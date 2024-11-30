Battery storage, homes, a hen shed, whiskey distillery and more planned for north and north-east farms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Battery storage, homes, a hen shed, whiskey distillery and more planned for north and north-east farms

We bring readers a selection of the most interesting farming planning applications being looked at by our councils.

By Keith Findlay
Aberdeenshire pig farmer Kevin Gilbert
Aberdeenshire pig farmer Kevin Gilbert. Image: DCT Media

A pig farm near Kintore may become home to its second battery storage scheme but the developer behind the proposed new scheme has encountered local opposition.

News of this and a lot more feature our new Farming Planning Ahead, a round-up of some of the latest plans – approved, rejected or up in the air – related to rural land, farms and crofts.

Millionaire’s farm plans

We start with Dunecht Estates, which wants to demolish an “unsafe” Dutch barn-type steading at Uras Farm, Catterline, near Stonehaven.

It aims to replace this with an agricultural storage building.

The landowner is awaiting a planning decision.

A statement in support of its planning application to Aberdeenshire Council said: “The Dutch barn is of steel-frame construction, open on all four sides, with a fibre cement
sheeting roof, approximately 32m x 18m (105ft x 59ft).

Storm-damaged roof

Millionaire Charles Pearson want sto demolish this "unsafe'"building
Millionaire Charles Pearson want sto demolish this “unsafe” building. Image: Dunecht Estates.

“There has been storm damage to the east-facing roof, and also extensive corrosion to the steel portal frame and rafters. The structure is now in an unsafe condition, and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

“Some parts of the buildings are still used for storage, however, due to the impracticality of their layout, access is too restricted for any large farm vehicles.”

Dunecht Estates owns one of the largest privately owned expanses of land in Scotland, measuring 53,000 acres.

It is the property of millionaire Charles Pearson, son of the 3rd Viscount Cowdray.

Charles Pearson, of Dunecht Estates.
Charles Pearson, of Dunecht Estates. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

The business covers seven landholdings – the home Estate of Dunecht, Raemoir and Campfield, Dunnottar Castle, Forest of Birse, Edinglassie, West Durris and Bucharn.

Dunecht House stately home, which was sold to Optima founder Jamie Oag for £1.2 million in 2012, is at the centre of it all.

A tractor at work at Uras Farm, Catterline, in 1946.
A tractor at work at Uras Farm, Catterline, in 1946. Image: Austin Shand

Two new homes planned on farm at Fettercairn

Tulloch Farms wants to build two new homes on its land at Mill Of Kincardine,  Fettercairn.

The site, which measures around 36,000sq ft, is currently occupied by two disused farm buildings and yard areas.

Aerial view of Mill of Kincardine
Aerial view of Mill of Kincardine. Image: AB Roger & Young

Chartered architects, planners and surveyors AB Roger & Young said: “These have been redundant for so long that signs of damage are showing.

“One of the sheds especially was damaged badly during high winds.”

The site sits on the outskirts of Phesdo Estate and is surrounded by a variety of listed buildings.

Tulloch Farms tried to sell the disused farm buildings, listing them with estate agents Galbraith.

The proposed site for two new homes
The proposed site for two new homes. Image: AB Roger & Young

No interest in old buildings

The property was launched onto the market in June 2021.

But, according to AB Roger and Young, it has “received little to no interest in this time”.

And Galbraith says it may be “unmarketable in its current format”.

Tulloch is awaiting a decision from Aberdeenshire Council before forging ahead with its plans.

Nearby Phesdo House
Nearby Phesdo House. Image: AB Roger & Young

Moray farm ‘eggs-pecting good news in time for Christmas

Meanwhile, up in Moray, the Smith family, of Towiemore, near Keith, want to erect a free-range poultry shed and feed silos on land next to Haughs Farm.

Inverurie-based Ian Duncan Architects submitted the planning application at the end of last month and a decision is expected by Christmas Day.

An odour mitigation plan says bad smells will be kept to a minimum through a combination of “tailored infrastructure and good management”.

A previous request for a “screening opinion” from Moray Council outlined plans for a shed for 32,000 commercial free-range laying hens.

hens
Farm needs space for more hens. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

New layout proposed for home at Hangingfolds Farm Steading

Sam Fraser and Paige Jeffs have applied for planning consent for a new home at Hangingfolds Farm Steading, Birnie, near Elgin.

