Mr Hay said the budget proposals would introduce “an impossible tax burden to family farms”.

Reading the words of Alistair Carmichael MP, Mr Copland said:

“My support for your cause is offered without any hesitation or qualification.”

“The changes announced in the Autumn budget would not have been made by any chancellor who understood how rural economy, and how farming finances in particular, operate.”

Why are farmers protesting?

As the rally was held in Orkney, thousands of farmers marched in London.

They are all protesting Autumn Budget measures which would scale down agricultural and business property reliefs.

In particular, relief from tax inheritance would be removed past the first £1m of agricultural and business property.

Farmers gather for a rally at Orkney Auction Mart Picture shows; Rally at Orkney Auction Mart. Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

However, The Treasury has maintained that this would only affect around a quarter of UK farms.

North and north-east farmers join UK-wide protest over tax changes

Orkney milk shortage: Action plan to rescue industry hit by exodus of ‘ageing workforce’

North and north-east MPs join attack on UK minister over ‘family farm tax’

Conversation