Watch: Why UK’s most costly coffee can kick-start dairy farming fightback

A Scottish dairy farm has launched the UK’s most expensive coffee – a £272 flat white – to fund a doubling of production and expansion into new markets.

It is hoped the unusually high-priced coffee will encourage customers to rethink their spending, and make a small but meaningful investment in changing the dairy industry.

Profits will help fund a farm’s investment in more sustainable practices.

You get much more than just a cup of coffee for your £272.

The flat white comes with 34 shares in an organic farm, Mossgiel, in Ayrshire, that was once home to national bard Rabbie Burns.

Farmer says his crowdfunding idea can help beat the industry’s ‘baddies’

It is hoped the innovative crowdfunder will turn customers into investors in sustainable dairy farming,

And Mossgiel owner Bryce Cunningham believes it’s a model that can be replicated at farms across the country in a Scotland-wide challenge to the dominance of “Big Dairy”.

In a video promoting his crowdfunding campaign, Bryce says: “Big, nasty, evil companies came in and ruined everything.

‘Race to the bottom’

“They wanted more milk for less money. They started a race to the bottom which shut down thousands and thousands of independent farms.

“I thought the story was over for dairy… and the baddies had won.

“Then I thought ‘nah, there’s got to be a better way’.”

He adds: “We’re raising £300,000 as part of a larger £900,000 investment series which we seek to raise through crowdfunding, private investors and banks to scale up and build a new dairy.

“It will make great milk the standard, take the fight to big dairy and make Mossgiel more accessible.”

Is this something dairy farmers throughout Scotland could try?

We asked Bryce if the idea could also help dairy farms in other parts of Scotland.

“Yes”, he said, adding: “Farmers across the country are facing immense challenges, from rising costs to the pressure of big dairy monopolies dominating the market.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that small farms like ours across Scotland come together, share knowledge, and support one another.

“By learning from each other, we can create a collective force to take on the corporate giants that have long dictated the terms of the industry.”

The dairy farmer added: “At Mossgiel, we’re proud to be part of a movement that puts sustainability and ethical practices at the heart of dairy farming.

“It’s time to reclaim control of our future and ensure that local farms, and the communities they support — from Ayrshire to Aberdeenshire — can thrive.

“It’s not just consumers who should support local farms – it’s also crucial that there’s backing from Scottish and UK governments, as well as local authorities.

Local authorities can play a key role in supporting small farms and providing healthy, sustainable products to local communities.” Bryce Cunningham

“For example, our farm supplies organic milk to schools across East Ayrshire through a contract with East Ayrshire Council.

“This shows how local authorities can play a key role in supporting small farms and providing healthy, sustainable products to local communities. This should be happening up and down the country.”

Nearly halfway there

With more than £117,000 raised already, Mossgiel is nearly halfway towards its £272,000 crowdfunding goal to fund a new facility which will allow it to double production and expand into new markets, like London.

The flat whites with shares are available in 13 cafes in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Ayrshire this Saturday.

‘We know it sounds crazy’

Bryce said: “Sometimes it takes a little shock factor to make people think differently.

“This coffee costs nearly 80 times the price of an average flat white in the UK – but it’s much more than just a lovely drink.

“You’re investing in a sustainable future for farming and joining a movement that’s changing the dairy industry.

“We know it sounds crazy, but when you break it down it’s a pretty good deal. How much is the future of farming worth?

Barn dance perk for top-tier investors

“We are so grateful to the 290 people who have backed us so far, and want more people to join our herd, to help us make a difference in an industry controlled by ‘Big Dairy’.”

For those who find £272 a bit steep for their morning coffee, Mossgiel’s Crowdcube page offers a range of investment opportunities starting at £8, allowing many more people to get involved and support the farm’s mission.

The rewards for investors include everything from farm tours to exclusive dinners with Bryce and even a personal barn dance for top-tier investors.

Bryce returned to his family farm in 2016 after the loss of both his father and grandfather. He has spent years transforming Mossgiel into a leader in sustainable agriculture.

The farm became the first UK dairy to eliminate single-use plastics.

Rearing calves the natural way

Its trademarked Cow with Calf programme allows cows to raise their calves naturally.

This is in stark contrast to modern-day industry practices that separate calves from their mothers at birth.

Previously, the most expensive coffee in the UK was a £265 flat white at Shot London in Mayfair, made with Japanese Typica beans and served in an elaborate gold-plated V60.

Rabbie Burns and Mossgiel Farm

Mossgiel, in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, was the home of Rabbie Burns from soon after his father’s death, in 1784, until 1786.

It was the iconic Scottish poet and lyricist composed many of his best-known works, including To a Mouse, Holy Willie’s Prayer, The Jolly Beggars and The Holy Fair.

Rabbie and his brother, Gilbert, rented the farm – then 118 acres – from Gavin Hamilton.

‘Bad seed’ and late harvest

Their first year there was blighted by “bad seed” and the second from a late harvest, which led to the loss of half of the crops.

While living there, Rabbie became acquainted with a group of girls known as the Belles of Mauchline.

One of them, Jean Armour, later became his wife.

Gilbert continued to farm at Mossgiel after Rabbie had left for Edinburgh and

was there until 1798.