There are three historic planning approvals for two plots at Hangingfolds.

Agent Cameron Architectural Design, of Inverness, said: “This application seeks to change the site layout and house design for the most westerly plot.

“The proposed house is to sit back from the road edge, with a detached garage and plant room (to house equipment required for private water supply).

“A new access will be taken off of the existing dirt track road.”

Hangingfolds Farm Steading at Birnie, near Elgin. Birnie, near Elgin.
Hangingfolds Farm Steading at Birnie, near Elgin. Birnie, near Elgin. Image: Cameron Architectural Design

New agricultural shed planned for farm at Dulnain Bridge

Further north, WF Cruikshank and Sons has put in a planning application to erect a new agricultural shed at Clury Farm, Dulnain Bridge, near Grantown.

It would be where a now demolished tumbledown old cottage once stood.

Agent Stephen Ritchie Architectural Services told Highland Council the cottage roof and floor were in a “severe state of near-collapse.”

Architecture firm says there was no support for saving old cottage

It added: “There was no financial aid forthcoming from Reidhaven Estate so,
with their approval, the cottage was taken down.

“There is no residential property near the proposed new shed having had the cottage demolished.”

It is WF Cruikshank and Sons’ intention to construct a steel portal frame shed.”

William Mill has secured planning consent for a new home at Torbreck Farm on the outskirts of Inverness.

The tumbledown old cotttage at Clury Farm, Dulnain Bridge.
The tumbledown old cottage at Clury Farm, Dulnain Bridge. Image: Stephen Ritchie Architectural Services

Quango Forestry And Land Scotland (FLS) has submitted prior notification of a peatland restoration scheme to be undertaken at Barmaddy, near Taynuilt, Argyll.

It is part of efforts to “put in place measures that ensure all peatland in the national forests and land is managed sustainably.”

FLS, whose scheme is expected to run from January to July next year, said: Funding will be sought via the Scottish Government Peatland Action Fund.

The site of new peatland restoration scheme.
The site of new peatland restoration scheme. Image: Forestry and Land Scotland

“Approval for this restoration project has been granted by Scottish Forestry via an LMP (land management plan) amendment to allow a change to the proposed restocking of the site and an environment impact assessment.

“Information submitted in support by FLS has not identified any likely significant effects that the project will have on the environment”

Whisky giant Chivas Brothers has formally submitted plans for a new distillery at Gartbreck Farm, west of Bowmore, on Islay.

Artist's impression of the proposed new distillery on Islay
Artist’s impression of the proposed new distillery on Islay. Image: North Planning And Development

It is just over a year since French-owned Chivas announced its intention to open its first production plant on the Hebridean island.

The new distillery will focus on Islay single malt and will be “carbon-neutral in distillation from inception”.

Plans submitted to Argyll and Bute Council reveal it is to have visitor facilities.

Controversy over battery storage site near Kintore

Back in Aberdeenshire, renewable energy firm RE Projects Development and battery storage specialist Field are awaiting a decision on plans for a new 200 megawatt (MW) battery storage system  on land surrounding Kevin Gilbert’s Womblehill Farm near Kintore.

Consultation events were held recently to explain the proposals.

If Aberdeenshire Council grants planning permission, the new development will store renewable energy, releasing it during peak demand to ensure a flexible, stable and reliable supply.

Kevin Gilbert on his farm near Kintore.
Kevin Gilbert on his farm near Kintore. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Pig farmer Kevin told us there is some local opposition to the project.

But he said it was was just one of a number of potential sites.

Womblehill Farm is convenient for a substation serving wind turbines, he said.

He added: “If it (the battery storage system) doesn’t go here, it’ll have to go somewhere,” he said.

Kevin, who already has a 50MW battery storage system on his land, said he understood the local concerns about rural “industrialisation”.

And more battery storage plans

Meanwhile, a decision by Aberdeen City Council on plans for battery storage units at Goval Farm, Dyce is “pending”.

The proposed development would have 56 containers housing batteries, together with inverters and electrical transformers, substation buildings, an access track and fencing.

Artist's impression of the 56-unit battery storage system proposed for farmland in Dyce.
Artist’s impression of the 56-unit battery storage system proposed for farmland in Dyce. Image: Sustainability Unlimited

Renewable energy developer Source Galileo wants to install a system with importing and exporting capacity of up to 49.9MW.

