Battery storage, homes, a hen shed, whiskey distillery and more planned for north and north-east farms

A pig farm near Kintore may become home to its second battery storage scheme but the developer behind the proposed new scheme has encountered local opposition.

News of this and a lot more feature our new Farming Planning Ahead, a round-up of some of the latest plans – approved, rejected or up in the air – related to rural land, farms and crofts.

Millionaire’s farm plans

We start with Dunecht Estates, which wants to demolish an “unsafe” Dutch barn-type steading at Uras Farm, Catterline, near Stonehaven.

It aims to replace this with an agricultural storage building.

The landowner is awaiting a planning decision.

A statement in support of its planning application to Aberdeenshire Council said: “The Dutch barn is of steel-frame construction, open on all four sides, with a fibre cement

sheeting roof, approximately 32m x 18m (105ft x 59ft).

Storm-damaged roof

“There has been storm damage to the east-facing roof, and also extensive corrosion to the steel portal frame and rafters. The structure is now in an unsafe condition, and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

“Some parts of the buildings are still used for storage, however, due to the impracticality of their layout, access is too restricted for any large farm vehicles.”

Dunecht Estates owns one of the largest privately owned expanses of land in Scotland, measuring 53,000 acres.

It is the property of millionaire Charles Pearson, son of the 3rd Viscount Cowdray.

The business covers seven landholdings – the home Estate of Dunecht, Raemoir and Campfield, Dunnottar Castle, Forest of Birse, Edinglassie, West Durris and Bucharn.

Dunecht House stately home, which was sold to Optima founder Jamie Oag for £1.2 million in 2012, is at the centre of it all.

Two new homes planned on farm at Fettercairn

Tulloch Farms wants to build two new homes on its land at Mill Of Kincardine, Fettercairn.

The site, which measures around 36,000sq ft, is currently occupied by two disused farm buildings and yard areas.

Chartered architects, planners and surveyors AB Roger & Young said: “These have been redundant for so long that signs of damage are showing.

“One of the sheds especially was damaged badly during high winds.”

The site sits on the outskirts of Phesdo Estate and is surrounded by a variety of listed buildings.

Tulloch Farms tried to sell the disused farm buildings, listing them with estate agents Galbraith.

No interest in old buildings

The property was launched onto the market in June 2021.

But, according to AB Roger and Young, it has “received little to no interest in this time”.

And Galbraith says it may be “unmarketable in its current format”.

Tulloch is awaiting a decision from Aberdeenshire Council before forging ahead with its plans.

Moray farm ‘eggs-pecting good news in time for Christmas

Meanwhile, up in Moray, the Smith family, of Towiemore, near Keith, want to erect a free-range poultry shed and feed silos on land next to Haughs Farm.

Inverurie-based Ian Duncan Architects submitted the planning application at the end of last month and a decision is expected by Christmas Day.

An odour mitigation plan says bad smells will be kept to a minimum through a combination of “tailored infrastructure and good management”.

A previous request for a “screening opinion” from Moray Council outlined plans for a shed for 32,000 commercial free-range laying hens.

New layout proposed for home at Hangingfolds Farm Steading

Sam Fraser and Paige Jeffs have applied for planning consent for a new home at Hangingfolds Farm Steading, Birnie, near Elgin.

There are three historic planning approvals for two plots at Hangingfolds.

Agent Cameron Architectural Design, of Inverness, said: “This application seeks to change the site layout and house design for the most westerly plot.

“The proposed house is to sit back from the road edge, with a detached garage and plant room (to house equipment required for private water supply).

“A new access will be taken off of the existing dirt track road.”

New agricultural shed planned for farm at Dulnain Bridge

Further north, WF Cruikshank and Sons has put in a planning application to erect a new agricultural shed at Clury Farm, Dulnain Bridge, near Grantown.

It would be where a now demolished tumbledown old cottage once stood.

Agent Stephen Ritchie Architectural Services told Highland Council the cottage roof and floor were in a “severe state of near-collapse.”

Architecture firm says there was no support for saving old cottage

It added: “There was no financial aid forthcoming from Reidhaven Estate so,

with their approval, the cottage was taken down.

“There is no residential property near the proposed new shed having had the cottage demolished.”

It is WF Cruikshank and Sons’ intention to construct a steel portal frame shed.”

William Mill has secured planning consent for a new home at Torbreck Farm on the outskirts of Inverness.

Quango Forestry And Land Scotland (FLS) has submitted prior notification of a peatland restoration scheme to be undertaken at Barmaddy, near Taynuilt, Argyll.

It is part of efforts to “put in place measures that ensure all peatland in the national forests and land is managed sustainably.”

FLS, whose scheme is expected to run from January to July next year, said: Funding will be sought via the Scottish Government Peatland Action Fund.

“Approval for this restoration project has been granted by Scottish Forestry via an LMP (land management plan) amendment to allow a change to the proposed restocking of the site and an environment impact assessment.

“Information submitted in support by FLS has not identified any likely significant effects that the project will have on the environment”

Whisky giant Chivas Brothers has formally submitted plans for a new distillery at Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore, on Islay.

It is just over a year since French-owned Chivas announced its intention to open its first production plant on the Hebridean island.

The new distillery will focus on Islay single malt and will be “carbon-neutral in distillation from inception”.

Plans submitted to Argyll and Bute Council reveal it is to have visitor facilities.

Controversy over battery storage site near Kintore

Back in Aberdeenshire, renewable energy firm RE Projects Development and battery storage specialist Field are awaiting a decision on plans for a new 200 megawatt (MW) battery storage system on land surrounding Kevin Gilbert’s Womblehill Farm near Kintore.

Consultation events were held recently to explain the proposals.

If Aberdeenshire Council grants planning permission, the new development will store renewable energy, releasing it during peak demand to ensure a flexible, stable and reliable supply.

Pig farmer Kevin told us there is some local opposition to the project.

But he said it was was just one of a number of potential sites.

Womblehill Farm is convenient for a substation serving wind turbines, he said.

He added: “If it (the battery storage system) doesn’t go here, it’ll have to go somewhere,” he said.

Kevin, who already has a 50MW battery storage system on his land, said he understood the local concerns about rural “industrialisation”.

And more battery storage plans

Meanwhile, a decision by Aberdeen City Council on plans for battery storage units at Goval Farm, Dyce is “pending”.

The proposed development would have 56 containers housing batteries, together with inverters and electrical transformers, substation buildings, an access track and fencing.

Renewable energy developer Source Galileo wants to install a system with importing and exporting capacity of up to 49.9MW.